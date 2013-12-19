Reindeer Games - Video

Twas the week before Christmas
And the reindeer were set
To lead a freeridin' Santa
Over jumps like a jet
The trails were covered in frost
And ice caked the turns
The heli soared high
Over fields of ferns
Rudolph was in front
To lead the way
And break trail for Santa
On his two wheeled sleigh
She dropped in first
And boosted the hip
While Dancer and Prancer
Were throwing big whips
Donner and Blitzen
Railed berms like the pros
Rudolph was giggling
Behind her bright red nose
Santa was throwing toboggans
And spreading holiday cheer
Laughing merrily while following
His shredding reindeer
As the sun began to dip
And the temperatures dropped
The jumping and laughing
Slowly came to a stop
For Santa and the reindeer
Had a big job to start
They swung by Fanatik
For all their bike parts
New wheels and frames,
Forks and chain lube,
They found everything they needed
To deliver joy to you
So, for this holiday season
We hope you get the gear that you like
Now get off the Internetz
And go ride your bike!
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from your friends at Fanatik Bike Co!
A huge thanks goes out to Shifted Cinema
for letting us play with the heli on a freezing day and to Reilly Kintzele of ReilShift Media
for taking great photos.
Concept: Lacy Kemp/From the Chairlift Marketing
