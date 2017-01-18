A Mountain Bike Horror Movie? Trailer Within - Video

Jan 18, 2017 at 11:54
Jan 18, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login


Is this a sign that mountain biking is about to make it big time? Bikes meets gore in this B-movie horror film and it actually comes across as being pretty legit.
Must Read This Week
Troy Brosnan Talks About His New Canyon Sender
90900 views
Injury Causes Rider and GT Marketing Manager Andrew Cho to be Paralyzed
90774 views
The Canyon Factory Downhill Team is Here
78955 views
YT Jeffsy CF Comp 1 - Review
69370 views
34 Bikes of the New Zealand National Downhill Series
58447 views
Cam McCaul's Squamish VW Adventure - Documentary
54086 views
Trek Factory Racing Announces MTB Roster for 2017
47539 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Maintain Your Full Suspension Frame?
43268 views






18 Comments

  • + 6
 If they focused more on riding their bikes fast than walking hills and taking selfies I feel like this whole situation could have been avoided.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Can't believe it!!!! Frown mtn biking going this way!!! Really, that's dumb!!!! Frown Frown Frown
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Come on hypocrites, if there will be a boobs, you have to give it a chance ;-) That's what is B class about! B-)
[Reply]
  • + 3
 What WAKI doesn't have a smart ass comment???
Must be offline....
[Reply]
  • + 1
 MTBing is definitely not gonna "make it big time" with a B rated horror film, just sayn
[Reply]
  • + 1
 what was this shit ... a new bollywood film ?? i mean its an actuel movie ??
[Reply]
  • + 1
 if my negative comment here can avoid others to watch this piece of trash, here are my two cents...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Really? Is this where we want Mtn Biking to go, Horror Film??????, Boo i sure wont watch it.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Is it April 1 already?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 e-bike version of a zombie takeover?
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Awesome! Can't wait to watch
[Reply]
  • + 0
 BOOBS! I saw boobs!
[Reply]

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.049972
Mobile Version of Website