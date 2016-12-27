Adios Remy Metailler - Video

Adios, au revoir, goodbye... After 3 years with the COMMENCAL family, Remy Metailler is moving onto new things.
Thank you Rémy, for your professionalism, your taste for style and your management of the perfect image. To remember these good times we've put together a mini-edit that we believe sums this all up pretty well.
Good luck to you and remember that our Andorran door is always open!
No doubt he'll continue to make a name for himself in this career path wherever he goes. Good luck Remy!
I wish I was able to watch the edit. I couldn't get passed 12 seconds that awful, no talent "rap". Ending every verse with the same 2 syllable word isn't rhyming, it's called toy.
Did you complain about them using 'Ante Up' as well?
It's only music...
