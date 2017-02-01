2016 Photo of the Year: $10,000 Cash Prizing - Round 1

How Does it Work?

The 6th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest voting is underway. The winner will join John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence and Christoph Laue in the PB Photo of the Year Hall of Fame and they could walk away with $5,000.From thousands of nominated photos, 32 have been selected to pit against each other in a college basketball bracket-like showdown. At this point, it is up to you, the users, to vote on the match-ups. The photos with the most votes will move on to the next round. So 32 photos will narrow down to 16, then 8, 4, 2 until there is a single photo deemed the 2016 Photo of the Year Powered by SRAM.