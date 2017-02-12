PINKBIKE TECH

33 Bikes of the 2W Gravity Enduro - Rotorua

Feb 12, 2017
by Cameron Mackenzie  
This weekend riders from all over New Zealand, and multiple other corners of the globe descended on Rotorua once more for the latest installment of the Giant 2W Gravity Enduro Series.

With the first stop of the 2017 Enduro World Series fast approaching, it was no surprise to see some of the world's top enduro riders attending this deep summer round as an opportunity to test the waters leading into next month's race. We had a quick look around the pits to see what everyone was riding, and even got the chance to see a few Zerode Taniwha's in the wild.

Dan and his tricked out Zerode Taniwha
  Dan and his tricked out Zerode Taniwha

Cole Lucas and his Brand New Wide Open factory Intense Tracer
  Cole Lucas and his brand new Wide Open factory Intense Tracer

Jack Fisher and his Santa Cruz Bronson
  Jack Fisher and his Santa Cruz Bronson

Jesse Patel and his Yeti SB5
  Jesse Patel and his Yeti SB5

Rotorua local Sam Shaw and his Santa Crus Solo
  Rotorua local Sam Shaw and his Santa Cruz Solo

Carson Rayner and his Giant Reign
  Carson Rayner and his Giant Reign

Carl Jones and his Giant Trance Advance
  Carl Jones and his Giant Trance Advance

Liam Jackson and his YT Capra
  Liam Jackson and his YT Capra

John Richardson and his Alloy Transition Patrol
  John Richardson and his alloy Transition Patrol

Connor Hamilton and his Commencal Meta V4
  Connor Hamilton and his Commencal Meta V4

Katie Winton and her Trek Slash
  Katie Winton and her Trek Slash

Mike Robertson and his Trek Slash
  Mike Robertson and his Trek Remedy

Nate and his Custom Devinci Troy
  Nate and his custom Devinci Troy fitted with the new Box Components drivetrain

Jeff Carter and his Transition Patrol. Jeff runs Sram EX1 8 Speed e-bike drivetrain for extra durability
  Jeff Carter and his Transition Patrol. Jeff runs Sram EX1 8 Speed e-bike drivetrain for extra durability

Rae Morrison and her Liv Hail
  Rae Morrison and her Liv Hail

Alex Tauge and his Zerode Taniwha
  Alex Tague and his Zerode Taniwha

Logan Cessar and his Banshee Rune
  Logan Cessar and his Banshee Rune

Skye Follas and her Devenci Troy
  Skye Follas and her Devenci Troy

Louis Hamilton and his Commencal Meta V4
  Louis Hamilton and his Commencal Meta V4

Keegan Wright and his Wide Open Factory Giant Trance
  Keegan Wright and his Wide Open Factory Giant Trance

Katie Oneil and her Liv Hail
  Katie O'Neil and her Liv Hail

Scott Taylor and his brand new Intense Tracer
  Scott Taylor and his brand new Intense Tracer

Paul VDP and his XTR Di2 equipped Giant Trance
  Paul van der Ploeg and his XTR Di2 equipped Giant Trance

Josh Reilly and his GT Stanction
  Josh Reilly and his GT Stanction

Matt Berry and his Trek Slash
  Matt Berry and his Trek Remedy

Matt Hunt and his Yeti SB6
  Matt Hunt and his Yeti SB6c

Daniel Self and his Yeti SB6c
  Daniel Self and his Yeti SB6c

Nick Teebon and his Custom Santa Crus Bronson
  Nick Teebon and his Custom Santa Cruz Bronson

Joseph Nation and his Bergamont
  Joseph Nation and his Bergamont

Justin Leov and his Canyon Spectral 140mm today instead of his usual 160R 180F equipped version
  Justin Leov and his Canyon Spectral, 140mm today instead of his usual 160R/180F equipped version

Byron Scott and his 29 Trek Fuel
  Byron Scott and his 29" Trek Fuel

Lester Perry and his Trek Fuel
  Lester Perry and his Trek Fuel

Jack Humphries and his Trek Slash
  Jack Humphries and his Trek Remedy
9 Comments

  • + 6
 I'm getting goosebumps at the sight of a proper gearbox production bike competing in a National event. We're making headway!!!
  • + 2
 Both of the builds on those are pure hotness too might I add.
  • + 1
 Giants are gross-hail no, fisher has the best ever bike check pic, intense riders wish they had the black tracer, bikes n beaches!
  • + 2
 Yeti bikes are damn pretty
  • + 1
 There might be almost a quarter million dollars worth of bikes in this post... lol #crazy
  • + 1
 quite a few of the bikes you have listed as "trek slash" are the 2017 remedy. FYI
  • + 1
 Pretty sure those red treks are the alum remedys not slash...
  • + 1
 Bring the DARK FEST bike checks come on !!
  • + 1
 Tell me more about this 8-speed ebike drivetrain.

