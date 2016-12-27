VIDEOS

Adios Remy Metailler - Video

Dec 27, 2016
by COMMENCAL bicycles  
Adios Rémy Metailler

by COMMENCALbicycles
Adios, au revoir, goodbye... After 3 years with the COMMENCAL family, Remy Metailler is moving onto new things.

Thank you Rémy, for your professionalism, your taste for style and your management of the perfect image. To remember these good times we've put together a mini-edit that we believe sums this all up pretty well.

Good luck to you and remember that our Andorran door is always open!

  • + 33
 Well that was an interesting choice in music.
[Reply]
  • + 7
 Interesting as in "I'd like to bleach my ears and then burn them" interesting.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 yeah seriously, they must have been taking the piss out or Remy with that track?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 frenchies don't speak english ...
[Reply]
  • + 8
 Remy is a big American hip-hop and rap fan, check out his instagram....
[Reply]
  • + 1
 It is as if nobody ever watched a remy metailler edit edit before.
[Reply]
  • + 15
 Rumour has it he's signing for Ellsworth Bikes - just take a look at this beast, who would say no?: images.singletracks.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2009/09/ellsworth_rogue.jpg
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Hahahaha, a lot would,
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Wow it's like they had a bunch of old kona parts and just A-team'd a bike together. Lovely
[Reply]
  • + 11
 Put that man on an Operator. Fearon, Aggy, Metailler would be one hell of an edit.
[Reply]
  • + 11
 Pinkbike please make a whole article on all the guys who switch teams we wanna see what team they joined
[Reply]
  • + 5
 First remy V1 with the the giant glory hucking big gaps and doing t-bogs, then V2 with the Commencal and the crazy scrubs and whips. Can't wait for Remy v3
[Reply]
  • + 1
 ahhhhh....the glory days.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 Remy bringing his Skillz to that 2017 Huffy team.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 I hope I won't see again an awesome video like this with such a shitty soundtrack. I feel he's going to YT
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Wow, he's one brand ambassador thats gna be very difficult to replace! Hopefully he gets a well deserved pay increase or whatever he desires.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Maybe he's going back to Giant. He's constantly posting videos of himself with Nico Quere, who also recently left Commencal for Giant.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Or maybe they were with Yoann Barelli. I don't remember.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @monsterville: can you imagine the glorious mayhem?
[Reply]
  • + 3
 A perfectly good edit spoiled by the douche bag music
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I love hip hop and rap, this is just a bad example, Remi owner of the best edits if 2016
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Just proves that all mountain bikers are dweebs. Finally some decent music and you all lose your minds.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I see they are making room to sign me. JK good luck Remy and keep persuing your dream.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I feel bad for the next company's bike he will be hucking and bottoming out on. Good luck Remy!
[Reply]
  • - 2
 "Adios" feels like a very passive aggressive thing to say to someone who has brought their brand so much attention these last few years. It's not like "we wish you the best, good luck" - it feels cold, like "ok, well, bye."

No doubt he'll continue to make a name for himself in this career path wherever he goes. Good luck Remy!

I wish I was able to watch the edit. I couldn't get passed 12 seconds that awful, no talent "rap". Ending every verse with the same 2 syllable word isn't rhyming, it's called toy.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 When Remy's name came up - I automatically thought of Commencal. He was super effective at promoting the brand. When it comes to bringing the exposure - he's got it dialed. Hope he's next gig is an awesome one!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 "Adios" is Spanish for "goodbye" which is very close to "adeu," the Catalan goodbye (I'm sure you're aware that Commencal is an Andorran company). So to say that "adios" sounds very passive aggressive phrase to someone leaving the brand kind of misses the mark a bit, especially considering it says quite clearly that their Andorran door is always open. But what do I know?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Relax the music isn't actually that bad, focus on the riding and predictions mystic meg/mac wannabees....
[Reply]
  • + 0
 If you listen to the lyrics it kind of sounds like Commencal is talking a little shit on Remy for leaving (I assume for more money).
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Watched that whilst missus in room. She said what's with the hippity hoppity shite I agreed Top riding. Shit music
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Goin' where now? Any hints?
[Reply]
  • - 1
 for christ's sake.. the title is fkn misleading. i just had an heart attack
[Reply]
  • + 0
 the vids with with slayer always seem more with the moment
[Reply]
