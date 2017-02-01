PHOTOGRAPHY

2016 Photo of the Year: $10,000 Cash Prizing - Round 1

Feb 1, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
The nominees have now been narrowed down to 32 and we are ready to get started. Without further adieu, here are the photos vying for the $10,000 in CASH from our sponsors: SRAM.


How Does it Work?

From thousands of nominated photos, 32 have been selected to pit against each other in a college basketball bracket-like showdown. At this point, it is up to you, the users, to vote on the match-ups. The photos with the most votes will move on to the next round. So 32 photos will narrow down to 16, then 8, 4, 2 until there is a single photo deemed the 2016 Photo of the Year Powered by SRAM.


Click to Vote



Revel Co.
Images for Brandon Semenuk - Lapse

Ale Di Lullo
Aaron Chase shredding over a cab windshield in Brooklyn NY. I had this Idea while I was driving along europe and forcing myself to think to new ideas and new point of view turned out winning the 2016 Red Bull Illume in the New creativity category.

Valery Bekishev
No Hand

Utkarsh Rao
Inspired by Philips Darklight project shot by sterl.

Go to Voting Page



Duncan Philpott
Brendan Fairclough - Deathgrip Movie

JB Liautard
Published in Bike Mag September 2016

Ewia Production
everyweekisawesome

Bartek Wolinski
that moment when you realize you re too close but it s worth it... Rider Nicola Pescetto www.wolisphoto.com

Dave Trumpore
Bas Van Steenburgen through a sliver of light off the run in jump.

Nick Tingren
Brett Rheeder

Julien Grimard
On saturday march 19th Matt Macduff sustained a terrible fall attempting to make his way around the Loop Of Doom. After over 3 year of research determination and hard work Matt managed to find everything he needed to make his project happen. Built in a month at the Garden Route Trail Park in South Africa the gigantic structure rises up to 40 ft. in the sky. The crash left him with 10 fractures in his right wrist and 3 fractures in his right ankle. The story behind his stunt is as impactful as the structure itself. A real story of determination.

Martin Zielinski
Hooked up with Mr Div Devlin to scope locations and grab a few test snaps. Not only did it turn out to be the greyest day ever but it started to piss down the moment we set up the first shot. Div sent it regardless couple of flawless runs were followed by a brutal face-plant bleeding from the nose and mouth Div insisted we capture some lifestyle shit before the light faded. m We ve got some exciting projects in the pipeline

Simon Nieborak
Riding in thick fog.
Robb Thompson
Natural fires are a huge influence on the Okanagan region of British Columbia. Inspired by a particularly bad wildfire season Harrison Mendel and I had been on the hunt to create a unique burn photo but we were after something real rather than a staged fire photo. Several clearcut burn piles left to smoulder high above Kelowna gave us a perfect opportunity. Hidden pockets of soldering embers and toxic smoke made this a hazardous location but when Harrison slashed into a pile of ash and this wave of molten embers erupted we knew it was well worth the risk despite a deep burn on Harrison s ankle. Huge thanks to Ben Schleith and Harrison for helping to make this photo happen.

Margus Riga
Images by Margus Riga for the Tippie Doerfling and Stowards Generations - Video and Photo Epic

Christoph Laue
About the photo The picture is called Icarus 2.0. Our inspiration for this shot was the Greek myth of Icarus. The symbol of the first flying man beating the laws of nature and gravity. According to the myth Icarus got wings form his father Daedalus to escape a maze on the island where they were imprisoned. The wings were made of wax so Daedalus told his son not too fly too close to the sun because the heat would melt the wings. He also told him to keep some distance from the sea because the water would make his wings too heavy. Their plan seemed to work out They managed to escape the maze and the island. On the way to freedom Icarus became a little bit too reckless. He flew too high and got too close to the sun - his wings melted and he fell into the sea. Our athlete Max May is flying - just like Icarus - over the water and very close to the sun. The difference between the two flying men is that Max lands safely. His skills and his experience let him know what risks he can take and when he should stop. And of course his bike is not made out of wax which is the advantage of the times we re living in today.

Bruno Long
Shot for Diamond Back Bikes

Reuben Krabbe
Reg Mullett riding Mount 7 from the summit to valley bottom. There was beer at the bottom so we rode fast.

Michal Cerveny
Karla Stepanova climbing a hill in the super moon light.

Malik Jeannet
Semifinalist at Red Bull Illume 2016 in enhance category. The family team teamed up for this shot. Rider Malik Jeannet malikjeannet Photographer Benoit Jeannet benoitjeannet . The photographer himself upload this photo into that account that we are both using.

Sterling Lorence
Casey Brown in Madeira Portugal

Robin Oneill
Kurt Sorge

Steve Shannon
Jungle magic on La Palma.

Satchel Cronk
Self Portrait Marin County November 2016 I m always pushing myself to find beautiful locations and exciting conditions to shoot but on this one my heart was beating particularly quickly as I ran back and forth between takes. I d been past this spot many times and thought about shooting there sometime but on this particular morning it was as if West Marin knew I was coming and put on a special effects show.

Sam Needham
High up in the French Maritime gold. Jan 2016.

Emrik Jansson
Midnight biking in re Sweden.

Paris Gore
KC Deane and Geoff Gulevich in rsm rk Iceland underneath a spectactular Northern Lights show. The town of Reykjavik even demanded all lights be shut off in the city during this night due to the intensity of the showing here. Our crew went to Iceland with a vision to riding under the Northern Lights and we continually got shut down by weather. I photographed this the last night we were there on a 10 day trip and only saw the lights for two nights at the end of our trip.

Harookz
Matt Hunter Matty Miles gettin irie.

Nathan Hughes
Front flipping the lake jump before the big freeze.

Tommy Wilkinson
Kenta Gallagher

Matt Wragg
Robin Wallner at sunset on the slopes of Vulcan Villarica.

Camilla Rutherford
Photo Camilla Rutherford

What's at stake? $10,000 Cash
Winner will receive a check for $5000
• Runner-up will receive a check for $3000
• Other semi-finalists will each receive $1000

Thanks to SRAM.

Mentions: @SramMedia
12 Comments

  • + 16
 Pinkbike, you did it again with those rolling photos! Why can't you make them smaller so they fit the screen?
On a seperate note, the selection of photos for this year's contest is on another level compared to past years. It will be a hard choice!
[Reply]
  • + 11
 holy crap why do we get so much amazing content! so many amazing photos any one of these could be a winner!
[Reply]
  • + 9
 Yeww so stoked and honored to be included among such illustrious and inspirational company, thanks Pinkbike! Literally a dream come true. Good luck all!
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Last Photo of Kelly McGarry is by Camilla Rutherford not Danielle Baker
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Thanks for picking some super creative shots this year. I am glad the number of roost shots has been kept to a minimum.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Choosing a fave would be like going to a party at the Playboy mansion and having to choose one woman to be with the rest of your like. ALL THE BUNNIES!!!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 yay super awesome its going down!!! also all of my nominees got in it so yeah super stoked
[Reply]
  • + 1
 It's gotta be Christoph Laue...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Been waiting all year for this! So many awesome photos.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 So many people upside down.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 that loop though
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Yayyyy finallyyyyyy
[Reply]

