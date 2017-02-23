Pinkbike.com
Aaron Gwin Meets the YT Jeffsy 27 - Video
Feb 23, 2017
YT Industries
Aaron Gwin meets the YT JEFFSY 27
Views: 847
Faves:
3
Comments: 1
Gwin: Legend. Jeffsy: Legend. You and Us: Legends.
Size doesn't matter. Meet the all new Jeffsy 27
MENTIONS:
@YTIndustries
@The-YT-Mob
9 Comments
Score
Time
+ 4
Joegrant
(1 hours ago)
YT, you're cool, but just cuz you say something's a legend (you new bike) doesn't make it one. Not yet anyway.
[Reply]
+ 4
jdreynolds2
(14 mins ago)
Now I want to hear if Aaron prefers the Jeffsy 27 or 29!
[Reply]
+ 2
hangdogr
(2 mins ago)
And more importantly, which color.
[Reply]
+ 4
bikekrieg
(17 mins ago)
"Size doesn't matter" is what people with small.... wheels... say
[Reply]
+ 1
mitcht
(27 mins ago)
AKA Gwinn pushing the bike harder than anyone else in the world will push it.
[Reply]
+ 1
rober005
(4 mins ago)
People bying the 27'5 just because of AG in 3...2...1.....
[Reply]
+ 0
DaFam4mDena
(11 mins ago)
I dont get it...yes i know, gwin, but who was the chick?
[Reply]
+ 1
evilized
(4 mins ago)
Cody kelley now on yt?
[Reply]
- 2
powdershredder3
(25 mins ago)
"size doesn't matter" ride a 26inch
[Reply]
