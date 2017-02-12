33 Bikes of the 2W Gravity Enduro - Rotorua

This weekend riders from all over New Zealand, and multiple other corners of the globe descended on Rotorua once more for the latest installment of the Giant 2W Gravity Enduro Series.



With the first stop of the 2017 Enduro World Series fast approaching, it was no surprise to see some of the world's top enduro riders attending this deep summer round as an opportunity to test the waters leading into next month's race. We had a quick look around the pits to see what everyone was riding, and even got the chance to see a few Zerode Taniwha's in the wild.



































































































































