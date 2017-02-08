Andes Pacifico Enduro: Day 1 & 2







Frosty nights and early morning wake up calls set the stage for the first two long, hot days of racing in the Chilean Andes. After leaving camp racers traveled via truck, ski lift, and hike-a-bike to reach the 3,500-meter summit above the village of La Parva, just as the sun began to creep over the surrounding peaks. Dropping in just below Cerro Plomo, a massive high mountain glacier that would be the back-drop for the first two days, racers got their first real taste of the infamous anti-grip dirt this event is notorious for.



Day 1 consisted of four long timed stages with liaisons made up mostly by shuttling in pickup trucks, while day two would feature only two stages with long liaisons by bike. While some of the stages were brand new, many were made up of trails raced in one of the previous three years but in a different order and with some tweaks to keep everyone on their toes. A consistent theme of steep, loose, fast, and riddled with switchbacks and drifty corners, was found throughout.



When the dust settled and riders retreated to the campsite and nearby river to cool off it was the French duo of Jerome Clementz and Francois Bailly-Maire locked in a battle with former Chilean national Champ Pedro Ferreira and compatriot Miliciades Jaque. With Jerome leading Miliciades by only nine seconds after over one hour of racing. For the Women, it's no surprise to see defending Andes Pacifico Champ, Tracy Moseley out front with her teammate Casey Brown following behind in 2nd. Emily Slaco from Canada is 3rd and the top Chilean would be Florencia Espineira in 5th.



Tomorrow we head back into the Andes for a massive day with five timed stages, and two very long and physical transfers before packing up camp and heading towards the coast for the final two days. Stay tuned for more as the action unfolds each day in the Chilean dust.







The view from the start gate. The view from the start gate.





When this is the final climb to the start, you know you are in for an epic race. When this is the final climb to the start, you know you are in for an epic race.





Stoked? You bet. Stoked? You bet.





The Chairlift only got racers part-way to stage one. From there it was time to push up the steep loose ridge to the start. The Chairlift only got racers part-way to stage one. From there it was time to push up the steep loose ridge to the start.





Mark Scott battled for the win right up to the final stage of the race last year. This year he sits 10th after six stages of racing. Mark Scott battled for the win right up to the final stage of the race last year. This year he sits 10th after six stages of racing.





Neil Donoghue coming to terms with the anti-grip to hold down 14th. Neil Donoghue coming to terms with the anti-grip to hold down 14th.





Four riders deep on the first stage of the week. Four riders deep on the first stage of the week.





CG had a mechanical on day one and is now just riding for fun with his friends. CG had a mechanical on day one and is now just riding for fun with his friends.





Tracey Moseley was always going to be the one to beat, and she currently enjoys a lead of over 2.5 minutes. Tracey Moseley was always going to be the one to beat, and she currently enjoys a lead of over 2.5 minutes.





Canada's Emily Slaco sits in 3rd just behind Casey Brown. Canada's Emily Slaco sits in 3rd just behind Casey Brown.





Chile's Antonia Wurth Chile's Antonia Wurth





It's Marco Osborne's first Andes Pacifico and he is sitting in 9th despite riding a snowboard more than a bike the past few months. It's Marco Osborne's first Andes Pacifico and he is sitting in 9th despite riding a snowboard more than a bike the past few months.





Juan Hagn drifts through the dust of La Parva. Juan Hagn drifts through the dust of La Parva.





The liaisons have some pretty epic views. The liaisons have some pretty epic views.









traversing the massive landscape between stages. traversing the massive landscape between stages.





Local Hero Milciades Jaque is only nine seconds behind Jerome Clementz after two days of racing. Could this be the first year we see a Chilean on the top step when we reach the Ocean? Local Hero Milciades Jaque is only nine seconds behind Jerome Clementz after two days of racing. Could this be the first year we see a Chilean on the top step when we reach the Ocean?





Jerome won the inaugural Andes Pacifio in 2014 and has been running consistently near the front over the first few days. While not winning any stages on day one he still walked away with the lead. Jerome won the inaugural Andes Pacifio in 2014 and has been running consistently near the front over the first few days. While not winning any stages on day one he still walked away with the lead.





Local legend and father of two, Felipe Vasquez, leads the masters with a time that would place respectably in the pro field. Local legend and father of two, Felipe Vasquez, leads the masters with a time that would place respectably in the pro field.





It's a long way to the bottom of Parvazo. It's a long way to the bottom of Parvazo.





Gustavo Ortiz, one of Chile's top enduro racers is currently 6th. Gustavo Ortiz, one of Chile's top enduro racers is currently 6th.





Ariel Furtado descends the classic Parvazo trail on day one. Ariel Furtado descends the classic Parvazo trail on day one.





Casey Brown made the trip here last minute after digging herself out from a few meter of snow in British Columbia. Casey Brown made the trip here last minute after digging herself out from a few meter of snow in British Columbia.





Abby Strigel up to her knees crossing the river that closed out day one. Abby Strigel up to her knees crossing the river that closed out day one.





Day two sent racers for a massive pedal on the transfer stages but the views were well worth the effort. Day two sent racers for a massive pedal on the transfer stages but the views were well worth the effort.





Only in the Chilean Andes would a pack of wild horses stampede across the trail. After all, it's their trail that the racers were just borrowing for the day. Only in the Chilean Andes would a pack of wild horses stampede across the trail. After all, it's their trail that the racers were just borrowing for the day.





Who ordered some extra horsepower? Who ordered some extra horsepower?





The final stage of day two dropped to a lower elevation and home to some prickly vegetation. The final stage of day two dropped to a lower elevation and home to some prickly vegetation.





Lurking in the shadows, just in case you get a bit off-line. Lurking in the shadows, just in case you get a bit off-line.





Condors circling overhead and looking for fresh blood. Condors circling overhead and looking for fresh blood.





Cerro Plomo keeping a watchful eye from the distance on day two. Cerro Plomo keeping a watchful eye from the distance on day two.





Nico Prudencio has led this event in years past and today came down in 11th. Nico Prudencio has led this event in years past and today came down in 11th.





How fast would you pin it down this loose and narrow straightaway? How fast would you pin it down this loose and narrow straightaway?





How about a catered lunch in the middle of nowhere and after a two hour pedal? How about a catered lunch in the middle of nowhere and after a two hour pedal?





The average amount of fruit consumed per person, per day during the Andes Pacifico. The average amount of fruit consumed per person, per day during the Andes Pacifico.





A fraction of the beer consumed per person, per day at the Andes Pacifico. A fraction of the beer consumed per person, per day at the Andes Pacifico.





Florencia Espinheira has won here before and currently holds on to 5th. Florencia Espinheira has won here before and currently holds on to 5th.





Last year's winner Francois Bailly-Maitre is sitting 3rd after two days of racing, and just ten seconds out of the lead. Last year's winner Francois Bailly-Maitre is sitting 3rd after two days of racing, and just ten seconds out of the lead.





BMX legend turned Santa Cruz Team Manager Allan Cooke, floating through the slippery dust on La Parva. He holds a solid lead in the Amateur category. BMX legend turned Santa Cruz Team Manager Allan Cooke, floating through the slippery dust on La Parva. He holds a solid lead in the Amateur category.





Some late summer rain over the weekend added an element seldom seen in the Andes. Some late summer rain over the weekend added an element seldom seen in the Andes.





Local lined up trackside on stage three. Local lined up trackside on stage three.





The open meadows that started off day two send riders down the track at warp speed. The open meadows that started off day two send riders down the track at warp speed.





Brazilian, Andre Bretas, was one of the top privateers on the EWS last summer and is here prepping for the upcoming season. Brazilian, Andre Bretas, was one of the top privateers on the EWS last summer and is here prepping for the upcoming season.





Jerome Clementz stares down Cerro Plomo while setting the fastest overall time. Jerome Clementz stares down Cerro Plomo while setting the fastest overall time.





Your leader after two days of racing, Jerome Clementz. Your leader after two days of racing, Jerome Clementz.





Camp Vibes. Camp Vibes.





Mark Scott opted for full submersion in an effort to cool down. Mark Scott opted for full submersion in an effort to cool down.



