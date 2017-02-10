Cam McCaul Hits Squamish in the Wet - Video

Making a documentary takes time and planning. There are ride routes to arrange, cable cams to set up, people to muster and shots to be taken. But it's not all hurry up and wait. Cam McCaul, Fraser Newton and Adam Billinghurst had plenty of time for coffee swilling and shenanigans in between 'getting the shot' when they headed to Squamish for a #VWAdventure. In this Behind the Scenes installment we join the guys as they hit up the rock slabs and loam of Squamish.
If you've never ridden Squamish before, the Gouranga Rock Ride is the real deal. Here the guys hit the beast in the wet!
