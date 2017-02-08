Adidas Terrex Trailcross Protect Shoes - Review





We took a First Look at the Terrex shoes during Eurobike last year, and since then I have been putting them through their paces to find out how they perform. This high-top shoe features Stealth Rubber from Five Ten (who are now part of the Adidas group), a lightweight ripstop upper, and D3O ankle protection. There is also a low-top SL version which shares the same sole and similar construction features. The Trailcross Protect shoes are available now and come in at $150 USD / €149.95.



Terrex Trailcross Protect Details



• Ripstop and synthetic upper

• Stealth Rubber sole

• D3O ankle protection

• Ortholite midsole

• Lace Bungee

• Weight: 920g pair (US 10, actual)

• Price: MSRP $150 USD / €149.95

• www.adidas.com

The '460' on the ankle represents the shoe weight. There is another D3O pad underneath this velcro closure, as well as on the inside of the ankle.





Construction

The Trailcross Protect uses a Stealth Rubber sole, Ortholite inner sole, and a synthetic and ripstop upper. These high-top shoes also feature D3O rubber ankle protection which is built into the velcro closure for both sides of your ankle. The heel is reinforced along with some protection at the front of the toe. There is also a bungee to keep laces under control and not tangled in your chain.







The Lace Bungee will help to keep your laces under wraps.





Performance



The angled lugs genuinely help for climbing... ...and descending. Not that I ever dismount the bike for any trail obstacle, honest.





I initially thought the angled lugs at the heel and toe of the sole were a gimmick, but when walking on trails and even in the snow, they genuinely helped to dig in when climbing or descending. The high-tops combined with the Velcro closure add support, and are great for general hacking around the mountain or trail building without filling up with dirt and stones.







The Stealth compound chosen for these shoes isn't as sticky as other rubbers with the same name but offers a huge benefit in durability.





On the pedals, the Stealth Rubber is less sticky and has a faster rebound than the softest Mi6 compound found on Five Ten's Impact VXi. The Stealth S1 compound used on Five Ten Freeriders and the new Danny MacAskill signature shoe still deliver more grip and tack. It has a softer feel to the Marathon/Mn rubber compound found on the Five Ten Dirtbags, which is the hardest wearing rubber from the Stealth line. Adidas wouldn't specify which rubber compound is used and it could be a whole new compound or borrowed from somewhere else in the Stealth range. Whichever compound they have chosen, it's grippy enough for trail bike endeavors and dare I say it, enduro, but downhillers or people hunting for more grip should stick with a shoe using Mi6 or S1.



The sole is stiff enough to support feet on the pedal without squirming but is soft enough to contour against the ground when walking.







The D3O padding is barely noticeable in terms of fit and comfort, but it does provide a decent amount of added protection.