Alaska or Bus't: Riding The Last Frontier - Final Episode

Feb 15, 2017
by Justin Liddell  
bigquotesThere's an old expression that says, 'It's not about the destination. It's about the journey to get there.' Which lead me to embark on the biggest adventure of my life: hitting the open road to Alaska. With its rugged mountainous terrain, Alaska has always been a dream riding destination but has always seemed a bit far to just jump in the truck and go. So, after nearly a year of preparation and one hell of a journey North, I've finally arrived! - Andrew Taylor

Filmed by Nick Pavelka and Justin Liddell
Photos by Scott Markowitz


MENTIONS: @adidaseyewear / @norcobicycles / @BellBikeHelmets / @x-fusion-shox / @ethirteen-components / @kendatire / @Hitcase
 I want to do exactly this some day. Only full size school bus with all my mates in it. Bucket list.
 no short buses !!!
 Have van and shredding wife riding buddy ready to roll. Just looking for someone to finance the trip. If you want to sponsor it I'll put your sticker on my van.
 Stunning backdrops and great vid. Nice to see a set of Xfusion getting rocked...

