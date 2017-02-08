PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Adidas Terrex Trailcross Protect Shoes - Review

Feb 8, 2017
by Paul Aston  
adidas Terrex Trailcross Protect shoe - Review


We took a First Look at the Terrex shoes during Eurobike last year, and since then I have been putting them through their paces to find out how they perform. This high-top shoe features Stealth Rubber from Five Ten (who are now part of the Adidas group), a lightweight ripstop upper, and D3O ankle protection. There is also a low-top SL version which shares the same sole and similar construction features. The Trailcross Protect shoes are available now and come in at $150 USD / €149.95.


adidas Terrex Trailcross Protect shoe - Review

Terrex Trailcross Protect Details

• Ripstop and synthetic upper
• Stealth Rubber sole
• D3O ankle protection
• Ortholite midsole
• Lace Bungee
• Weight: 920g pair (US 10, actual)
• Price: MSRP $150 USD / €149.95
www.adidas.com

adidas Terrex Trailcross Protect shoe - Review
The '460' on the ankle represents the shoe weight. There is another D3O pad underneath this velcro closure, as well as on the inside of the ankle.


Construction

The Trailcross Protect uses a Stealth Rubber sole, Ortholite inner sole, and a synthetic and ripstop upper. These high-top shoes also feature D3O rubber ankle protection which is built into the velcro closure for both sides of your ankle. The heel is reinforced along with some protection at the front of the toe. There is also a bungee to keep laces under control and not tangled in your chain.


adidas Terrex Trailcross Protect shoe - Review
The Lace Bungee will help to keep your laces under wraps.


Performance

adidas Terrex Trailcross Protect shoe - Review
The angled lugs genuinely help for climbing...
adidas Terrex Trailcross Protect shoe - Review
...and descending. Not that I ever dismount the bike for any trail obstacle, honest.


I initially thought the angled lugs at the heel and toe of the sole were a gimmick, but when walking on trails and even in the snow, they genuinely helped to dig in when climbing or descending. The high-tops combined with the Velcro closure add support, and are great for general hacking around the mountain or trail building without filling up with dirt and stones.


adidas Terrex Trailcross Protect shoe - Review
The Stealth compound chosen for these shoes isn't as sticky as other rubbers with the same name but offers a huge benefit in durability.


On the pedals, the Stealth Rubber is less sticky and has a faster rebound than the softest Mi6 compound found on Five Ten's Impact VXi. The Stealth S1 compound used on Five Ten Freeriders and the new Danny MacAskill signature shoe still deliver more grip and tack. It has a softer feel to the Marathon/Mn rubber compound found on the Five Ten Dirtbags, which is the hardest wearing rubber from the Stealth line. Adidas wouldn't specify which rubber compound is used and it could be a whole new compound or borrowed from somewhere else in the Stealth range. Whichever compound they have chosen, it's grippy enough for trail bike endeavors and dare I say it, enduro, but downhillers or people hunting for more grip should stick with a shoe using Mi6 or S1.

The sole is stiff enough to support feet on the pedal without squirming but is soft enough to contour against the ground when walking.


adidas Terrex Trailcross Protect shoe - Review
The D3O padding is barely noticeable in terms of fit and comfort, but it does provide a decent amount of added protection.


The Trailcross is not a winter shoe, even though the boot style might lure you into thinking that. They are lightweight and cool, even as temperatures rise. The front two-thirds of the upper shoe are lightly built and have little material to absorb water, allowing the Trailcross to dry out quickly and easily without carrying excess weight when wet.

There are no signs of any delamination of the sole or any issues with any seams, and the sole has barely started to show signs of wear. In fact, the whole shoe still looks like new after a run through the washing machine.

The laces, combined with the high-top and velcro closure, give a superb fit with no tight areas or hotspots, and I had no issues with my feet moving or sliding inside. They're probably the best fitting and most comfortable pair of bike shoes that I've tried so far. My feet are in between slim and medium, 9.5cm wide at size 10 US (43EU / 9UK). Riders with wide feet should look to try a pair on for size before ordering.


Pinkbike’s Take:
bigquotesThe Trailcross is not the best option for downhill riders searching for pure grip down a three-minute race track, and only need to travel to and from the shuttle pick-up and drop-off points. For riders who want all-day adventure, mud, snow, stream crossings and the added protection of a boot without being overly hot, the Trailcross Protect is superb, if not the best flat pedal option to date. -Paul Aston


Visit the feature gallery for high resolution and additional images
  • + 11
 I'got the low top versions of these and they;re the absolute bomb. The design of every aspect of the shoe is better than any shimano, 5:10 or teva ive used before. theyre super comfy, sizing is spot on and all the little details make you go ' oh yeah, that's a great idea...' really are spot on. the new colourways are also enduro-tastical.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 3/4 of this comment had me saying "Okay cool makes sense Ill give them a shot." Then I read the last sentence and I said "OH f*ckING SHIT!"
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Proud owner of 2017s the for a few months Low version aswell and been wearing 5.10s since 2010 and now this ... If you plan to wear these just as a casual shoe its a MUCH better option compared to any 5.10s coz the sole and shoe structure is much healthier for your feet. In terms of Riding the 5.10 Freerider Flat sole is little bit stickier. So if you plan to ride bikeparks maybe the 5.10 is for you. If you Plan to wear bike shoes that can be used as AM/EN and also casual shoes these will do everything just about Right !!! ... and yeah durability also looks Much better now compared to 5.10s Smile
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I'm not sure I like the colorway of an enduro-testicle though... I may just go with the plain....
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @kingpin2607: Where did you purchase the damn things ? None available, nor referenced on the Adidas website, none available to purchase anywhere in the states that I can find... I called adidas and no one is available to ask the question Where are they ? where can they be purchased ? crickets...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @chillrider199: similiar to the intense enduro link..lol
[Reply]
  • + 5
 THIS ! is an INNOVATIVE flat pedal shoe...thanks owners of the 5 10 brand name..this is the type of shoe I am looking for... NOT a skate shoe... ankle protection, lightweight checks most of the boxes for me.. Yippee
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Look at Only What's Necessary, OWN, mtb shoes out of Europe. Look amazing.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Those look like one of Kobe's prototype's from 96' that were even too ugly to be worn on the basketball floor.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I guess 90's Reeboks patent expired
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Looks like a less engineered and mass manufacturer version of these well made riding shoes onlywhatsnecessary.global/global-store/fr01-black-white
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Those look sweet too.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Can they "walk through concert doors, and roam all over coliseum floors"?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Damnit! Beat me to it.

"I stepped on stage, at Live Aid
All the people gave an applause that paid"
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Bummer. as someone who rides in the gravel pile known as the southwest, a shoe with a gaiter like that would be awesome, it's the reason so many people wear the Mavics here for clipless. but I'm really not sure I want to go less sticky than S1, I've found it to be the perfect level of grip for my taste. Maybe I'll try a pair anyway at some point, they check so many boxes, just wish they hadn't gone stiffer on the rubber.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Been riding the low cut version for about six months. They are good trail/all-day shoes as the article suggests, and have a snugger feel and stiffer sole that seems to help with pedaling. Ditto on the rubber being a bit harder, hasn't been an issue for trail riding though.

Biggest complaint was I needed a full size smaller; I think the stiffer construction hinders the ability to really snug it tightly - so like a snow boot you will want to try them on first (or buy from an outlet w a good return policy).
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I agree with the sizing down, I wear a 12.0 US in 5 10's and bought a 12.0 in low cut version and they're huge. I would definitely be better in an 11.5 or maybe even an 11.0. I would definitely try before you buy if you can. My only other complaint would be the laces, I broke one a lot sooner than what I would expected, aside from this they've been great. The soles seem to be holding up a lot better than my 5 10 Impact VXi's which started to go just shy of 4 months.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Just a heads up fellas, there is no reference to these shoes on the official Adidas website... hell, there is No category for mtb, or cycling shoes... bogus Nada
[Reply]
  • + 1
 truth
[Reply]
  • + 3
 cool karting boots!!
[Reply]
  • + 0
 OMG adidas such sellouts! im gonna keep riding my 5tens cause they are not corporate sellouts and danny mcskill owns them.
[Reply]
  • + 8
 Everything you say is correct.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 How is adidas a sellout?
[Reply]
  • + 6
 Adidas bought 5.10 back in 2011. gearjunkie.com/adidas-acquires-climbing-shoe-company-five-ten
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @slayersxc17: Do you even sarcasm?
[Reply]
  • + 0
 @slayersxc17: because they dont sponsor down to earth humble riders like Gee Atherton and Darren Berrecloth.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 5.10 fits the literal description of "sell-out" lol
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @tuboy95:so... 5ten literally sold out to Adidas. Adidas are such "bought outs"...geez. I just ordered a pair of the low tops last night.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @slayersxc17: 5/10 sold out. Not stelth about it at all.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 i dig em
[Reply]
  • - 1
 Not good.
[Reply]

