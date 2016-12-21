PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Absolute Black Oval Guide - Review

Dec 21, 2016
by Olly Forster  
Absolute Black Oval Chainring Review

If you're already familiar with oval chainrings, then you probably know that a regular chainguide system will struggle to cope with the peculiarly shaped sprocket bolted to your ride. And, if you're reading this and wondering what the hell an 'oval chainring' is, RC put one through the grinder last year and you can read his review here.

As one of the first brands to champion the benefits of ovalized chainrings, Absolute Black now have a chainguide to match, designed in partnership with chainguide specialists, 77Designz. We've been hammering the miles into one for the last few months to see how it fared...

Oval Guide Details:

• ISCG 05 mount
• Articulated outriggers
• Compatible with any 1x10, 1x11 or 1x12 drivetrain with AB oval or round chainring
• 48-53mm (Boost compatible) by every 0.5mm using 4 spacers (included)
• 26-34T Oval or 28-36T Round
• Backplate: 7075 aluminium, Cage: GF + PA66 polymer composite, Bolts: Titanium Torx T25
• MSRP: $62.95 USD
www.absoluteblack.cc


Absolute Black Oval Chainring Review
Less is certainly more with the Oval Guide and...
Absolute Black Oval Guide Ring Review 2016
...once on and correctly set up, it's tool-free.


Given the superb chain management on offer from a chainring with a narrow-wide tooth profile, why develop a chainguide at all? Simply put, a chainguide offers additional security that for some riders, especially those who frequently find themselves on faster, rougher trails, view as a necessity. After all, who wouldn't want additional peace of mind, especially if it only weighs 19 grams (no hardware). But until recently, finding a chainguide that would work well with an oval ring was no mean feat. Thankfully the solution didn't require a drastic redesign of the humble chainguide.

Increasing the drop of the top guide would allow it to accommodate a chainring that rises and falls as it rotates (see gif below), solving the problem and keeping the chain neatly in place. Innovative or not, that didn't stop the team at Absolute Black from cramming some interesting features in all the same.

0% Loaded prev 1/20 next
.

In the workshop and on the trail

After familiarizing myself with the manual and all the parts installing the Oval Guide took just a few minutes. With the back plate bolted directly to the ISCG 05 tabs on your frame (thankfully no spacers here) you just need to measure your chain line, which for this application is the distance between the center point on your chainring to the outside edge of the Oval Guide's backplate. In the box, you have four spacers to play with: a 0.5mm, 1mm, 2mm and a 3.5mm spacer. With your chain line distance determined, a quick glance at the manual will tell you the spacer configuration.

The spacers slip on to the back of the top bolt via a tear-drop shaped design and are then sandwiched between the top guide and the back plate. With the correct configuration of spacers installed and everything torqued up, all that's left is to set the height of the top guide in accordance with your chainring size. If you're running a regular 'round' chainring, you have to go up two teeth, so you can only run between a 26 and 34-tooth oval chainring and between a 28 and 36-tooth round chainring.


Absolute Black Oval Chainring Review
The Oval Guide is more than just a chainguide for oval chainrings.


On the bike and on the trail, the chainguide did its job without any issues, but then what else was it going to do? It has no moving parts and provided you follow the assembly instructions to a tee and have everything nipped everything up (the three bolts) to the correct torque settings, what could go wrong? The chain could come off, but it didn't budge, after all, the Oval Guide is loosely based on a design which has been around for years, and for good reason - it works. For me, the only chink in its armor is a lack of protection from below in the shape of a bashguard, but Absolute Black have recently added such a guide to their line with other options to suit frames without ISCG tabs.



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesIf you're a fast rider, competing and frequenting rough terrain or someone who regularly finds their drivetrain clogged with crap, a chainguide to accompany your narrow-wide chainring is a wise move for that extra peace-of-mind. And at just over 20 grams and just over 60 bucks, Absolute Black's Oval Guide isn't going to upset the scales any more than your bank balance. While it will tick a big box for the oval ring convert looking for additional "chain management," it's also a neat little upgrade for any rider looking for a great chainguide that happens to weigh next to nothing. - Olly Forster


Visit the feature gallery for high resolution and additional images


76 Comments

  • + 56
 If you've been drinking or are trippin' on something you may not want to stare too long at that photo sequence.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Should have read this before..
[Reply]
  • + 17
 Looks like the OneUp one that's been out for ages:

www.pinkbike.com/news/oneup-chain-guide-review-2016.html
[Reply]
  • - 2
 The oneup is way more classier, and advanced design. And used by EWS World Champion. The oneup guide arm raises and lowers below the guide. Looking clean. This looks ugly to me. And brittle.
[Reply]
  • + 7
 This was came my mind too. I use the OneUp since one year on my bike...
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @RedRedRe: @RedRedRe: Seriously? They look almost identical to me??? And I know you raise and lower the AbsoluteBlack as well.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @RedRedRe: ive seen many a one up guide explode in races. These little fragile guides aren't for me.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 @sicmoto: Yeah - amazed that someone could accuse this of being "brittle" and suggest the OneUp as an alternative. OneUp guides that I've seen have been pretty poor quality - the direct mount one in particular is a flexy, plastic eie of junk
[Reply]
  • + 1
 The OneUp is actually a rip off of the original manufacturer of Absolut Blacks's guides, 77designz.com.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 It does not work well with an oval ring. There is enough space when the ring is at the least t-count for the chain to slip - happened a few times. I am sure it is working perfectly with a standard ring though.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 You people just dont have a clue of what your talking about. Show evidence of the guides "exploding". You don't get the difference in funcionailty btw the two guides? If you run a 28 ring on the one up guide, the "arm" does not extend above the guide. On other guides, the arm will be sticking out a few cm.
One up guard is not a copy of 77 designz lol... it may be a copy of Paul chainguide.
77 designz stuff is poorly designded.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @sicmoto: How do you explode a chainguide? I mean, how is that even possible?
[Reply]
  • + 13
 Why is the animation going the wrong way...?
[Reply]
  • - 6
 The marketing people they hire don't ride bike and have no clue lol
[Reply]
  • + 3
 ...To show how well it prevents those chain drops you get from backpedaling...?
[Reply]
  • + 18
 @OFF2theGYM - Glitch in the matrix. It should be spinning clockwise now.
[Reply]
  • + 12
 You need to try and realize the truth. It is not the animation that is spinning the wrong way. It is yourself.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: All is now right in the world!
[Reply]
  • + 0
 @scottzg: if you need a chain guide to prevent the chain dropping while backpedaling... you are in the wrong sport.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 This oval chainring is from Poland and its great .. using it on my XC bike with 9sp cassete and with a 10sp chain (was recommended by Absolute) using a 34 toth and it feels like you have a 30/32 chainring. Its my first use of oval chainring ever and feels pretty great on pedaling and etc .. i have HT but when you buy this on any enduro it will helps you to gain moore power when you stand on bike and pedal to hill

Apologizes for my english please hope you will understand this
[Reply]
  • + 3
 I keep wondering which one to get: AB oval or OneUp oval

I need one for a 11 speed SLX crank (new bolt pattern), and honestly, both versions look exactly the same as far as ovality goes.

Does anyone know which brand started producing ovals first? I'm not saying one of them just copied the other one's design but it kind of helps on the decision.

The machining on the AB is a thing of beauty though.
[Reply]
  • + 8
 Linley and Biggs in 1890 (really).
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I get the one that is in stock in the tooth size I need. Both companies go out of stock fairly quickly.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Actually I prefer wolftooth components rings, their tooth profile help shed grime and mud and make cleaning a lot easier than the standard narrow wide. www.wolftoothcomponents.com/collections/elliptical
[Reply]
  • + 1
 For "oval" rings, rotor has been doing it for the past 10 years at least. I guess. Wt, ab and 1up are pretty much the same as far as shape. Rode the ab and 1up back to back and cant tell a difference. However the best non round rings i had a chance to ride are Ari - which has been producing non round rings before ab, 1up and wt. Or however i prefer the shape used by the italian and french makers as carbon ti, cruel, ari, frm, pmp etc.
[Reply]
  • - 1
 @Deartist7 AB has been doing oval rings for maybe 1.5 years. WT and 1up pretty much the same.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I think they differ on how pronounced the oval is. Some are more oval than others. I had the AB and really liked it until I sold that bike. Definlty getting another one.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Buy One Up, WT, SS, or save some money and get one from www.workscomponents.co.uk/chainrings--cogs-19-c.asp

The guy who owns AB is an absolute idiot, spends his time bashing other companies online and being narcistic to the extreme (look at the guys photo!) One Ups facebook and insta are the latest on his list though he has done WT and others.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @Racer951: I've met him and I have to agree. Rest of his crew were good lads, but the man himself I found to be less so.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @Racer951: apparently these days in our country malignant narcissism is no longer a diagnosis of a personality disorder, it's listed as a job qualification.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 I suspect that 77Designz did most of the work on this product - they have been selling this style of chainguide for round chainrings for years. The oval version which is the "collaboration" with Absolute Black is just a different top plastic part. So I bought mine from www.77designz.com.

Anyway it's the same product and has been flawless for me since June after I started dropping chains ocassionally on my six-month-old Wolftooth oval ring. I got the ISCG05 BSA version and filed down the metal legs a little to work with my Race Face Cinch BSA30 but I had to file the inside of the plates a little to make it run silent in all gears of my 10 speed setup, no big deal. Their bashguards are nice too.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 How are their (77d) taco bash "nice"? They are just a piece of metal. When you hit stuff, all the stress is transfered to the iscg mounting tabs. The tabs could snap. It is the wrong design. The "taco" should break on impact.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Its a flipping chain guide for f's sake. Nothing revolutionary and nothing which the real chainguide company's e13 and MRP don't already make. Olly can I sell you a toaster made specifically for English muffins?? Come on?!??
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Not sure which hurts my eyes more, oval chain ring or red chain ring on orange bike.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 why do they only make this guide for a maximum 34 tooth oval chain ring, when their largest size oval ring is 36 tooth? i was considering one but as this only goes up to 34 tooth I'm stumped!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I´ve tried ovals and I will never go back to round ones.
On a side note: You can´t compare it to BioPace. It´s a completely different feel. I know because I have both Wink
[Reply]
  • + 4
 You all sound like a bunch of Oval-teens! DAMMIT!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 lol
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Is everything old, new again? Weren't oval chainrings the new thing 30 years ago?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 i thought Cedric Gracia was going to bring them back
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Since 1890 to be precise. Anyone claiming that they are new are talking shite:

www.cornant.uk/info/ovals03.html
[Reply]
  • + 2
 You can´t compare it to BioPace. The timing of the BioPace oval is wrong. The feel is totaly different. I know beacuse I have both.
After tying the new "generation" of ovals I`ll never go back to round ones.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @Raffe: "New Generation' (i.e. 'science based') oval rings from Rotor and even earlier (I think)--Osymmetrics have been around since around 2000. Had set of road rings in 2003
[Reply]
  • + 1
 The popularitet of oneby drivetrains is what's made them viable. I'd never use an oval chainring with a front shifter.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Which way is north? I have a matching rim.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @ollyforster Where did you get the cable protection that runs under the bb/chainstay on the patrol in the picture? I would like to purchase some!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 would be great combined with a lower taco guard. NW works well, but it's still easy to smack the $$ ring and chain when trying to clear hops up rocks or over fallen logs.
[Reply]
  • - 1
 I can't buy AB stuff... they have too many false claims on their site... last i have read: "we have been making oval chainring for years"... meaning 1.5 years?
I dont even know where to start with all the other bs... they just took a rotor ring, and changed it a little bit... AB owner is all over the Internet, accusing other companies of copying their ring-lol lol lol--- just what AB did with rotor rings... still have to see all the "universities reaserch" done in "years". And still have to see a picture of any if these guys riding a bike.
Maybe they should check their site for facts "our ring makes you faster! Lightest ring! Most adanced! 12 months warranty!" Etc etc
They continuously bash on every other company-and all they have to show is a bad copy of a rotor ring.
For sure they spent €€€ on designing their website and hiring a good advertising agency.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 The aparent owner was on one-ups bashing their new 30t oval and how one up constantly copies them.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Whatevs big red. I own one of their oval rings and this guide with the bash guard included. Love their stuff. Love their site. We'd need a separate forum and another decade to discuss marketing in the bike industry. I'm sure we could all troll that thread for decades.
[Reply]
  • - 4
 @WasatchEnduro: you are wrong. Marketing / advertising is suppose to fairly rappresent a product. All i read on their site is bs and and insult to anybody with any sort of brain. And they go around bashing other companies. All they have done was a copy of the rotor ring. They can't backup any of their claims.
[Reply]
  • - 4
flag RedRedRe (9 hours ago) (Below Threshold) show comment
 People can downvote whatever they like, i stand right and i know what i am talking about.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @RedRedRe:

Butt hurt over non round chainrings..... just another cold winters night on Pinkbike. Gotta love it.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Agreed, an owner with narcism who projects all the BS into his products.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @WasatchEnduro: it is not about oval rings. Learn how to read. It is about jacks, like yourself.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 What happened to Cedric Gracia being all about oval rings? or was that just about making some money.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Cheers Olly! Thanks for the info! Keep it up buddy! PS. Whis laps this season?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Olly, what the heck do you have stuffed into your cranks? Is that a stainless steel scour pad?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Anyone heard and/or tried Doval rings?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 edit, answered myself, kudos for oval + taco
[Reply]
  • + 1
 my MRP amg V2 works great with ovals.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 more like absolute red or sumtin tss tss
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Black oval guide!
why have they anodized it RED?
[Reply]
  • - 1
 This is just a copy of 77 designs !!
[Reply]
  • - 3
 what the f*ck is that huge housing coming out of the derailleur side of the bike?
[Reply]
  • + 6
 it's a fuckin fuel line over the housing to protect it and quiet the bike for fucks sake
[Reply]
  • - 2
 Oval chainrings suck tranny balls
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden

