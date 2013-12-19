Reindeer Games - Video

Dec 19, 2013 at 10:46
Dec 19, 2013
by Fanatik Bike Company  
 
Reindeer Games

by fanatikbikeco
Views: 25,655    Faves: 87    Comments: 2


Twas the week before Christmas
And the reindeer were set
To lead a freeridin' Santa
Over jumps like a jet

It was HOARribly Frosty

The trails were covered in frost
And ice caked the turns
The heli soared high
Over fields of ferns

Rudolph leading the charge at Reindeer Games Photo by Reilly Kintzele ReilShift Media

Rudolph was in front
To lead the way
And break trail for Santa
On his two wheeled sleigh

Fanatik s web ninja Jadyn Welch whips it good while Zoey Taylor leads the reindeer game.

She dropped in first
And boosted the hip
While Dancer and Prancer
Were throwing big whips

The reindeer getting warmed up Photo by Reilly Kintzele ReilShift Media

Donner and Blitzen
Railed berms like the pros
Rudolph was giggling
Behind her bright red nose

Santa sending it in the frosty afternoon temperatures. Photo Reilly Kintzele ReilShift Media

Santa was throwing toboggans
And spreading holiday cheer
Laughing merrily while following
His shredding reindeer

Santa enjoying the afternoon light Photo by Reilly Kintzele ReilShift Media

As the sun began to dip
And the temperatures dropped
The jumping and laughing
Slowly came to a stop

Weylin Rose of Shifted Cinema Photo by Reilly Kintzele ReilShift Media

For Santa and the reindeer
Had a big job to start
They swung by Fanatik
For all their bike parts


New wheels and frames,
Forks and chain lube,
They found everything they needed
To deliver joy to you

Rudolph leads the reindeer down the rest of Mullet during Reindeer Games Photo Reilly Kintzele ReilShift Media

So, for this holiday season
We hope you get the gear that you like
Now get off the Internetz
And go ride your bike!

Santa and one of his reindeer getting ready for jumps Photo Reilly Kintzele ReilShift Media

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from your friends at Fanatik Bike Co!

A huge thanks goes out to Shifted Cinema for letting us play with the heli on a freezing day and to Reilly Kintzele of ReilShift Media for taking great photos.

Concept: Lacy Kemp/From the Chairlift Marketing
27 Comments

  • + 62
 Michaela gatto is the only deer I don't mind in my yard
[Reply]
  • - 6
 I wanna piece of that Gatto... haha
[Reply]
  • + 37
 Micayla Gatto makes a cute reindeer Wink
[Reply]
  • + 23
 Rudolph the red nosed Reindeer had a very shiny nose ( and a rather nice booty )
[Reply]
  • + 13
 AUGUST BURNS RED YEESSSSS
[Reply]
  • + 9
 hahaha.... that's a good way to get shot during hunting season!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 I can just imagine it... "Look your honour, I thought it was a real flying reindeer, can you really blame me?"
[Reply]
  • + 8
 I think Gully has made the Altitude his full time rig.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 I'm a lucky dude to have fanatik in town. I don't even ride a brand they sell but its where my bikes go for TLC. Silly how simple that jump looks in the video..one day
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Finaly, Run DMC On Pink bike...
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Good on ya Fanatik . I am from Victoria B.C. , go to Seattle quite a bit for football . Always stop in there for something ( 2 weeks ago an A1 TLD Helmet) . Good bunch of guys , they know there stuff and friendly .
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Hey Micayla, you can come and guide my sleigh. I think my miserable reindeer (dog) has had it! Your cool with a little B&E right?
[Reply]
  • + 10
 Micayla is awesome, no doubt. But in case you didn't notice, there are a whole bunch of other bad ass riders in the video too, including 3 other women who all absolutely rip, and who would most likely not want to guide your sleigh. Try again next year, bud.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Ooooohhh your feistier than that little Cindy-Lou Who. You just made the list of people I'm definitely cleaning out this year. I'll bet you have lots of nice bike swag under the tree! As for the others, they're all welcome to pull my sleigh - the more reindeer power the better! Just as long as they don't mess with my evil......I mean special, yes, special plans!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 i think you tried too hard with that one man.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Shifted Cinema on point with that aerial footy
[Reply]
  • - 1
 yes, the aerial shots keep getting better and better.

SC's new 5010 video has some breathtaking shots in it.. worth a look if you enjoy aerials and have not seen it yet.
Scotland looks amazing!

vimeo.com/67430580
[Reply]
  • + 1
 If I had juuuust gone to Galbraith the other day I would have met all these guys! that would have been bitchen to ride Mullet with all you guys! Damn haha but siiiickkk Galby edit one of the best!
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Fanatik is awesome!!!!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Great trails - plan to be there Saturday!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Great video! Thanks for posting it.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 great pics and vid.
[Reply]
  • - 1
 Cool video. Bummer that Fanatik didn't honor some of their online specials this month....
[Reply]
  • + 9
 Hi there! Was there any special in particular that you missed out on? We did get large numbers of orders quickly on our promotions this month. Drop us an email at sales@fanatikbike.com and we'll do what we can to get you what you need!
[Reply]
  • + 8
 Yeah, give them a call. In my experience they've always been eager to help. Love the days of Christmas deals they run. so much good stuff! I may have to put my wife on their mailing list next year.. hahahaha. hint dropping on the daily!
[Reply]

Post a Comment



