Mountain Biking's Best Rip Mega Course in 'Rhythm' - Video

Dec 20, 2016 at 22:27
Dec 20, 2016
by Red Bull Bike  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login



Check out www.redbull.com/bike for the full story.

Title image by Robb Thompson.

Big White mountain biking trails

MENTIONS: @RedBullCanada / @tomvansteenbergen / @Basvansteenbergen / @bikebigwhite / @hmendel
Must Read This Week
Is Santa Cruz Developing a Long-Travel 29er?
113893 views
This is Peaty, Last Orders: North vs South - Exclusive Video
72380 views
Loic Bruni On Öhlins Suspension for 2017?
67641 views
Yeti SB5.5 - Review
58439 views
Ryan Leech's Flat Pedal Challenge
49595 views
Joe Smith Goes Raw - Video
46991 views
Win a Full Giro Kit - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
43510 views
Pinkbike Poll - How Much Dropper Post Travel Do You Prefer?
37251 views






70 Comments

  • + 79
 Yes! So rad to see all the different, creative lines, and everyone threw down. Nice work boys!
[Reply]
  • + 14
 Jeez, where will mountain biking be in another ten years? The level at the top is incredible now.
[Reply]
  • + 10
 That was my favorite part. It was the same track but no one had the same idea. So rad!
[Reply]
  • + 8
 vanderham in the beggining was absolutely shredding it!!!! what a sick video!!!
[Reply]
  • + 50
 Ropo with that fat one foot table out of the shark fin. #nasty
[Reply]
  • + 42
 Part of me hates when they post shit this good in the winter...
[Reply]
  • + 8
 part of me hates when they post trails this rad and I live in San Diego...
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Part of me hates when they post sick vids of trails i will never be able to visit...
[Reply]
  • + 38
 That Hyper looks like a...
[Reply]
  • + 6
 I´ve never seen a bike similar to that Hype....wait...
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Ya that's definitely not hyper looks like a brand that starts with a t and ends with a k to me
[Reply]
  • + 29
 How is that just a single diamond black trail? Awesome vid
[Reply]
  • + 5
 You don't even want to know what a double black diamond at that mountain will look like!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 They seem to have a green track for mortals like me.
[Reply]
  • + 26
 That Brett Rheeder guy may have a future in this sport.
[Reply]
  • + 12
 Taught him all he knows...
[Reply]
  • + 19
 Bas on that red trek ?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Hes on a red hyper
[Reply]
  • + 32
 Looks like a session
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @stevowashere: Genuinely thought it was a ... yeah you know
[Reply]
  • + 8
 pretty sure it is a trek with a hyper sticker on it. It is definitely different than this ep1.pinkbike.org/p5pb13965765/p5pb13965765.jpg

cam zink put a hyper stcker on a trek slope bike during the rad company junkyard segment.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 @leon-forfar: That's the sickest looking bike I've ever seen o_o
[Reply]
  • + 2
 pause at 0:52... definitely a session
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @skarsy: looks like a session with a sticker lol
[Reply]
  • + 12
 On the Red Bull site he says this trail will be open to the public next summer, but toned down a bit.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 One pass with the Caterpillar ought to do the trick.
[Reply]
  • + 8
 Nice! About a minute in I had a thought. Did anyone else want to see this course widened a few feet and have a gate of 8 race down to the bottom? It reminded me of a supercross track. 8 would add more parody to it. 4 cross is great, but this course has more options. Sorry, maybe I'm just openly day dreaming.
[Reply]
  • + 9
 banger on all levels! LOOKS LIKE IIM HEADED TO BIG WHITE THIS SUMMER
[Reply]
  • + 8
 That poor poor berm.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I was just waiting for one of them to eventually slide out the top of it. I think Carson got the closest.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Wow! I'm blown away in so many ways. Easily one of my favorite edits of the year. The filming was amazing, and such a stacked field of insanely talented riders. And those boys have built something very special in Kelowna. Effective marketing. I know where I'll be going next spring/summer!
[Reply]
  • + 5
 That video could have gone for 10 times as long with that crew of riders.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Ropo and Storch killed this.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Could watch these guys shred that good for a year. Next time make a 20 min video with that first class material Big Grin
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Mitch's style. Jesus man...
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Woooooow such pure radness! This vid got me motivated to head out to my local this morning while it's effin freezin'.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Love the progression of flow trails! I've been seeing a lot of the hip in/out of berms and they are so fun! Those supercross style rhythm sections look saucy.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 I LOVE MOUNTAIN BIKING
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Finally one of those edits that melt the snow in your riding heart and makes you long for next season. Smile
[Reply]
  • + 1
 It's about time Big White got into the lift accessed bike park game! BC does it best. Weeoooo!!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Great! Very pixelated--gotta love those throwback videos; good thing we have better camera equipment nowadays
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I feel so nostalgic right now...summer where art tho?
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Southern Hemisphere...
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Friggin awesome. I'd love to ride some of that.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 vette shit....lijp.......style is a trick
[Reply]
  • + 1
 mitch and bas with that racer steez!!!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 One of the sickest flow trails ever built no doubt!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Damnnn that is a sick trail.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 If I look up Mtb in urban dictionary Id like a link to this.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Dammmnn thats some seriuos flow
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Video of the year......and one hell of an advertisement for Big White
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I kept waiting for semenuk to come out and ride the whole course in fakie
[Reply]
  • + 1
 SWEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEET
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Awesome video! Style and trick, perfect for me! Someone knows this song??
[Reply]
  • + 1
 i thought it was a motorhead cover
[Reply]
  • + 1
 You may know the title original?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 wow that trail is amazing!!!one of the best video ever seen
[Reply]
  • + 1
 That place is narley awsome Riding
[Reply]
  • + 1
 remembers me of the smartphone game "tiny wings" ^^
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Those guys shred!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Video of the year
[Reply]
  • + 1
 hyper session
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Is this real life?
[Reply]
  • - 1
 Bas on Trek now ?? what a loss for Transition !!!

This edit was so Fckin RAD !!!! looks at these jumps Eek
[Reply]
  • + 1
 that's a Hyper
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2016. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.051747
Mobile Version of Website