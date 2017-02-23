VIDEOS

Aaron Gwin Meets the YT Jeffsy 27 - Video

Feb 23, 2017
by YT Industries  
Aaron Gwin meets the YT JEFFSY 27

by YTIndustries
Gwin: Legend. Jeffsy: Legend. You and Us: Legends.
Size doesn't matter. Meet the all new Jeffsy 27

MENTIONS: @YTIndustries / @The-YT-Mob
9 Comments

  • + 4
 YT, you're cool, but just cuz you say something's a legend (you new bike) doesn't make it one. Not yet anyway.
  • + 4
 Now I want to hear if Aaron prefers the Jeffsy 27 or 29!
  • + 2
 And more importantly, which color.
  • + 4
 "Size doesn't matter" is what people with small.... wheels... say
  • + 1
 AKA Gwinn pushing the bike harder than anyone else in the world will push it.
  • + 1
 People bying the 27'5 just because of AG in 3...2...1.....
  • + 0
 I dont get it...yes i know, gwin, but who was the chick?
  • + 1
 Cody kelley now on yt? Smile
  • - 2
 "size doesn't matter" ride a 26inch

