50to01: The Stitch Up Road Trip - Video

Dec 21, 2016 at 4:21
Dec 21, 2016
by Josh Lewis  
 
A great three weeks in America, starting out at the singlespeed worlds and finishing in Santa Cruz for the SCB Christmas party. A mixture of all different riders made for some wicked sessions. Enjoy and Merry Christmas from 50to01.

50to01 - The Stitch Up Roadtrip

MENTIONS: @LadLife
51 Comments

  • + 78
 Danny Mac to join 50to01 world cup team in 2017?? #teamrumours
[Reply]
  • + 64
 That is one injury I would let heal 100% before getting back on a bike.
[Reply]
  • + 17
 "oh my gnarlyness" is an incredible reaction.
[Reply]
  • + 10
 Great video. So much fun. I got a good laugh out of this one. Exactly the words I'd want to hear out on the trail as my tender bits get shredded... "oh my gnarlyness!" from Ratboy. Ratboy and Danny Mac in the same vid, priceless. Was that Bryceland at the end in drag with the blond wig riding CX?! Too funny.
[Reply]
  • + 9
 I've seen so many shit over the past 4 years as a paramedic, but the half cut off dick...... Damn, my jaw dropped to the basement :O
[Reply]
  • + 7
 And on the bike 2 days later...
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Simmer down.......... love these type of vidz.............didint know u can almost rip ur di**off just havin fun, huh guess anythings possible. Almost thought was gonna be another cedric accident. No bueno......... Big Mak of skillz showing them how to do it.......... 50}01............
[Reply]
  • + 8
 Having fun is probably the most common cause of half ripping your dick off.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 Definitely some old Skool bmx vibes in these videos. 50:1 are the coolest kids in mountain biking
[Reply]
  • + 6
 50to10 The Stitch Up Road Trip and last This is Peaty: North vs South, videos of the week!
[Reply]
  • + 4
 I don't know what it is, about all these 50to01 videos that makes me want to ride my bike so BADLY - so that's what I'm gonna do!
[Reply]
  • + 5
 So much fun being had. Balls to the wall or should I say balls to the bars. HAHA
[Reply]
  • + 3
 another classic from lewis ratboy and danny mcaskill nice one boys hahahahahaha Smile
[Reply]
  • + 5
 RIP Kimbo Slice
[Reply]
  • + 2
 i dont know if its h\the shyte filming , terrible fisheye , random music or goofing off . but this so reminds me of Sprung and it needs to be done more often !!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 For some reason Danny macs awesome bike control stood out a hell of a lot more in this than his own videos I don't why
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Danny always on an other level Big Grin
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Such a fun video. @ladlife videos keep getting better and better. Remind me of some of the old bmx videos awesome riding with a fun group.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 was there an ebike in there?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Them trails look so fun! sick as ken boys
[Reply]
  • + 1
 In Bulgaria we have this expression - "it hurts my d**k" - now it make sense.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Thanks for the content warning PB,…may contain cock stitches!!! as he wipes coffee spray off the laptop
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Yes. The funnest looking riding with killer tunes edited skate video style? BRING IT!
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Surprised to see that Levo in the video...I would assume those trails aren't restricted though but have never ridden the PNW so I'm not one to cast stones
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I spy Ashland trails baby, and the king of ashland trails... Nathan Riddler, MACHING!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 So close to riding with the crew but so far away
[Reply]
  • + 2
 SOOOO AWESOME
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Nice vid, fun all over the place. Thanks
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Loose riding so gnarly he nearly rips his dick off. Niccceeeee.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 hell yeah...the meters, mos def and 50to01...what do you want more
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Was that Derby sk8park? I haven't seen it since the shady 80s
[Reply]
  • - 1
 Thought there was. I must be lucky, cause i can have fun on any bike any time. Even a muthertruckin ellsworth. Try me. I will bring the fun.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 That wouldn't of happened if his todger was carbon
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Excellent video, love pissing about on pushirons.....
[Reply]
  • + 1
 fun riding to a lil' ska/rocksteady
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I have not even started to watch I am already smiling!!! ....
[Reply]
  • + 0
 krunks been spending a lot of time with the santa cruz/ Fox team this year maybe be joining them ?????
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I'm guessing these gentlemen are now covered in poison oak.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 OMG his dick..... did he land on the pedal!?
...I have no words.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 RIP Kimbo Slice
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Ouch. Stitches...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Dicks out lads
[Reply]
  • + 1
 VOD 4 sure
[Reply]
  • + 1
 boom......
[Reply]
  • + 1
 So cool and so so funny!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Great soundtrack
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



