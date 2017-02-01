2016 Photo of the Year: $10,000 Cash Prizing - Round 1

The nominees have now been narrowed down to 32 and we are ready to get started. Without further adieu, here are the photos vying for the $10,000 in CASH from our sponsors: SRAM
.
Check out the voting page
The 6th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest voting is underway. The winner will join John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence and Christoph Laue in the PB Photo of the Year Hall of Fame and they could walk away with $5,000.How Does it Work?
From thousands of nominated photos, 32 have been selected to pit against each other in a college basketball bracket-like showdown. At this point, it is up to you, the users, to vote on the match-ups. The photos with the most votes will move on to the next round. So 32 photos will narrow down to 16, then 8, 4, 2 until there is a single photo deemed the 2016 Photo of the Year Powered by SRAM.
Click to Vote
Revel Co.
Go to Voting Page
What's at stake? $10,000 Cash
• Winner will receive a check for $5000
• Runner-up will receive a check for $3000
• Other semi-finalists will each receive $1000
Thanks to SRAM
.Vote Here
12 Comments
On a seperate note, the selection of photos for this year's contest is on another level compared to past years. It will be a hard choice!
Post a Comment