VIDEOS
50to01: Josh Bryceland's 2017 Plans - Video
Jan 5, 2017 at 2:58
Jan 5, 2017
by
Josh Lewis
Must Read This Week
Stepping Out of the Pain With Gee Atherton
74750 views
What is the Sexiest AM/FR/Enduro Hardtail of 2016 - Pinkbike Forum
69477 views
What's the Perfect Tire Width For All-Around Riding? - Pinkbike Poll
65877 views
Yoann Barelli on Commencal For 2017
62934 views
2017 Giant Factory Off-Road Team News
50638 views
Merida One-Sixty 8000 - Review
48276 views
Manon Carpenter and Matthias Flückiger Join Radon
43392 views
Marin Hawk Hill - Review
42115 views
Score
Time
+ 1
talaskinos
(4 mins ago)
There is still time josh....perhaps by may2017 you will be ready to race the world cups again..even just 3 events..no sam hill i think, no ratty, no peaty, still no signs of troy.. man, there will be less drama in the world cup2017...and no scott team, no nukeproof....is this a sign that enduro is kicking the dh world cup cirrcuit, and it is realy taking over media attention.....i hope ratty will be there for the fans..
+ 1
usmbc-co-uk
(5 mins ago)
Interested to see how it goes, the 50:1 stuff is rad and I think a move away from the big corporate MTB scene is a good thing. It certainly feels more real and kids can relate to shredding the woods or knocking up a kicker, defo inspirational, even for washed up never has beens like me!
Certtainly aint a retirement and I think we have loads more to see of the Rat
+ 1
BlindDannyJohnson
(7 mins ago)
So Claudio was right then in respect to him retiring from racing DH.
+ 1
Stoencha
(13 mins ago)
He`s becoming a roadie
