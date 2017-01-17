2017 Enduro World Series Entries Open Next Week



Riders who want to race in any of this season’s eight races should make sure they have next Wednesday (January 25th) marked in their diary when the public lottery entries open for all of this year’s eight rounds.



The lottery style entry system allows applicants 48 hours starting at 00:01 GMT on January 25 to register for a ticket. After entries close tickets will be picked at random to fill the races and successful applicants will be automatically entered and charged for their chosen events. A list of successful riders will be posted on enduroworldseries.com on January 28.



Riders who have displayed exceptional talent or outstanding results can also apply for a wild card entry during the lottery process – but with only 20 spots available for the entire season, they won’t be easy to secure. Wild Cards are designed to reward only a select few talented riders who may have missed out on a qualification spot through conventional means such as injury or come from an under-represented nation.







