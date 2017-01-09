50to01: Tight Lines Loose Minds - Video

Jan 9, 2017 at 9:14
Jan 9, 2017
by Josh Lewis  
 
It wouldn't be a Monday without some weekend 50to01 footage. This weekend we got the luxury of riding some perfect clayspades creations in Wharncliffe Woods. As soon as the last shovel slap sounded, like a school bell we all rushed up eagerly, sharing bikes, fired up to test the tight double through the trees and into the left... it worked like magic. With young Sam Cofano along, a seriously stylish young talent, everyone was loving the fresh winter sunshine and pushing for progression the whole time... Sounds of pure enjoyment coming from the train, what it's all about.

MENTIONS: @LadLife
