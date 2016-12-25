VIDEOS

A Happy Day For Sick Kids - Video

Dec 25, 2016
by zam  
Share The Ride 2017 Czech republic

by gaspi
Twelve children that are undergoing oncologic treatment in Czech republic received brand new bikes as a Christmas gift from Pinkbike's Share the Ride foundation.


Share the Ride 2016

A smile on faces of children. Tears of emotions in the eyes of their parents. Rare moments of beliefs that they’re not alone in the World to bear the whole burden of their cruel fates… Oncologic and haematologic diseases are incredibly insidious and even children who win over the disease, often struggle with the consequences for the rest of their lives. However, there’s always hope and faith in a better future.

Two years ago, the Pinbike.com ambassador Richard Gasperotti handed over the bikes to the children living in the Czech orphanages to make a better Christmas for them. This time, the choice fell on children who are undergoing or have recently undergone oncological or haematological treatment and due to the social conditions they can’t afford to have their own bikes.

Share the Ride 2016

Share the Ride 2016

A great help was contributed by Agnes Miksch who identified the kids from various parts of the country. Agnes runs a project “1000 braves” supported by the Czech foundation “A nation for children” which is raising money for studies aiming to improve haematologic and oncologic treatment.

“We really wanted to arrange the donation before Christmas, which was finally achieved thanks to the Simplerent.cz company that was able to provide us with the frame sizes matching all children just within a couple of days,” Richard says. The kids were also happy to meet popular Czech TV presenter Tomas Hauptvogel who became a member of the Share the Ride donation tour crew. In the end of the day, twelve bikes were delivered to the young cyclists all around the Czech republic. All the kids were exceptionally happy and looking forward for the future rides.

Share the Ride 2016

Share the Ride 2016

bigquotesThis day made me really nervous, because as a father of three year old daughter, I perceive such situations differently compared with just a few years ago. Now I realise, that not only kids are struggling with themselves and their bad diseases, but also their parents must be incredibly strong. There's no one to help them which makes the foundations so important. I know that we gave the kids "only" bikes but in my opinion, it has been a positive motivation for everyone involved, because the kids and their parents could believe for a while that the world is not treating them just unfair. If I disregard the birth of my own daughter Eleanora, for me, it was the strongest emotion in several past years. Encountering such difficult fates has reminded us how easy lives are we actually living.Some people care about things as colours of the handlebars but at the same time there are parents whose children are fighting for their lives. - Richard Gasperotti


Share the Ride 2016

Share the Ride 2016


The Kids


Terezka
  Terezka

Terezka, 9

bigquotesA brand new bike made her so happy that her health condition improved unexpectedly. Only five days after our visit, she was released from the Clinic of oncology and haematology department in Motol hospital in Prague. She is due to return to the hospital in January 2017 to undergo a brain tumour surgery.


Eliska
  Eliska

Eliska, 5
bigquotesBecause of the illness, she lost one kidney and a quarter of a lung. She had tested her new bike immediately by riding around the village. She also enjoyed photo shooting as her dreams is to become a photo model.


Juraj
  Juraj

Juraj, 7
bigquotesAs the tumour in his brain caused a serious problem with speech and balance to him, we provided his new bike with stabilisers. Once he watched a freeriding movie with Richard on the smartphone screen, he decided to become the great rider as him.


Jan
  Jan

Jan, 5
bigquotesFrom a medical point of view Jan is considered practically healthy with a very optimistic prognosis. Regardless of the strong wind and cold weather, he made an immediate bike tour around the whole neighbourhood.

Katerina
  Katerina

Katerina, 6
bigquotesShe lives with her mum and her twin brother twin. In the past, she underwent the second most common type of leukaemia that occurs in the Czech Republic. She loves to cook and she desires to become famous chef as Jamie Oliver.


Share the Ride 2016


