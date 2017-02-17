2016 Photo of the Year Winner is…

We gave you the top 32 images from 2016 and after more than 285,000 votes were cast you, our readers, have voted for the winner and ultimately the 2016 Photo of the Year. The winner will be divvying up the $10,000 in CASH from our sponsors, SRAM
.
Check out the voting page for all the results from each bracket.
The 6th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest is a wrap and Steve Shannon will be joining the ranks of John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence and Christoph Laue in the PB Photo of the Year Hall of Fame.
How Did Photo Of The Year Work?
From thousands of nominated photos, 32 were selected to pit against each other in a college basketball bracket-like showdown. At that point it was up to you, the users, to vote on the match-ups. The photos with the most votes moved on to the next round. So 32 photos narrowed down to 16, then 8, 4, 2 until there was a single photo deemed the 2016 Photo of the Year Powered by SRAM.
What was at stake? $10,000 Cash
• Steve Shannon will receive a check for $5,000
• Bartek Wolinski will receive a check for $3,000
• Paris Gore and Margus Riga will each receive a check for $1,000
We'll post up an interview with the winner shortly.
Thanks to SRAM
.
MENTIONS: @SramMedia
/ @SSPhoto26
/ @wolisphoto
/ @parisgore
/ @Margus
35 Comments
Post a Comment