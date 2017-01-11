Ibis Announces 2017 Enduro Race Team

In only its second year of existence the Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team made its mark on the 2016 Enduro World Series season taking 2nd overall in the team competition, 3rd overall in the women’s field - Anita Gehrig, and 3rd overall in the U21 competition.







For 2017 the team returns with the same core group of riders, plus some new additions and new sponsors to help them achieve even greater results in the new season.







“We are insanely proud of what the team achieved last year, and we’re really looking forward to the new season” Said Ibis president and team manager, Tom Morgan. “The team has really taken on the personality of Ibis, sort of the - ‘Little Team That Could’. It takes a lot more than just talent and training to make all this work, and this group is resourceful, determined, and professional. At the same time they are easy-going and friendly too.”







Returning for their third year with the team, Anita and Carolin Gehrig, the “twin towers” from Switzerland hope to continue their rise to the top of the women’s field. When the 2016 was over, Anita ranked 3rd overall and Carolin 5th, with Anita achieving her first podium finish - 2nd in Aspen, CO.







Coming back for his second year with the team is Robin Wallner from Sweden. For 2016 Robin was ranked 14th overall, and achieved two top 10 results.







Also returning is Dillon Santos of Salinas, CA. In 2016 Dillon took 3rd at the Sea Otter Classic and won the 3rd round of the California Enduro Series at Toro Park.







New additions to the team include Zakarias Johansen of Norway, and team mechanic and road manager Mats Pettersson. Zakarias is moving up to contest a full season of EWS racing after dominating the SRAM/Specialized Enduro series last year.







Returning team sponsors include POC, Maxxis, Joystick, Lizard Skins and Honey Stinger. New team sponsors include Fox Racing Shocks, Shimano, Feedback Sports and 5.10.



FBM!

Also, riding on an independent program for Ibis in the EWS this year will be François Bailly-Maître. Since its founding, François has been one of the most consistent top 10 finishers in the EWS, at 8th overall in 2016, 11th in 2015 and 8th in 2014.







It was a strange off-season for me before contacting Ibis. Despite 2016 probably being my best season ever, I was struggling to find the good deal, but from the first time I spoke with Ibis, I directly felt the positive vibes and their motivation to have me on board.



Once I received the Mojo HD3, I built it up quickly, and the first impressions were really good! I was a bit concerned as I only rode a 29er the last 4 years, but the geometry and the DW-Link system seems to work really well. The dry winter we’re having has given me the chance to test it and I already at home!



I already want to say a big thanks to Ibis, and I am looking forward to an incredible season! - François Bailly-Maître





