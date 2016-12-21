Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Ambitions Featuring Emily Batty, Season Final - Video
Dec 21, 2016 at 12:00
Dec 21, 2016
by
Liam Murphy
In the final episode of Ambitions season one, Emily reflects on a long and successful race season while taking some time to unwind.
@trek
48 Comments
+ 28
WAKIdesigns
(17 hours ago)
I think she is so understated for her riding skill. She may not be spectacular but she does stuff like it's by the best text book out there. The way she lands that drop is one thing, but the one she lands in Utah that you can see on her instagram is just absolute perfection. I wonder if she figures it out by herself or gets a coach, because I am seriously impressed. Thanks for great videos Emily, showed most of them to my daughter. Congratulatinos for this year and all the best of luck next year! CHEERS!
+ 8
atrokz
(17 hours ago)
she took technical skills seriously, and practiced them with her husband. Got a moto as well. All around took a smart approach to improvement. In person, you can watch her skills on track, where she clears technical sections with ease and jumps to match transitions every time from first to last lap. Improved a lot technically, and it shows in the results. PanAm games was her and Pendral basically making everyone else look like it was their first time on bikes (sounds silly but ask anyone there).
+ 2
WAKIdesigns
(17 hours ago)
@atrokz
: I mean she must be on a regime. There's just so many things requiring separate practice and then coordination and she seems very effective. Sliding around looks super dope, but it ain't fast. Polish rider Maja Wloszczowska trains with Polish ex DH champ who's a great coach as well.
Awesome, awesome. Fantastic series.
+ 2
atrokz
(17 hours ago)
@WAKIdesigns
: iirc she is. I was around the XC 'scene' here a while back, and everyone was pegging her to be the next big thing. Super friendly, humble, and serious about her sport. She takes the training required seriously, and didn't sit in an echo chamber where faults wouldn't be worked on.
+ 1
madmon
(15 hours ago)
@atrokz
: exactly why she is effen incredible. She rides and trains like no other and always smiling. Our true home town hero.
+ 1
greg390
(10 hours ago)
I would say, she loves what she do.
+ 3
richierocket
(9 hours ago)
Right?! Aaaand, she makes spandex cool!
+ 17
kwdog
(18 hours ago)
finally riding with a fricking dropper. I don't know how people ride without one....
+ 16
tigerteeuwen
(17 hours ago)
Lots of people do just fine it's not that big of a deal.
+ 5
WAKIdesigns
(17 hours ago)
Elite pride mixed with insecurity... even at the highest level. Although I think Nino just doesn't give a fk...
+ 1
atrokz
(17 hours ago)
she's a great rider, and has been honing handling skills for a few years now, so the dropper is not surprising at all given that she seems to like jumps and drops more than most XCers. Super rad woman.
+ 3
allbiker
(17 hours ago)
Simply they can afford it !
+ 6
kennyken1015
(16 hours ago)
Why is it people who choose to ride without a dropper get so much shit! "don't know how people ride without one" ? Maybe cause we just feel we don't need one?
x
+ 2
DARKSTAR63
(16 hours ago)
Only people who can stand to ride without one haven't spent considerable time on one. It's a game changer.
+ 3
madmon
(15 hours ago)
@WAKIdesigns
: come on its about the grams
[Reply]
DARKSTAR63
(15 hours ago)
@madmon
: And because If you are racing XC you can make an argument against the complication of a dropper. For everyone else, seriously, try it.
+ 1
ADGproductions
(15 hours ago)
It's called downhill. Lol
+ 1
madmon
(15 hours ago)
@DARKSTAR63
: i own a dozen since 2002 ....yer preaching to the choir.
+ 6
tnelson
(15 hours ago)
XC rider here - rode forever without a dropper post. Decided to dabble in enduro, and wanted to get faster on some of our gnarlier local trails, so now I also have a trail bike with a dropper post, and I love it. But then I briefly put a dropper on my XC bike, and hated it - took it off and now ride a rigid post on that bike (so much fun!). It's all about what kind of riding you aim to do. I will say that those who say you "can't ride" without a dropper probably haven't spent much time actually trying it - you might surprise yourself with what is actually possible!
+ 4
DARKSTAR63
(14 hours ago)
@tnelson
: I'm kind of kidding around. Been riding mountain bikes for decades, and put off buying a dropper for a long time. I just won't ever go back ! I can ride well without one I just don't care to. To each their own. It's all good.
+ 2
madmon
(13 hours ago)
@DARKSTAR63
: i figured so! ....... the oddity is I have trouble riding without one. One of my 5 bikes does not have the knob I continue to reach for like a missing finger
+ 1
DARKSTAR63
(13 hours ago)
@madmon
: Haha yup it's like driving an automatic car after driving manual awhile, going for the ghost clutch
+ 16
ICAS
(17 hours ago)
*swoon* and she's from my hometown
#wastedtimeonthewrongladies
+ 7
calledtocreation
Plus
(17 hours ago)
@liammurphyfilms
amazing work. favorite sequence was the camping scenes. the music and the opening shot of the dog hit me in the feels. Cheers man!!
+ 7
scottlink
(17 hours ago)
Like a lot of females, she's a bad ass!!!
+ 2
bikes4kids
(10 hours ago)
The ladies Olympic XC race was one of the best ever and to see Emily push Catherine that hard right to the line crazy. After her sprint at worlds we knew she is mentally one very tough racer, but wow she doesn't give up. Canadian cycling is looking as good as it ever has, with our long history of tough Canadian Ladies. Emily's spirit and smile are more valuable to our sport than buckets full of medals, or even dropper seat posts.
+ 6
goytay
(18 hours ago)
Nice series, good luck in 2017 Emily !!
+ 5
drivereight
(18 hours ago)
Is she in the PINKBIKE Calendar? Send me a dozen!
+ 4
seraph
(14 hours ago)
You had me at "...featuring Emily Batty"/
+ 3
Coolwinner05
(14 hours ago)
This video somehow made me happy, peacefull and all! Cheers to a fellow Canadian!
+ 2
acrossthec
(12 hours ago)
Someone get her a kettle for her camp kit. Great series, well filmed and edited. Emily is as charming and affable as she is skilled on the bike. Congrats on a great season!
+ 4
CameronMasonTTC
(18 hours ago)
If you are mad about all this E-Bike stuff then just watch this...
+ 5
RedBurn
(17 hours ago)
she's life goals
+ 3
GunnyBailey
(15 hours ago)
So HOT!
+ 2
greg390
(10 hours ago)
Liam Murphy, you do magnificent work.
+ 1
johan90
(16 hours ago)
Woman of the century right here, super humble, always smiling, always riding like a boss!
+ 2
inter71
(9 hours ago)
Worst camper ever.
+ 1
luis-beri
(5 hours ago)
MTB never looked so good...
+ 1
Cefn
(16 hours ago)
Check the battyon that
+ 1
a-m-c
(12 hours ago)
She's so ambitious.
+ 1
yerbikesux
(18 hours ago)
Dang it!
- 1
TwoWheelPhrenzy
(2 hours ago)
SCHAWING!!!!
- 10
yerbikesux
(18 hours ago)
Can I has Emily Batty, please?
- 5
whattheheel
Plus
(18 hours ago)
MINE!!!!!!!!!!!!
- 5
yerbikesux
(18 hours ago)
Dang it!
- 3
whattheheel
Plus
(18 hours ago)
You got to be quick!!
- 3
yerbikesux
(7 hours ago)
I said please... Dang you neg proppers, dang you all to heck!
- 9
Wouldhaveletmego
(17 hours ago)
Hot, hot and hot. Emily batty. Not to be confused with Amanda batty who ran pinkbike into the ground.
