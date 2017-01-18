Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
A Mountain Bike Horror Movie? Trailer Within - Video
Jan 18, 2017 at 11:54
Jan 18, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Is this a sign that mountain biking is about to make it big time? Bikes meets gore in this B-movie horror film and it actually comes across as being pretty legit.
18 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 6
snowwcold55
(16 mins ago)
If they focused more on riding their bikes fast than walking hills and taking selfies I feel like this whole situation could have been avoided.
[Reply]
+ 7
cunning-linguist
(30 mins ago)
No thanks.
[Reply]
+ 3
DigRenno
(12 mins ago)
Can't believe it!!!!
mtn biking going this way!!! Really, that's dumb!!!!
[Reply]
+ 2
maddiver
(14 mins ago)
Come on hypocrites, if there will be a boobs, you have to give it a chance ;-) That's what is B class about! B-)
[Reply]
+ 4
nannoo
(21 mins ago)
nope
[Reply]
+ 4
downhillscotty
(26 mins ago)
Naa!!
[Reply]
+ 3
scottlink
(11 mins ago)
What WAKI doesn't have a smart ass comment???
Must be offline....
[Reply]
+ 1
SCCC120
(1 mins ago)
MTBing is definitely not gonna "make it big time" with a B rated horror film, just sayn
[Reply]
+ 1
RedBurn
(8 mins ago)
what was this shit ... a new bollywood film ?? i mean its an actuel movie ??
[Reply]
+ 1
razacr
(7 mins ago)
if my negative comment here can avoid others to watch this piece of trash, here are my two cents...
[Reply]
+ 2
sebevoltage
(17 mins ago)
I really prefer that
www.pinkbike.com/video/225690
[Reply]
+ 1
MountianBikerJoe
(23 mins ago)
Really? Is this where we want Mtn Biking to go, Horror Film??????, Boo i sure wont watch it.
[Reply]
+ 2
Mavic101
(28 mins ago)
Is it April 1 already?
[Reply]
+ 1
t-stoff
(18 mins ago)
e-bike version of a zombie takeover?
[Reply]
+ 2
jacobite321
(17 mins ago)
no no no
[Reply]
+ 0
jdsusmc
Plus
(27 mins ago)
Awesome! Can't wait to watch
[Reply]
+ 1
dbhender
(29 mins ago)
Yikes!
[Reply]
+ 0
fredro
(12 mins ago)
BOOBS! I saw boobs!
[Reply]
