Alaska or Bus't: Riding The Last Frontier - Final Episode

There's an old expression that says, 'It's not about the destination. It's about the journey to get there.' Which lead me to embark on the biggest adventure of my life: hitting the open road to Alaska. With its rugged mountainous terrain, Alaska has always been a dream riding destination but has always seemed a bit far to just jump in the truck and go. So, after nearly a year of preparation and one hell of a journey North, I've finally arrived! - Andrew Taylor