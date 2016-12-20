Pinkbike.com
Mountain Biking's Best Rip Mega Course in 'Rhythm' - Video
Dec 20, 2016 at 22:27
Dec 20, 2016
by
Red Bull Bike
Follow
Following
Check out
www.redbull.com/bike
for the full story.
Title image by
Robb Thompson
.
Big White mountain biking trails
MENTIONS
:
@RedBullCanada
/
@tomvansteenbergen
/
@Basvansteenbergen
/
@bikebigwhite
/
@hmendel
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 79
RockyMountainBicycles
Plus
(1 days ago)
Yes! So rad to see all the different, creative lines, and everyone threw down. Nice work boys!
[Reply]
+ 14
matthewjam3s
(1 days ago)
Jeez, where will mountain biking be in another ten years? The level at the top is incredible now.
[Reply]
+ 10
drummuy04
(1 days ago)
That was my favorite part. It was the same track but no one had the same idea. So rad!
[Reply]
+ 8
stefanfresh
(22 hours ago)
vanderham in the beggining was absolutely shredding it!!!! what a sick video!!!
[Reply]
+ 50
GOGRANDE
(1 days ago)
Ropo with that fat one foot table out of the shark fin.
#nasty
[Reply]
+ 42
GOGRANDE
(1 days ago)
Part of me hates when they post shit this good in the winter...
[Reply]
+ 8
Bobafett164
(1 days ago)
part of me hates when they post trails this rad and I live in San Diego...
[Reply]
+ 2
UrbanGuy
(21 hours ago)
Part of me hates when they post sick vids of trails i will never be able to visit...
[Reply]
+ 38
dream-looks
(1 days ago)
That Hyper looks like a...
[Reply]
+ 6
darren853
(1 days ago)
I´ve never seen a bike similar to that Hype....wait...
[Reply]
+ 5
ripper1314
(15 hours ago)
Ya that's definitely not hyper looks like a brand that starts with a t and ends with a k to me
[Reply]
+ 29
fabsmf
(1 days ago)
How is that just a single diamond black trail? Awesome vid
[Reply]
+ 5
JustinLund
(19 hours ago)
You don't even want to know what a double black diamond at that mountain will look like!
[Reply]
+ 1
yhurt
(6 hours ago)
They seem to have a green track for mortals like me.
[Reply]
+ 26
SacAssassin
(1 days ago)
That Brett Rheeder guy may have a future in this sport.
[Reply]
+ 12
KeithReeder
(20 hours ago)
Taught him all he knows...
[Reply]
+ 19
emccurrie
(1 days ago)
Bas on that red trek ?
[Reply]
+ 1
Cloud9-Productions
(1 days ago)
Hes on a red hyper
[Reply]
+ 32
stevowashere
(1 days ago)
Looks like a session
[Reply]
+ 2
bigburd
(1 days ago)
@stevowashere
: Genuinely thought it was a ... yeah you know
[Reply]
+ 8
leon-forfar
(1 days ago)
pretty sure it is a trek with a hyper sticker on it. It is definitely different than this
ep1.pinkbike.org/p5pb13965765/p5pb13965765.jpg
cam zink put a hyper stcker on a trek slope bike during the rad company junkyard segment.
[Reply]
+ 0
dmn89
(21 hours ago)
@leon-forfar
: That's the sickest looking bike I've ever seen o_o
[Reply]
+ 2
skarsy
(13 hours ago)
pause at 0:52... definitely a session
[Reply]
+ 1
rumblefish255
(12 hours ago)
@skarsy
: looks like a session with a sticker lol
[Reply]
+ 12
gramboh
(1 days ago)
On the Red Bull site he says this trail will be open to the public next summer, but toned down a bit.
[Reply]
+ 4
yerbikesux
(17 hours ago)
One pass with the Caterpillar ought to do the trick.
[Reply]
+ 8
oldschool43
(24 hours ago)
Nice! About a minute in I had a thought. Did anyone else want to see this course widened a few feet and have a gate of 8 race down to the bottom? It reminded me of a supercross track. 8 would add more parody to it. 4 cross is great, but this course has more options. Sorry, maybe I'm just openly day dreaming.
[Reply]
+ 9
DOliver17
(1 days ago)
banger on all levels! LOOKS LIKE IIM HEADED TO BIG WHITE THIS SUMMER
[Reply]
+ 8
scjeremy
(1 days ago)
That poor poor berm.
[Reply]
+ 2
esstinkay
(23 hours ago)
I was just waiting for one of them to eventually slide out the top of it. I think Carson got the closest.
[Reply]
+ 2
trimakas
(23 hours ago)
Wow! I'm blown away in so many ways. Easily one of my favorite edits of the year. The filming was amazing, and such a stacked field of insanely talented riders. And those boys have built something very special in Kelowna. Effective marketing. I know where I'll be going next spring/summer!
[Reply]
+ 5
Jono-wade
(1 days ago)
That video could have gone for 10 times as long with that crew of riders.
[Reply]
+ 5
Peteee72
(1 days ago)
Ropo and Storch killed this.
[Reply]
+ 4
Iondtd
(1 days ago)
Could watch these guys shred that good for a year. Next time make a 20 min video with that first class material
[Reply]
+ 4
frameworksusa
(21 hours ago)
Mitch's style. Jesus man...
[Reply]
+ 3
HansvonStoffeln
(1 days ago)
Woooooow such pure radness! This vid got me motivated to head out to my local this morning while it's effin freezin'.
[Reply]
+ 1
dangahoesing
(17 hours ago)
Love the progression of flow trails! I've been seeing a lot of the hip in/out of berms and they are so fun! Those supercross style rhythm sections look saucy.
[Reply]
+ 4
nug12182
(24 hours ago)
I LOVE MOUNTAIN BIKING
[Reply]
+ 2
MrEtnie
(1 days ago)
Finally one of those edits that melt the snow in your riding heart and makes you long for next season.
[Reply]
+ 1
Bkbroila
(18 hours ago)
It's about time Big White got into the lift accessed bike park game! BC does it best. Weeoooo!!
[Reply]
+ 1
Coldspringer
(10 hours ago)
Great! Very pixelated--gotta love those throwback videos; good thing we have better camera equipment nowadays
[Reply]
+ 2
Fifty50Grip
(1 days ago)
I feel so nostalgic right now...summer where art tho?
[Reply]
+ 3
reverend
(20 hours ago)
Southern Hemisphere...
[Reply]
+ 2
BinChaser
(1 days ago)
Friggin awesome. I'd love to ride some of that.
[Reply]
+ 1
dutchseatgrab
(1 hours ago)
vette shit....lijp.......style is a trick
[Reply]
+ 1
nismo325
(19 hours ago)
mitch and bas with that racer steez!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
SintraFreeride
(19 hours ago)
One of the sickest flow trails ever built no doubt!
[Reply]
+ 1
d-man
(10 hours ago)
Damnnn that is a sick trail.
[Reply]
+ 1
properp
(15 hours ago)
If I look up Mtb in urban dictionary Id like a link to this.
[Reply]
+ 1
SonorousAd
(14 hours ago)
Dammmnn thats some seriuos flow
[Reply]
+ 1
Twoplanker110
(10 hours ago)
Video of the year......and one hell of an advertisement for Big White
[Reply]
+ 1
hobo12
(15 hours ago)
I kept waiting for semenuk to come out and ride the whole course in fakie
[Reply]
+ 1
booyaka76
(1 days ago)
SWEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEET
[Reply]
+ 2
DirtSmashProductions
(1 days ago)
vod
[Reply]
+ 1
rowerzysta1994
(1 days ago)
Awesome video! Style and trick, perfect for me! Someone knows this song??
[Reply]
+ 1
nekmtb
(23 hours ago)
i thought it was a motorhead cover
[Reply]
+ 1
rowerzysta1994
(22 hours ago)
You may know the title original?
[Reply]
+ 1
Gfromars
(1 days ago)
wow that trail is amazing!!!one of the best video ever seen
[Reply]
+ 1
downhillscotty
(1 days ago)
That place is narley awsome Riding
[Reply]
+ 1
rraazzerr
(22 hours ago)
remembers me of the smartphone game "tiny wings" ^^
[Reply]
+ 2
DylanEvanger
(1 days ago)
Those guys shred!
[Reply]
+ 1
alexisobutrail1
(1 days ago)
Wow
[Reply]
+ 1
DirtSmashProductions
(1 days ago)
Video of the year
[Reply]
+ 1
graemerides
(1 days ago)
hyper session
[Reply]
+ 1
SmashedFungi
(21 hours ago)
Is this real life?
[Reply]
- 1
RedBurn
(18 hours ago)
Bas on Trek now ?? what a loss for Transition !!!
This edit was so Fckin RAD !!!! looks at these jumps
[Reply]
+ 1
Gfromars
(2 hours ago)
that's a Hyper
[Reply]
+ 1
fattyreryder
(1 days ago)
Wow
[Reply]
+ 1
AlexArmanetti
(1 days ago)
Wow!
[Reply]
- 5
Beaniesmith
(16 hours ago)
This video would be incredible if Semenuk was it in. Shame he's so antisocial
[Reply]
