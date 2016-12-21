Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
50to01: The Stitch Up Road Trip - Video
Dec 21, 2016 at 4:21
Dec 21, 2016
by
Josh Lewis
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
A great three weeks in America, starting out at the singlespeed worlds and finishing in Santa Cruz for the SCB Christmas party. A mixture of all different riders made for some wicked sessions. Enjoy and Merry Christmas from 50to01.
MENTIONS:
@LadLife
Tweet
Must Read This Week
Is Santa Cruz Developing a Long-Travel 29er?
113893 views
This is Peaty, Last Orders: North vs South - Exclusive Video
72380 views
Loic Bruni On Öhlins Suspension for 2017?
67641 views
Yeti SB5.5 - Review
58439 views
Ryan Leech's Flat Pedal Challenge
49594 views
Joe Smith Goes Raw - Video
46991 views
Win a Full Giro Kit - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
43510 views
Pinkbike Poll - How Much Dropper Post Travel Do You Prefer?
37251 views
51 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 78
Bennnnnnnybike
(1 days ago)
Danny Mac to join 50to01 world cup team in 2017??
#teamrumours
[Reply]
+ 64
johnnyactionsports
(1 days ago)
That is one injury I would let heal 100% before getting back on a bike.
[Reply]
+ 17
sicmoto
(23 hours ago)
"oh my gnarlyness" is an incredible reaction.
[Reply]
+ 10
fattyheadshok
(1 days ago)
Great video. So much fun. I got a good laugh out of this one. Exactly the words I'd want to hear out on the trail as my tender bits get shredded... "oh my gnarlyness!" from Ratboy. Ratboy and Danny Mac in the same vid, priceless. Was that Bryceland at the end in drag with the blond wig riding CX?! Too funny.
[Reply]
+ 9
trickadoodle13
(22 hours ago)
I've seen so many shit over the past 4 years as a paramedic, but the half cut off dick...... Damn, my jaw dropped to the basement :O
[Reply]
+ 7
endlessblockades
(20 hours ago)
And on the bike 2 days later...
[Reply]
+ 4
Bdusty1
(20 hours ago)
Simmer down.......... love these type of vidz.............didint know u can almost rip ur di**off just havin fun, huh guess anythings possible. Almost thought was gonna be another cedric accident. No bueno......... Big Mak of skillz showing them how to do it.......... 50}01............
[Reply]
+ 8
Wamprat
(17 hours ago)
Having fun is probably the most common cause of half ripping your dick off.
[Reply]
+ 6
benji46
(18 hours ago)
Definitely some old Skool bmx vibes in these videos. 50:1 are the coolest kids in mountain biking
[Reply]
+ 6
luisferreira
(20 hours ago)
50to10 The Stitch Up Road Trip and last This is Peaty: North vs South, videos of the week!
[Reply]
+ 4
AngusMTBNZ
(13 hours ago)
I don't know what it is, about all these 50to01 videos that makes me want to ride my bike so BADLY - so that's what I'm gonna do!
[Reply]
+ 5
ThePeanutGallery
(1 days ago)
So much fun being had. Balls to the wall or should I say balls to the bars. HAHA
[Reply]
+ 3
renno
(23 hours ago)
another classic from lewis ratboy and danny mcaskill nice one boys hahahahahaha
[Reply]
+ 5
WTP33
(23 hours ago)
RIP Kimbo Slice
[Reply]
+ 2
driftmonster
(23 hours ago)
i dont know if its h\the shyte filming , terrible fisheye , random music or goofing off . but this so reminds me of Sprung and it needs to be done more often !!
[Reply]
+ 2
mikeyspaff
(18 hours ago)
For some reason Danny macs awesome bike control stood out a hell of a lot more in this than his own videos I don't why
[Reply]
+ 3
FreeridembBC
(20 hours ago)
Danny always on an other level
[Reply]
+ 1
Rubiconbmx
(24 hours ago)
Such a fun video. @ladlife videos keep getting better and better. Remind me of some of the old bmx videos awesome riding with a fun group.
[Reply]
+ 2
tor5
(24 hours ago)
was there an ebike in there?
[Reply]
+ 2
jack-sprogis
(1 days ago)
Them trails look so fun! sick as ken boys
[Reply]
+ 1
barzaka
(24 hours ago)
In Bulgaria we have this expression - "it hurts my d**k" - now it make sense.
[Reply]
+ 1
BrotherCraig75
(17 hours ago)
Thanks for the content warning PB,…may contain cock stitches!!! as he wipes coffee spray off the laptop
[Reply]
+ 1
WhiteroomGuardian
(11 hours ago)
Yes. The funnest looking riding with killer tunes edited skate video style? BRING IT!
[Reply]
+ 0
cjohnson7391
(18 hours ago)
Surprised to see that Levo in the video...I would assume those trails aren't restricted though but have never ridden the PNW so I'm not one to cast stones
[Reply]
+ 1
bhizzle81
(20 hours ago)
I spy Ashland trails baby, and the king of ashland trails... Nathan Riddler, MACHING!
[Reply]
+ 1
bighitfsr04
(19 hours ago)
So close to riding with the crew but so far away
[Reply]
+ 2
ionn
(18 hours ago)
SOOOO AWESOME
[Reply]
+ 1
evildos
(18 hours ago)
Nice vid, fun all over the place. Thanks
[Reply]
+ 1
haroman666
(19 hours ago)
Loose riding so gnarly he nearly rips his dick off. Niccceeeee.
[Reply]
+ 1
funkzander
(20 hours ago)
hell yeah...the meters, mos def and 50to01...what do you want more
[Reply]
+ 1
endlessblockades
(20 hours ago)
Was that Derby sk8park? I haven't seen it since the shady 80s
[Reply]
- 1
Grosey
(1 days ago)
Thought there was. I must be lucky, cause i can have fun on any bike any time. Even a muthertruckin ellsworth. Try me. I will bring the fun.
[Reply]
+ 1
sewer-rat
(1 days ago)
That wouldn't of happened if his todger was carbon
[Reply]
+ 1
DownHillGiant
(1 days ago)
Excellent video, love pissing about on pushirons.....
[Reply]
+ 1
japeall
(1 days ago)
fun riding to a lil' ska/rocksteady
[Reply]
+ 1
Toofastnotsofurious
(22 hours ago)
I have not even started to watch I am already smiling!!! ....
[Reply]
+ 0
wellbastardfast
(23 hours ago)
krunks been spending a lot of time with the santa cruz/ Fox team this year maybe be joining them ?????
[Reply]
+ 1
half-man-half-scab
(22 hours ago)
I'm guessing these gentlemen are now covered in poison oak.
[Reply]
+ 1
Wolfdog
(22 hours ago)
OMG his dick..... did he land on the pedal!?
...I have no words.
[Reply]
+ 2
Nicb22
(22 hours ago)
RIP Kimbo Slice
[Reply]
+ 1
JarrodB
(1 days ago)
Ouch. Stitches...
[Reply]
+ 1
JoseBravo
(20 hours ago)
Dicks out lads
[Reply]
+ 1
RedBurn
(18 hours ago)
VOD 4 sure
[Reply]
+ 1
klerric
(1 days ago)
boom......
[Reply]
+ 1
MOMO73
(20 hours ago)
So cool and so so funny!
[Reply]
+ 1
rogue28
(18 hours ago)
Great soundtrack
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 7
rondizzle08
(1 days ago)
no 29ers to be found when fun is priority
[Reply]
+ 5
wellbastardfast
(23 hours ago)
mark scott and iago both ride high towers
[Reply]
- 6
cwf517
(18 hours ago)
I know across the pond the trails are probably always wet, but I sure hope those aren't public trails that they are riding/ skidding through and roosting out berms in the pouring rain... not a great example to set for all their fans as we have a hard enough time in the U.S. getting new trail built and maintained as it is... and someone - probably an unpaid volunteer who already helped build it - has to go fix the tracks and drainage damage. Guess Trail Karma did bite him in the...
[Reply]
+ 2
rogue28
(18 hours ago)
That's just the way she goes bud.
[Reply]
+ 1
MaxDeutsch
(17 hours ago)
public but unsanctioned. riding trails like that is sort of a reality in the winter in santa cruz
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Copyright © 2000 - 2016. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.038967
Mobile Version of Website
51 Comments
...I have no words.
Post a Comment