Andes Pacifico Enduro 2017: The Final Day - Video

After 5 days of intense racing the Santa Cruz Andes Pacifico 2017 got to its end when it arrived at the amazing and beloved Pacific Ocean.
On this 4th edition 87 was the number of riders that got to complete this challenge where we where able to record in our memory images of unimaginable landscapes and trails. The fifth and final day took place on Pullally-Cachagua where local people surprised us with their amazing trails.
