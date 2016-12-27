Adios Remy Metailler - Video





Adios, au revoir, goodbye... After 3 years with the COMMENCAL family, Remy Metailler is moving onto new things.



Thank you Rémy, for your professionalism, your taste for style and your management of the perfect image. To remember these good times we've put together a mini-edit that we believe sums this all up pretty well.



Good luck to you and remember that our Andorran door is always open!











