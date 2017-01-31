FIRST LOOK

Ancillotti Scarab Evo Prototype

Jan 31, 2017
by Paul Aston  
Ancillotti Scarab Prototype


Ancillotti is a small brand steeped in racing history that goes all the way back to the beginning of the 20th century when the family became acquainted with early motorcycles. A huge chronicle of racing and tweaking motorized two-wheelers culminated in many wins and world records.

Fast forward to 1980 and Alberto Ancillotti invented the 'Pull Shock' linkage that's now found on nearly every single motocross bike of the last four decades. After a spell of building motos and around the time of the incoming Japanese invasion, mountain biking was growing. Alberto's young son, Tomaso, wanted a mountain bike as they were fast becoming the latest must-have.

After crafting various bikes, including the claimed first full carbon downhill mountain bike in the world, Tomaso took the lead of the company, and in 2009 they earned the rainbow stripes thanks to the success of Brook MacDonald's Junior World Championship win in Canberra. Read more about their story here.
Ancillotti Scarab Prototype
Ancillotti motocross bike circa 1980, and a mini-shredder Pull Shock machine for the newest addition to the family's lineage.

Alberto, now seventy years old, still cuts and jigs the frames in Florence, Italy, before a welder puts them together. The other half of the company has moved to Ivrea, and their local test track is now the infamous Pila course. Tomaso, in his modest workshop, designs, assembles and finishes the bikes, as well as builds their own shocks.

The small company has no grandiose plans for making it to the big time, content with crafting around fifty frames per year and supporting small race teams. Their focus lies in building some of what I believe are the most beautiful high-performance frames in the world, in true Italian style.


Ancillotti Scarab Prototype


This latest incarnation, the new Scarab Evo, takes its name from the open-winged beetle on their emblem and was the name gifted to their earliest motorcycle. It has been on downhill bikes of past but is now found on this all-mountain chassis. The DHY downhill bike is still available, and the long-travel 180mm Enduro FRY race destroyer is also still in the lineup.

Scarab Evo Details

• Intended use: enduro / all-mountain
• Wheel size: 27.5" or 29"
• Rear wheel travel: 160mm
• Custom geometry, linkage and shock
• Adjustable geometry
• Handmade to order
• MSRP: €2900 frame only
www.ancillotti.com
Frame Details and Geometry

The geometry is customized and decided by the consumer and Tomaso together, and prospective buyers are invited to visit Ancillotti so they can try out various demo bikes and sizes as needed to help make a decision. Every single bike is made to order, however, and most numbers can be tweaked, along with the linkage ratios and shock tune.


Ancillotti Scarab Prototype
The open-winged Scarab beetle adorns the head tube of all of Ancillotti's bikes

Ancillotti Scarab Prototype
Ancillotti Scarab Prototype


The frames are spectacular in the flesh, with a highly polished raw alloy finish, swooping tubes and machined and turned junctions. Every Ancillotti will be slightly different as there are no standard tubes or off-the-shelf shapes.

The frame pictured here is a benchmark large size. The seat angle is around 75-degrees, the reach measurement is around 460mm, and it has a 435mm chainstay length and a 1215mm wheelbase.


Ancillotti Scarab Prototype


While Ancillotti's other bikes see the shock positioned behind the bottom bracket shell, the new Scarab Evo has its shock moved forward to sit in front of the bottom bracket. This update has been done to allow the bike's chainstay length to stay within size range when using 29'' wheels.


Ancillotti Scarab Prototype
Ancillotti Scarab Prototype
Unbolt the front part of the linkage and then rotate it to let the threaded tube fine-tune your geometry and balance.

This particular prototype's head angle can be adjusted between 65 and 63.5-degrees, which also changes the bottom bracket height between 350 and 335mm. The linkage is very similar to the adjuster found on their early motocross bikes, and riders have close to infinite adjustment through the given range.



Why a Pull Shock?

First, we should clear something up. Ancillotti using the phrase ''Pull Shock'' may confuse some, especially given that the bike compresses its shock as per normal and that there have been previous designs, like one iteration of the older Yeti/Schwinn Lawwill bike, which have used a pull shock. What Ancillotti is actually referring to is how a section of their linkage pulls on the rocker link that activates the shock. Yes, it is pulling, but the shock itself is being compressed. In other words, Ancillotti's design uses a conventional shock, but it is the swingarm that pulls the linkage to drive the shock.


Ancillotti Scarab Prototype


Ancillotti states two claimed benefits about their design: the linkage's geometry can be easily tweaked to change travel or rates, and the linkage will tend to stay in a straight and true line through the travel. Any system that is being pushed towards the shock will be trying to move laterally due to the forces from the rear wheel, which will rarely be in a perfectly straight line with the frame.

Tomaso isn't a fan of current air-sprung suspension, with him believing that air is great for the masses and for bikes that need easy setup or balance, but not for true on-the-trail performance. He also agrees they can save weight but denies this could be a benefit over the loss of performance and grip.

Each Ancillotti coil-sprung shock is handmade and tuned to suit the rider and bike. If you're not happy with it, re-tuning of the shock is included for life. The shock also has basic external rebound adjustment and a low-speed compression lever to firm the damping for climbing.


Ancillotti Scarab Prototype
All Ancillotti shocks are handmade to suit each bike and rider.


For riders who are desperate to change the damper to their preferred shock, the Scarab does leave space for most available shocks. Ancillotti's other bikes have aways needed their own shock with the reversed piggy-back for clearance.


Ancillotti Scarab Prototype
Tomaso is a real tuner and tinkerer; he lightly machined the outside of this coil spring down to reduce its rate ever so slightly.
33 Comments

  • + 13
 I like it. Unfortunately if I owed one my OCD, would cause me to spend too much time worrying about finger prints and buffing it rather than actually riding the thing. lol
[Reply]
  • + 8
 That beast is far from ugly. I love the high polish and the flowy lines of the tubing as well as the apparent low center of gravity. I have a hard time coping with the "approximate" geometry though. If these bikes aren't custom, why are the frame jigs not set for exact geometry? Imagine cracking your front triangle and having your bike ride differently after replacement. Whaaaa?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Seriously one of the sleekest sexiest bike I've seen in a long time! Saw pictures on Instagram a few weeks back and have been waiting to see this again with some info! Will they be avalible in the United states?
[Reply]
  • + 8
 People keep saying it looks like a 90s bike or the looks of the frame are ugly. Read the title. It says prototype. A company doesnt go drop a ton of money for a paint job to be put on a prototype.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Nice that we still get to see aluminum hyper bikes. Always have been fond of the machine work. Carbon's great and I love the organic nature of it, but holy hell raw aluminum has some appeal.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 Beautiful bike. Very intrigued to hear more about the shock and some on the trail performance.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 The graphics really pulled my attention away from the bike. Old stickers lying around the shop I would guess. I still really like the look of welded aluminum. You know a real craftsman put the bike together. Not saying that carbon layup does not have it's art, but welds add a kind of history to a bike you don't see with carbon. Its not surprising that my current bike does not look a whole lot different...raw aluminum, few stickers. It'd give it a go.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Sexy bike, but that main pivot looks a bit small and feeble, epsecially for a single pivot design. I know the linkage will add stiffness, but you are not supposed to twist pivots and linkages if you can avoid it. Ah well, it IS a prototype.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Damn, that linkage adjustment is clever. Wonder if it works as well in practice as in theory.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 So is this a single pivot design? That's what I see, single pivot with a really sophisticated linkage to drive the shock. But it's so unusual, I'm still getting my head around it. Neat bike.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 "...the reach around 460mm..." For that cost I'm glad they throw in a decent reach around.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 The author probably lost a bet, and had to figure a way to work "reach around" into his text.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 That thing would look far better without decals at all or a headtube ornament. Should've named it the T-1000. Chug chug chug, chugchug
[Reply]
  • + 3
 That the resemblance to the Nico-era Sunn has not been mentioned yet is sad.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 A shorter travel 4X/DJ/Slopestyle version would be sweet too IMO.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 There's something endearing about the look. Can probably chalk it up to 90s nostalgia. Granted, there's probably a good reason we abandoned that style.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 What a beauty with sophistication to boot!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Totally 90s graphics but I'd totally buy it.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I'm not a huge fan of the decals, but boy am I a sucker for massive welds and a nice polished aluminum frame like this one.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I'm sure i've seen that bike before... KASTLE!! Oh yeah, the 9000 DH model...
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I love that ancilloti are still making bikes. What a machine this is.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Much want. Very bike. Wow.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Will someone PLEASE pull the protective sticker off of that XO rear der?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 The 'mini shedder' is sic too...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 This bike def deserves a proper ht badge!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Still a turd bman
[Reply]
  • - 1
 Like a really ugly puppy that is actually not ugly...... because it's a puppy... but actually a bike?
[Reply]
  • - 3
 I'd be worried about that rust? Did anyone else see how it was rusting on the last picture?
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Pretty sure that's mud, bud.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 It's alloy, no rust. Mud
[Reply]
