33 Bikes of the 2W Gravity Enduro - Rotorua

This weekend riders from all over New Zealand, and multiple other corners of the globe descended on Rotorua once more for the latest installment of the Giant 2W Gravity Enduro Series.
With the first stop of the 2017 Enduro World Series fast approaching, it was no surprise to see some of the world's top enduro riders attending this deep summer round as an opportunity to test the waters leading into next month's race. We had a quick look around the pits to see what everyone was riding, and even got the chance to see a few Zerode Taniwha's in the wild.
Dan and his tricked out Zerode Taniwha
Cole Lucas and his brand new Wide Open factory Intense Tracer
Jack Fisher and his Santa Cruz Bronson
Jesse Patel and his Yeti SB5
Rotorua local Sam Shaw and his Santa Cruz Solo
Carson Rayner and his Giant Reign
Carl Jones and his Giant Trance Advance
Liam Jackson and his YT Capra
John Richardson and his alloy Transition Patrol
Connor Hamilton and his Commencal Meta V4
Katie Winton and her Trek Slash
Mike Robertson and his Trek Remedy
Nate and his custom Devinci Troy fitted with the new Box Components drivetrain
Jeff Carter and his Transition Patrol. Jeff runs Sram EX1 8 Speed e-bike drivetrain for extra durability
Rae Morrison and her Liv Hail
Alex Tague and his Zerode Taniwha
Logan Cessar and his Banshee Rune
Skye Follas and her Devenci Troy
Louis Hamilton and his Commencal Meta V4
Keegan Wright and his Wide Open Factory Giant Trance
Katie O'Neil and her Liv Hail
Scott Taylor and his brand new Intense Tracer
Paul van der Ploeg and his XTR Di2 equipped Giant Trance
Josh Reilly and his GT Stanction
Matt Berry and his Trek Remedy
Matt Hunt and his Yeti SB6c
Daniel Self and his Yeti SB6c
Nick Teebon and his Custom Santa Cruz Bronson
Joseph Nation and his Bergamont
Justin Leov and his Canyon Spectral, 140mm today instead of his usual 160R/180F equipped version
