FIRST LOOK

13 Bikes From Core Bike Show 2017

Jan 23, 2017
by Ross Bell  
n a


Core Bike Show is nestled a stone's throw away from the Silverstone F1 circuit which is steeped in speed and technology, this transcends into the show too - although the offerings on display over the past few days are better suited to dirt rather than the racetrack but are no less drool-worthy...

Core Bike Show 2017
Evil The Calling

Core Bike Show 2017
Identiti Mettle

Core Bike Show 2017
Mondraker Summum

Core Bike Show 2017
Polygon Trid ZZ

Core Bike Show 2017
Transition Patrol Alloy

Core Bike Show 2017
Orange Alpine 6

Core Bike Show 2017
Ragley BigWig

Core Bike Show 2017
Kona Wozo

Core Bike Show 2017
Pivot Switchblade

Core Bike Show 2017
Banshee Spitfire

Core Bike Show 2017
Nukeproof Pulse

Core Bike Show 2017
Yeti SB5+

Core Bike Show 2017
NS RAG+

Which of these 13 bikes is your favourite?

Must Read This Week
Pinkbike Poll: Which Major Component is the Least Evolved Part of a Mountain Bike?
70014 views
YT Adds More Sizes, Updates Build Kits for 2017
60810 views
Old Rampage Site For Sale For Oil and Gas
55383 views
Good News on Hope Tech’s HB.211 Trail Bike and Carbon Handlebar - Core Bike Show 2017
54498 views
All New DMR SLED Exclusive First Look - Core Bike Show 2017
53201 views
Guy Rides Bike Fast - Video
47020 views
Richie Rude Signs With Red Bull
44171 views
Three Levels of Yoga to Relieve Lower Back Pain - Monthly Yoga With Abi
42647 views

13 Comments

  • + 8
 That Kona Wozo is a beautiful monster truck of a bike.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Might be awesome to ride but really dislike Evil bikes. And for the UK weather and all the mud and gloop you get, it would worry me...same with Yeti's with IS!? The fat bike looks awesome but Banshee takes my vote.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 I have the calling to listen to some mettle while riding in the alpine air. Hopefully my Pulse will be racing while I'm searching for a Yeti, but it's ok because I'll have my bigwig of a mate Wozo looking down at me from his spitfire watching me on Patrol while I Rag the bike until the daylight has (poly)gon. If I get stuck I'll just summum the power of a switchblade to keep me safe..... I'll get my coat
[Reply]
  • + 2
 love the Kona Wozo too, but you get in real trouble pushing the button of the dropper seatpost Wink


and Evils the Calling *drool*
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Its calling out to me. Its pulsing through my veins. Its all because of the switchblade that I have, it pivots wrong and cut my spitfire ww2 plane. Its a polygon shape, which is a hard transition. Its evil really
[Reply]
  • + 4
 That pivot is ugly, non of the lines seem to match up
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Wow, never knew NS did cx bikes. Definitelt keen to find out more about this bike.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 As one always expects, like every classic story ever told, Evil triumphs over........uhhh.....and comes out uhhhhhhhhhhhh.........victorious
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Nukeproof makes some good looking bikes. Love to try a pulse. And of course i love evils as an owner of one.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 if it weren't for those wheels on the orange ...s o hot !!! #longliveSINGLEPIVOT
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I like Trannies... especially when they're 6" and made out of aluminum...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 The chainguide on that Evil looks chunky
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Really like that Orange!
[Reply]

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.035941
Mobile Version of Website