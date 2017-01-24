2017 FMB World Tour Coming Up Fast

Weeks have passed since the last FMB World Tour Event of 2016. Now, looking on to a bright and action packed 2017, the first events of the new season have been confirmed. The preliminary calendar already consists of 18 FMB Events in 10 different countries around the globe and there will be many more to come.
With White Style in Leogang, Austria, kicking-off the FMB World Tour on January 27, all slopestyle fans and athletes can look forward to a long list of locations hosting FMB Bronze, Silver, Gold and Diamond Events this year. Reason enough for riders of all skill levels to get hold of their 2017 AM or PRO FMB License
and make this season the best season yet!
Eighteen events have already been confirmed and many more are to follow in the next weeks. At the grassroots level the events; Diverse Night of the Jumps (POL, March 25), Bike Fest (POL, May 27), Gravity Jump It! (GER, June 10), and Cropp Baltic Games (POL, August 20) are already looking forward to lots of local riders sending it at their FMB Bronze Events. With the first FMB Silver Event of the year happening in Leogang this week, the next already confirmed silver contests are Bike Days (SUI, May 7) and Natural Games (FRA, July 1).
The number of Gold Events has a good chance of increasing once again. The modification of adding every contestant’s best Gold Event result to the end result of the Diamond Series proved its worth last season and will be maintained. With the event O’Marisquino in Vigo (ESP, August 13) making the leap from the silver level, an increased number of Gold Events is to be expected. Other confirmed FMB Gold Events are Swatch Rocket Air (SUI, April 29), FISE Montpellier (FRA, May 26), 26TRIX (AUT, June 10), GlemmRide Bike Festival Saalbach (AUT, July 8 ) and Colorado Freeride Festival (USA, July 29) for the time being.
All event organizers and athletes who know of local events or local dirt jump parks can make their event be a part of the FMB World Tour this year. Just follow the link
to see, which requirements have to be fulfilled in order to host an FMB Bronze or Silver Event. Multiple events in one country can also sign up to become a National Series
such as the very successful Dirtwars UK
series. Inquiries can be made via an email to info@fmbworldtour.com
.
Although the calendar is still very much in a state of flux, the FMB Diamond Events are all set in stone. After the season really gets under way with “Crankworx Rotorua Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza“ on April 2, fans can look forward to a “double header” in June with Crankworx Les Gets on June 18 followed by Crankworx Innsbruck a week later on June 25. With the season in full swing, Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler will get everyone stoked on August 20, before the FMB World Champ will be determined at Red Bull District Ride on September 2.
.Overview preliminary calendar
• January 27, 2017: White Style (Leogang, AUT) - FMB Silver Event
• March 25, 2017: Diverse NIGHT of the JUMPs (Krakow, POL) - FMB Bronze Event
• April 2, 2017: Crankworx Rotorua (Rotorua, NZL) - FMB Diamond Event
• April 29, 2017: Swatch Rocket Air (Thun, SUI) - FMB Gold Event
• May 7, 2017: Bike Days (Solothurn, SUI) - FMB Silver Event
• May 26, 2017: FISE Montpellier (Montpellier, FRA) - FMB Gold Event
• May 27, 2017: Bike Fest (Kalnica, SVK) - FMB Bronze Event
• June 10, 2017: 26TRIX (Leogang, AUT) - FMB Gold Event
• June 10, 2017: Gravity Jump It! (Boppard, GER) - FMB Bronze Event
• June 18, 2017: Crankworx Les Gets (Les Gets, FRA) - FMB Diamond Event
• June 25, 2017: Crankworx Innsbruck (Innsbruck, AUT) - FMB Diamond Event
• July 1, 2017: Natural Games (Millau, FRA) - FMB Silver Event
• July 8, 2017: GlemmRide Bike Festival Saalbach (Saalbach, AUT) - FMB Gold Event
• July 29, 2017: Colorado Freeride Festival (Winter Park, USA) - FMB Gold Event
• August 13, 2017: O’Marisquino (Vigo, ESP) - FMB Gold Event
• August 20, 2017: Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler (Whistler, CAN) - FMB Diamond Event
• August 20, 2017: Cropp Baltic Games (Gdansk, POL) - FMB Bronze Event
• September 2, 2017: Red Bull District Ride (Nuremberg, GER) - FMB Diamond Event
Photos by Ale Di Lullo / Bartek Wolinski / Richkphotography / Chris Greenwood
