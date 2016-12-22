Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
All I Want For Christmas - Video
Dec 22, 2016 at 16:35
Dec 22, 2016
by
Pinkbike Staff
All I Want for Christmas
from
OSM films
on
Vimeo
.
9 Comments
Score
Time
+ 11
aidanbrown559
(1 hours ago)
I don't get it?
[Reply]
+ 7
mahdessi
(53 mins ago)
You owe me 4 minutes of my life back, pink bike.
[Reply]
+ 6
Vudu74
(1 hours ago)
Dafuq?!
[Reply]
+ 5
preach
(1 hours ago)
Hmm. No.
[Reply]
+ 4
LiquidSpin
(1 hours ago)
I don't get it either. :/
[Reply]
+ 0
jrocksdh
(1 hours ago)
Lol, did she replace her gifted bike with the one she really wanted? - the ol joke in play that the signifcant other wouldnt know the difference(esp.if same color) bc they're foreign to proper mtb.
[Reply]
+ 2
dimetera413
(16 mins ago)
Lots of production value for a pretty bad idea.
[Reply]
- 1
jdsusmc
(1 hours ago)
I'll trade you girls! Rolls reversed there, think it might be a great fit. Ha!
[Reply]
- 1
p2pfreak
(1 hours ago)
Whats' not to get... if you're other half is a dud then just do it!
[Reply]
