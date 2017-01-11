BTR Ranger Hardtail Updated For 2017 - Press Release

Press Release

NEW YEAR, NEW RANGER, NEW OPTIONS

BTR is proud to announce an updated Ranger for 2017 – the original and best enduro hardtail just got better! This update is the culmination of a lot of development work, from refining our build process to listening to customer feedback. We’re really happy with the real-world improvements we’ve made to a bike which was already arguably one of the world’s best hardtails.The 2017 Ranger features an updated geometry; longer and slacker than its predecessor. With head angles being backed off by a full degree across all variations, and the reach being extended by 10mm. BB height remains the same though – this isn’t just a case of make it longer, lower and slacker, so that we can call it ‘new’!Sizing has also been updated, with models now featuring more increments of head tube and chain stay length to deliver more consistent performance across all sizes. The XS Ranger (26” only) now has a 405mm chain stay, compared with the original 410mm. XL 26” and 650B Rangers now have 5mm longer chain stays than previously, at 420mm. 140mm head tubes (instead of 130 or 150mm) now feature on certain sizes of Ranger frame, giving more proportionate increments in stack height.The 29er Ranger’s fork travel has been increased from 100mm to 120mm, in order to be compatible with more suitable fork options. The 26” and 650B Ranger frames have kept their 120mm travel forks, for good reason; with the updated geometry, the Ranger’s performance at high speed and on rough terrain has improved significantly.Boost 148mm rear spacing is now available as an option on the Ranger too, so that customers can tailor their frame to their needs even further. The Boost compatible Ranger is not compatible with 650B+ or similar tyres though – not even the 29er model – though it does gain a few mm of rear tyre clearance over the standard 142mm version. The Ranger will keep its current maximum of 2.35 – 2.4” tyre size, depending on brand. More on those fat tyres later…The most visually obvious upgrade for the Ranger is the addition of internal cable routing. Much more work than meets the eye has gone into this feature; we’ve made sure that the system keeps the frame properly sealed against the ingress of water, as well as making it mechanic-friendly and of course keeping the durability of the frame.The cables are routed through the down tube, within thin stainless steel guide tubes; these tubes ensure that the frame stays sealed, and installing cables is as simple as just pushing the cable through until it pops out the other end.The dropper post cable materialises inside the seat tube, so the Ranger can be fully stealth compatible! The guide tubes feature rubber seals at the front end, which prevent any moisture or dirt from getting into the frame – it wouldn’t be very helpful if the seat tube filled up with water!The rear derailleur and rear brake cables emerge just in front of the BB, and run externally under the chain stays until they reach their targets.The first of the new Rangers was built for Burf, featuring his choice of components throughout. With the original complete Ranger build mainly being specced by Tam, we decided that this new bike should really bear Burf’s name, and the original build Tam’s. This is how the new ‘Burf Edition’ and ‘Tam Edition’ ranges of frame kits and complete bikes came about.The main differences between the two ranges stem from the differences in Burf & Tam’s riding; both ride hard and fast, pushing their limits wherever possible. However Burf focuses on racing, where Tam just rides flat out for the adrenaline kick.On Burf Edition builds you’ll find only the top-of-the-line products which can stand up to prolonged riding under his 90kg mass. Tam Edition builds have no less focus on durability or performance, but achieve their goals by simpler means. One thing is guaranteed – you won’t find cheap, plasticy tyres or heavy inner tubes, or rattly spoke protectors and wheel reflectors on either model.A complete Tam Edition Ranger starts at £2800, and its Burf Edition counterpart £3400.There was mention of 650B+, and no doubt this option being denied on the Ranger is a disappointment to some. There are plans though; there isn’t a 650B+ Ranger because 650B+ bikes ride differently. They are more capable in some situations and less in others, so it only seems right that they get their own frame, designed contact-patch-up to extract the maximum possible from the bigger tyres.