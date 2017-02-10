SPONSORED

Cam McCaul Hits Squamish in the Wet - Video

Feb 10, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Making a documentary takes time and planning. There are ride routes to arrange, cable cams to set up, people to muster and shots to be taken. But it's not all hurry up and wait. Cam McCaul, Fraser Newton and Adam Billinghurst had plenty of time for coffee swilling and shenanigans in between 'getting the shot' when they headed to Squamish for a #VWAdventure. In this Behind the Scenes installment we join the guys as they hit up the rock slabs and loam of Squamish.

Cam McCaul Visits Squamish - Photo Epic

If you've never ridden Squamish before, the Gouranga Rock Ride is the real deal. Here the guys hit the beast in the wet!

Gouranga Rock Ride

by pinkbikeproductions
This is the final installment of the sponsored #VWAdventure Behind the Scenes series. Check out the previous instalments below.


See Behind the Scenes - Video Part 1 here.

See the Photo Epic here.

Read our Interview with Cam McCaul here.

See the Full Documentary here.

See more of Cam's road trip check out his Road Trip Documentary or follow along on Instagram at @cammccaul, @vwcanada, and #VWadventure.






MENTIONS: @CamMcCaul
2 Comments

  • + 2
=(
  • + 1
 Can someone tell me why videos are password protected

Post a Comment



