Reindeer Games - Video

Twas the week before ChristmasAnd the reindeer were setTo lead a freeridin' SantaOver jumps like a jetThe trails were covered in frostAnd ice caked the turnsThe heli soared highOver fields of fernsRudolph was in frontTo lead the wayAnd break trail for SantaOn his two wheeled sleighShe dropped in firstAnd boosted the hipWhile Dancer and PrancerWere throwing big whipsDonner and BlitzenRailed berms like the prosRudolph was gigglingBehind her bright red noseSanta was throwing toboggansAnd spreading holiday cheerLaughing merrily while followingHis shredding reindeerAs the sun began to dipAnd the temperatures droppedThe jumping and laughingSlowly came to a stopFor Santa and the reindeerHad a big job to startThey swung by FanatikFor all their bike partsNew wheels and frames,Forks and chain lube,They found everything they neededTo deliver joy to youSo, for this holiday seasonWe hope you get the gear that you likeNow get off the InternetzAnd go ride your bike!Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from your friends at Fanatik Bike Co! A huge thanks goes out to Shifted Cinema for letting us play with the heli on a freezing day and to Reilly Kintzele of ReilShift Media for taking great photos.Concept: Lacy Kemp/From the Chairlift Marketing