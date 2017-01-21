All New DMR SLED Exclusive First Look - Core Bike Show 2017







The All New DMR SLED



In a big departure from their previous designs, DMR has launched a fresh from the ground up, all-mountain machine. The bike looks to pack a punch, with 160mm travel, 27.5 wheels, and a slack, long and low geometry. The DMR SLED is an exciting addition to the British brand's lineup. The SLED features an aluminum frame based around DMR's own virtual pivot 'Orbit Link' suspension design, which the company say offers the rider excellent climbing and descending capabilities, virtually no pedal feedback and unrestricted suspension activity when under braking.





The SLED will be available in two colourways, Metallic Black or InfraRed but with varying decal kits. DMR have worked long and hard on the SLED and look to have produced a well thought out and capable machine.





A closer look at the bottom linkage. DMR have left things chunky and robust in the search of stiffness and durability.



The numbers point to a potent ride with a slack 65.5° head angle, roomy reach, and stubby 430mm chainstays to keep things snappy. With riders like Olly Wilkins heavily involved in the development you'd expect the SLED to not only be a characterful ride, but also be able to take most hucks and hits you throw at it.





A key aspect the DMR designers strove for is stiffness. To that end, the SLED features integrally-welded front and rear triangles, 'Collet Style' pivot hardware and a 'Boost' rear end with the Syntace axle system. Being a British brand, durability and serviceability were also at the forefront of their mind, which is why the bike features plenty of tire clearance, internal routing, all ball-bearing pivot points and nice features such as the 'Ride Saver Mount' (pictured right), which is as good at carrying inner tubes as it is toy chickens... There's space for a bottle on the downtube and the Praxis Chain Guide is designed exclusively for the SLED's suspension arc, meaning dropping a chain is even less likely.









The bike will be available in sizes ranging from Small through to Extra Large, with the frame including shock and Praxis chain guide retailing at £1599 RRP. The InfraRed SLED pictured at the top is the stock build-kit bike and it carries a price tag around the £3,500 mark. Pricing (particularly in US and Canadian dollars) has yet to be determined. The very first production frames will be available beginning on the 1st of February, with full builds expected in April.







There's plenty of clearance for tyres up to 2.4", which means charging through the slop won't be a problem. The Virtual Pivot 'Orbit Link' suspension platform should offer up good compliance on both the ups and the downs.






