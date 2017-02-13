Andes Pacifico Enduro 2017: The Final Day







After leaving the camp in La Ligua for the last time, racers started the final day of the Santa Cruz Andes Pacifico high in the hills of Pullally, just outside the posh beach town of Cachagua. With a 600 meter climb to start the day, tired legs pushed onward and upward to a vantage point that gave the first views of the Pacific Ocean and the finish line. After 4 long days, the end was finally in sight. This far into the race the overall places were pretty much set in stone barring a disaster, and for obvious reasons, most of the top riders chose to play it very pretty safe, making it a mellow ride to the sea in comparison to the previous days in the mountains.



While the terrain may not have ben as intimidating, the heat and humidity of the coastal region added to the toll already tired racers were under. The mid-day sun in Chile is always hot during the Summer months, and while we had been experiencing a bit of a cool spell compared to previous years, that all came to an end for the final push of the event.



Luckily riders were treated to some of the most fun and flowing trails of the week, and the faces of suffering seen at the top of each stage were replaced with ear to ear smiles by the bottom. With every pedal stroke racers knew they were that much closer to a cool dip in the Pacific. In the end, not much changed in the pecking order with Tracy Moseley taking the top honors for the second year in a row for the women, and Jerome Clementz taking home gold for the men. The Chilean's had a great showing as well with both Florencia Espineira and Milciades Jaque grabing spots on both podiums as well.



With just over 140 km ridden in 5 days and 13,000 km descended over 18 stages the weary but excited crew of racers and support staff finally rolled into the final seaside camp in Cachagua for a massive BBQ and the infamous afterparty. The unofficial 19h stage that over the years has been affectionately referred to as by the Andes Pacifico's golden rule... #nopiisconodisco.







Just one day to go for Tracy and Casey.





The beach is calling.





With almost 130 km under their belts at this stage, racers were definitely feeling a bit low on horsepower for the final push of the week.





Almost to the top of the final climb.





What a week for Milciades Jaque. The hard working and modest Chilean threw down an incredible performance to take 2nd while keeping Jerome Clementz on his toes each and every stage.





Even Tracey was feeling the heat today. Taking it easy on the day she would cruise to the top spot on the podium.





Meet Mario - CG's new team mate.





The view from the top of the final two stages. So close, but still so far.





Canada's Emily Slaco smiles as she crests the finals climb of the 2017 Andes Pacifico. It was her first time racing this event and she would finish in an outstanding 2nd place behind Tracy Moseley.





Masters winner, Felipe Vasquez.





Pedro Ferreira pushed hard on the final day in an effort to grab the final podium spot from Francois Bailly-Maitre, but in the end, would come up just shy on 4th.





Just visible on the horizon, racers for their first view of the Pacific Ocean from the start of stage 15.





Iago Garay baking in the mid-day sun.





Fancy riding into a chainsaw? These plants are vicious and plentiful along the coast, their long and sharp thorns breaking off easily and becoming embedded in the skin.





Thomas Silva wasn't out for a cruise like some racers and was pinned everywhere all the way to the end.





In the end Antonio Ovalle would stay inside the top 10 with an 8th.





Jerome kept it steady to win the day and the overall in the process. This would be his second Andes Pacifico title, backing up his win from the event's inaugural running in 2014.





Allan Cooke cutting through the dust, heat, and humidity en route to la playa.





Yoann Barelli managed to plow through a few less bushes today, even managing to win stage 16.









The official Andes Pacifico fan club. These guys followed the race stages over the last couple of days with their welcome heckling.



The fruit in Chile is in its peak season. So fresh and juicy you could substitute a few slices of watermelon for a water bottle at the feed stations.





Two guys. One Banana.





While the last day wasn't the longest of the week, it certainly felt like the hottest with all the humidity along the coast. Sweat was pouring out of racers as fast or faster than the water could be poured in.





#Fullgas for Casey Brown to win the final day. Unfortunately, she lost more than 30 minutes with a flat earlier in the week and would only be able to pull back to 6th in the overall.





Wheelie to the beach Wednesdays on Saturday.









Antonia Wurth exhausted as she crossed the line for the final time in 5th overall.





Everyone's a winner!













18th on the day and 16th in the overall for Neil Donoghue.





All smiles at the end of every stage, Marco Osborne was loving his first Andes Pacifico.





Last year's winner Francois Bailly-Maitre had a great battle with Pedro Ferreira right down to the final stage to take 3rd and the final podium spot.





Having come to Chile the past 4 winters for racing or training, Jerome Clementz is a fan favorite.





The motion of the ocean is the perfect soothing remedy after five days of racing.





Tracy Mosely washed off the blood, sweat, and dust for the final time in the Pacific Ocean.





Brazilian Andre Bretas would round out the top 10 at the Andes Pacifico but would win the race to be the first person into the ocean.





After riding every race stage and liaison, your two Pinkbike photographers certainly earned their free beer and a swim it on this assignment.





Being his first Andes Pacifico, Marco Osborne was given just one task from the start. To ensure this beach ball made it in his pack from the Andes to the Pacific. Job well done, Marco.





In the lead on day one and the again the 5 days following, Jerome Clementz dominated on his race to the sea.





As the sun set on the camp, a massive barbecue was just getting warmed up. Feeding 90 racers and another 40 support staff of medics, media, drivers, and trail builders is no easy task. It literally takes a village to pull off an event of this magnitude and there are so many moving parts behind the scenes involved in making the racer's experience second to none.





It's going to be hard to leave when the daily meals are this delicious. Fresh food, and large portions, the meals are always a highlight of this event and they seem to be getting better and better each year.





As with every night in camp, the red wine was flowing plentifully.





After 18 stages of racing, the pisco began to flow heavily, marking the start of the unofficial 19th stage... #nopisconodisco.





Tracy Moseley, Emily Slaco, and Florencia Espineira on the women's podium.





Eduardo, Matias and Nacho - The three talented heads behind the Andes Pacifico.





The fastest men from the Andes to the Pacific.





And now we can let the Chilean dust settle for another year. And now we can let the Chilean dust settle for another year.