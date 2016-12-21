Absolute Black Oval Guide - Review

0% Loaded prev 1/20 next .



In the workshop and on the trail



After familiarizing myself with the manual and all the parts installing the Oval Guide took just a few minutes. With the back plate bolted directly to the ISCG 05 tabs on your frame (thankfully no spacers here) you just need to measure your chain line, which for this application is the distance between the center point on your chainring to the outside edge of the Oval Guide's backplate. In the box, you have four spacers to play with: a 0.5mm, 1mm, 2mm and a 3.5mm spacer. With your chain line distance determined, a quick glance at the manual will tell you the spacer configuration.



The spacers slip on to the back of the top bolt via a tear-drop shaped design and are then sandwiched between the top guide and the back plate. With the correct configuration of spacers installed and everything torqued up, all that's left is to set the height of the top guide in accordance with your chainring size. If you're running a regular 'round' chainring, you have to go up two teeth, so you can only run between a 26 and 34-tooth oval chainring and between a 28 and 36-tooth round chainring.







Given the superb chain management on offer from a chainring with a narrow-wide tooth profile, why develop a chainguide at all? Simply put, a chainguide offers additional security that for some riders, especially those who frequently find themselves on faster, rougher trails, view as a necessity. After all, who wouldn't want additional peace of mind, especially if it only weighs 19 grams (no hardware). But until recently, finding a chainguide that would work well with an oval ring was no mean feat. Thankfully the solution didn't require a drastic redesign of the humble chainguide.Increasing the drop of the top guide would allow it to accommodate a chainring that rises and falls as it rotates (see gif below), solving the problem and keeping the chain neatly in place. Innovative or not, that didn't stop the team at Absolute Black from cramming some interesting features in all the same.