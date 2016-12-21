Absolute Black Oval Guide - Review

Given the superb chain management on offer from a chainring with a narrow-wide tooth profile, why develop a chainguide at all? Simply put, a chainguide offers additional security that for some riders, especially those who frequently find themselves on faster, rougher trails, view as a necessity. After all, who wouldn't want additional peace of mind, especially if it only weighs 19 grams (no hardware). But until recently, finding a chainguide that would work well with an oval ring was no mean feat. Thankfully the solution didn't require a drastic redesign of the humble chainguide.
Increasing the drop of the top guide would allow it to accommodate a chainring that rises and falls as it rotates (see gif below), solving the problem and keeping the chain neatly in place. Innovative or not, that didn't stop the team at Absolute Black from cramming some interesting features in all the same.
0% Loaded
prev
1/20
next
.
In the workshop and on the trail
After familiarizing myself with the manual and all the parts installing the Oval Guide took just a few minutes. With the back plate bolted directly to the ISCG 05 tabs on your frame (thankfully no spacers here) you just need to measure your chain line, which for this application is the distance between the center point on your chainring to the outside edge of the Oval Guide's backplate. In the box, you have four spacers to play with: a 0.5mm, 1mm, 2mm and a 3.5mm spacer. With your chain line distance determined, a quick glance at the manual will tell you the spacer configuration.
The spacers slip on to the back of the top bolt via a tear-drop shaped design and are then sandwiched between the top guide and the back plate. With the correct configuration of spacers installed and everything torqued up, all that's left is to set the height of the top guide in accordance with your chainring size. If you're running a regular 'round' chainring, you have to go up two teeth, so you can only run between a 26 and 34-tooth oval chainring and between a 28 and 36-tooth round chainring.
On the bike and on the trail, the chainguide did its job without any issues, but then what else was it going to do? It has no moving parts and provided you follow the assembly instructions to a tee and have everything nipped everything up (the three bolts) to the correct torque settings, what could go wrong? The chain could come off, but it didn't budge, after all, the Oval Guide is loosely based on a design which has been around for years, and for good reason - it works. For me, the only chink in its armor is a lack of protection from below in the shape of a bashguard, but Absolute Black have recently added such a guide
to their line with other options to suit frames without ISCG tabs.Pinkbike's Take
|If you're a fast rider, competing and frequenting rough terrain or someone who regularly finds their drivetrain clogged with crap, a chainguide to accompany your narrow-wide chainring is a wise move for that extra peace-of-mind. And at just over 20 grams and just over 60 bucks, Absolute Black's Oval Guide isn't going to upset the scales any more than your bank balance. While it will tick a big box for the oval ring convert looking for additional "chain management," it's also a neat little upgrade for any rider looking for a great chainguide that happens to weigh next to nothing. - Olly Forster
Visit the feature gallery for high resolution and additional images
76 Comments
www.pinkbike.com/news/oneup-chain-guide-review-2016.html
One up guard is not a copy of 77 designz lol... it may be a copy of Paul chainguide.
77 designz stuff is poorly designded.
Apologizes for my english please hope you will understand this
I need one for a 11 speed SLX crank (new bolt pattern), and honestly, both versions look exactly the same as far as ovality goes.
Does anyone know which brand started producing ovals first? I'm not saying one of them just copied the other one's design but it kind of helps on the decision.
The machining on the AB is a thing of beauty though.
The guy who owns AB is an absolute idiot, spends his time bashing other companies online and being narcistic to the extreme (look at the guys photo!) One Ups facebook and insta are the latest on his list though he has done WT and others.
Anyway it's the same product and has been flawless for me since June after I started dropping chains ocassionally on my six-month-old Wolftooth oval ring. I got the ISCG05 BSA version and filed down the metal legs a little to work with my Race Face Cinch BSA30 but I had to file the inside of the plates a little to make it run silent in all gears of my 10 speed setup, no big deal. Their bashguards are nice too.
On a side note: You can´t compare it to BioPace. It´s a completely different feel. I know because I have both
www.cornant.uk/info/ovals03.html
After tying the new "generation" of ovals I`ll never go back to round ones.
I dont even know where to start with all the other bs... they just took a rotor ring, and changed it a little bit... AB owner is all over the Internet, accusing other companies of copying their ring-lol lol lol--- just what AB did with rotor rings... still have to see all the "universities reaserch" done in "years". And still have to see a picture of any if these guys riding a bike.
Maybe they should check their site for facts "our ring makes you faster! Lightest ring! Most adanced! 12 months warranty!" Etc etc
They continuously bash on every other company-and all they have to show is a bad copy of a rotor ring.
For sure they spent €€€ on designing their website and hiring a good advertising agency.
Butt hurt over non round chainrings..... just another cold winters night on Pinkbike. Gotta love it.
why have they anodized it RED?
Post a Comment