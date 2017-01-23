13 Bikes From Core Bike Show 2017





Core Bike Show is nestled a stone's throw away from the Silverstone F1 circuit which is steeped in speed and technology, this transcends into the show too - although the offerings on display over the past few days are better suited to dirt rather than the racetrack but are no less drool-worthy...





Evil The Calling Evil The Calling





Identiti Mettle Identiti Mettle





Mondraker Summum Mondraker Summum





Polygon Trid ZZ Polygon Trid ZZ





Transition Patrol Alloy Transition Patrol Alloy





Orange Alpine 6 Orange Alpine 6





Ragley BigWig Ragley BigWig





Kona Wozo Kona Wozo





Pivot Switchblade Pivot Switchblade





Banshee Spitfire Banshee Spitfire





Nukeproof Pulse Nukeproof Pulse





Yeti SB5+ Yeti SB5+





NS RAG+ NS RAG+