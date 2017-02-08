PRESS RELEASES

100% Unveils Spring 2017 Collection

Feb 8, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
100 Status helmet
100 Status helmet

100% recently released the details of their Spring 2017 collection, and in addition to the wide array of eye-popping clothing and goggle colors, there's a new helmet in the mix. The Status is based on the design of the popular Aircraft helmet, but with a retail price of $200 USD it's much less expensive, thanks in part to the use of a fiberglass shell. ASTM F2032 and F1952, CPSC, CE, and AS certified, the Status is available in five color schemes in sizes XS - XL.


100 Status helmet
100 Status helmet


R-Core
100 Spring 2017
100 Spring 2017
100 Spring 2017
100 Spring 2017

Are pastels going to be the next trend in the bike park or on the race course? If so, 100% has you covered with the seafoam / yellow R-Core jersey ($59) and pants ($139).



100 Spring 2017
100 Spring 2017

Don't forget the matching goggles... The Accuri and Racecraft have both been updated for 2017.




Airmatic
100 Spring 2017
100 Spring 2017
100 Spring 2017
100 Spring 2017

The Airmatic all-mountain apparel is just as flashy, and there's a full range of color options for the Airmatic jersey ($59) and shorts ($129).





Visit the gallery for high resolution and additional images


www.ride100percent.com
10 Comments

  • + 7
 That blue, white and yellow status is sweet.reminds me of old Penske race cars.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Or the og Yeti bikes
[Reply]
  • + 7
 Or WD40
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Uh, I think the 2015 autumn collection by TLD was way more expressive and energetic. I also really liked the political message in 2012 661 summer collection and how it transmitted rebellious spirit.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 you may think I am excited to see these, but it's the pattern on the pants.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Kind of strange that they went with a zipper over the logo on those shorts.The colours are vivid which I definitely like.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Logos are a bit too large for my taste. Everthing else is bang on.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Those helmets look awesome. Would love to try one of these bad boys !
[Reply]
  • + 1
 those guys are closer to $350 for Canadians
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Love the pastel
[Reply]

