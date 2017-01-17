2017 Enduro World Series Entries Open Next Week

And with 29 official teams confirmed for 2017, the competition to be crowned World Champion in Finale at the end of the season is going to be fiercer than ever. With a mix of familiar and new teams lining up to compete, applicants lucky enough to win a lottery place will be riding and racing amongst the most talented athletes in the sport. To find out all the new team line ups head to www.enduroworldseries.com/teams
Chris Ball, Managing Director of the Enduro World Series, said: “We introduced the lottery system last year and it was a real success, with racers saying it was a lot fairer and removed a lot of the stress from trying to enter. This time round we’ve extended the sign up window to 48 hours so it gives even more time to sign up for a lottery ticket.
“I’m delighted so many teams have signed up, the calibre of the talent just gets better year on year and I’m really looking forward to seeing some exciting racing go down this season.”
