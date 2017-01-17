PRESS RELEASES

2017 Enduro World Series Entries Open Next Week

Jan 17, 2017
by Enduro World Series  
Cometh the hour cometh the man. Martin Maes rides through the tunnel of fans on his way to sealing victory on stage seven.

Riders who want to race in any of this season’s eight races should make sure they have next Wednesday (January 25th) marked in their diary when the public lottery entries open for all of this year’s eight rounds.

The lottery style entry system allows applicants 48 hours starting at 00:01 GMT on January 25 to register for a ticket. After entries close tickets will be picked at random to fill the races and successful applicants will be automatically entered and charged for their chosen events. A list of successful riders will be posted on enduroworldseries.com on January 28.

Riders who have displayed exceptional talent or outstanding results can also apply for a wild card entry during the lottery process – but with only 20 spots available for the entire season, they won’t be easy to secure. Wild Cards are designed to reward only a select few talented riders who may have missed out on a qualification spot through conventional means such as injury or come from an under-represented nation.

You could tell when Greg was coming on track today the volume went straight to eleven.

Congrats Isabeau Cecile and Ines.

And with 29 official teams confirmed for 2017, the competition to be crowned World Champion in Finale at the end of the season is going to be fiercer than ever. With a mix of familiar and new teams lining up to compete, applicants lucky enough to win a lottery place will be riding and racing amongst the most talented athletes in the sport. To find out all the new team line ups head to www.enduroworldseries.com/teams

Chris Ball, Managing Director of the Enduro World Series, said: “We introduced the lottery system last year and it was a real success, with racers saying it was a lot fairer and removed a lot of the stress from trying to enter. This time round we’ve extended the sign up window to 48 hours so it gives even more time to sign up for a lottery ticket.

“I’m delighted so many teams have signed up, the calibre of the talent just gets better year on year and I’m really looking forward to seeing some exciting racing go down this season.”

Full details about the public lottery and how to enter the series can be found here.

MENTIONS: @EnduroWorldSeries
6 Comments

  • + 8
 Not sure how a privateer could afford to race the ews. I could maybe afford one race. But globe trotting with gear and staying fit? fuggetaboutit
[Reply]
  • - 2
 If you can outstand in your local venue. Someone will pay for the remainings.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 @chyu: That's an extremely positive thought haha
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @chyu: yeah, that's not really how it works.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Not any different with DH. Except you actually have to qualify for those races.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Ireland is doing a Challenger race with 4 stages instead of 7 on the Saturday (main race on Sunday) as well. 300 spots there. Very good idea I think.
[Reply]

Post a Comment



