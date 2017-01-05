50to01: Josh Bryceland's 2017 Plans - Video

Jan 5, 2017 at 2:58
Jan 5, 2017
by Josh Lewis  
 
MENTIONS: @LadLife
4 Comments

  • + 1
 There is still time josh....perhaps by may2017 you will be ready to race the world cups again..even just 3 events..no sam hill i think, no ratty, no peaty, still no signs of troy.. man, there will be less drama in the world cup2017...and no scott team, no nukeproof....is this a sign that enduro is kicking the dh world cup cirrcuit, and it is realy taking over media attention.....i hope ratty will be there for the fans..
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Interested to see how it goes, the 50:1 stuff is rad and I think a move away from the big corporate MTB scene is a good thing. It certainly feels more real and kids can relate to shredding the woods or knocking up a kicker, defo inspirational, even for washed up never has beens like me!

Certtainly aint a retirement and I think we have loads more to see of the Rat
[Reply]
  • + 1
 So Claudio was right then in respect to him retiring from racing DH.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 He`s becoming a roadie Big Grin
[Reply]

Post a Comment



