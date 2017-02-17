PHOTOGRAPHY

2016 Photo of the Year Winner is…

Feb 17, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Steve Shannon's Winning Image for 2016 Photo of the Year.

Jungle magic on La Palma.

We gave you the top 32 images from 2016 and after more than 285,000 votes were cast you, our readers, have voted for the winner and ultimately the 2016 Photo of the Year. The winner will be divvying up the $10,000 in CASH from our sponsors, SRAM.

Check out the voting page for all the results from each bracket.

The 6th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest is a wrap and Steve Shannon will be joining the ranks of John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence and Christoph Laue in the PB Photo of the Year Hall of Fame.


How Did Photo Of The Year Work?
From thousands of nominated photos, 32 were selected to pit against each other in a college basketball bracket-like showdown. At that point it was up to you, the users, to vote on the match-ups. The photos with the most votes moved on to the next round. So 32 photos narrowed down to 16, then 8, 4, 2 until there was a single photo deemed the 2016 Photo of the Year Powered by SRAM.


What was at stake? $10,000 Cash

Steve Shannon will receive a check for $5,000
• Bartek Wolinski will receive a check for $3,000
• Paris Gore and Margus Riga will each receive a check for $1,000

We'll post up an interview with the winner shortly.

Thanks to SRAM.

MENTIONS: @SramMedia / @SSPhoto26 / @wolisphoto / @parisgore / @Margus
35 Comments

  • + 78
 This Photo is glorious and deserves the win... but also THE CURSE IS BROKEN, THE ROOST HAS BEEN DEFEATED
  • + 5
 No more roost on pb for 100 years now !!!
  • + 1
 The roost pics always come far but barely win. I don't remember the last time a roost pic won
  • + 56
 In twenty years from now, my son will ask me, "Father, were you there when the roost photo was defeated?" And I will tell him, "Yes son, I was there."
  • + 23
 roost in peace
  • + 12
 yes, my strategy was to vote against the roost at every stage
  • + 11
 Awesome photo, not my fav but better than the roost.
  • + 1
 Exactly my thought
  • + 9
 This was my POY the minute i saw it first time round. Awesome pic, beautiful lines. Congrats Steve Shannon!
  • + 9
 Did Russia have something to do with the results?
  • + 8
 @POTUS Fake news....sad! Biased illegal lefty voting. Roost won by the most votes every in any Pinkbike poll ever.....FACT.
  • + 4
 Nice! That photo definitely deserves the title.
  • + 2
 I wanted this one from the first round Smile
  • + 2
 Happy to see this win. Thought it was going to be the classic roost photo but this one stuck out to me much more. Congrats!
  • + 3
 My faith in humanity has been slightly restored. Thank you pb users.
  • + 2
 i think i can smell the forest. nice pic
  • + 1
 This one deserved it although 2017 is the Year of the Rooster according to Chinese zodiac.
  • + 1
 Yeah! Congrats! A mind blowing picture! One of the very best shots I have ever seen here! Way to go Steve!
  • + 2
 I'so happy a proper photograph won, and not the roost!!
  • + 1
 I only voted this so the roost didn't win
  • + 1
 I hope you at least take that rider out for a beer...
  • + 1
 Yay the roost shot was dethroned!
  • + 1
 Well done! Congrats!
  • + 1
 And justice for all
  • + 0
 Congrats @SSPhoto26 !
  • - 1
 Yes man !! I knew it since the first round !! Thats a hell of a picture !!
  • - 3
 IMO the northern lights pic should have won.
  • - 2
 But...the other guy skidded, man!!
