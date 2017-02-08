VIDEOS

Andes Pacifico Enduro 2017, Day One - Video

Feb 8, 2017
by Montenbaik Enduro  

The day started at 7.30 with an energetic breakfast that was very well received by the riders who after a frosty night were preparing themself to ride their bikes and start the adventure of a lifetime.

The La Parva Ski Resort once again welcomed all the riders who gathered at the top of the mountain, to almost 3500m where the special stage “Valle Amarillo” would open the race. The stage 1 had some changes with respect to the previous years which took to the riders directly with the infamous AntiGrip.

The rest of the stage was followed the classic yellow valley trail, practically the same as previous editions where the riders went down with good pace and fluidity. At the end of the course, the riders got to a sections of 30 switchbacks that brought out the best of all riders even after more than 8 minutes of stage. Who took the first place in this stage was the Chilean national Champ from 2013 Pedro Ferreira with a time of 8: 09.30 followed by the compatriot Miliciades Jaque who arrived only 8 hundredths of a second later with a time of 8: 09.38 very closely by Yoann Barelli.

Andes Pacifico Enduro 2017

Andes Pacifico Enduro 2017

The women surprised a solid first place Casey Brown who with a time of 10: 01.21 managed to take more than 6 seconds to the 2016 champion Tracy Moseley who came in second with 10: 08.36.

The second stage was the classic German Refuge, a track that never disappoints and is very good. This track is characterized by different zones very rhythmic and fast where you can even go playing and jumping.

This second stage was led by the French 2016 champion Francois Bailly-Maitre with 13:19.50 that put more than 7 seconds to Miliciades Jaque with 13:27.08. Third came the French Jerome Clementz with a time of 13: 33.50. The women categroy was ruled by Tracy Moseley with a time of 15:31.17 that managed to take a major advantage to Casey Brown who had a time of 16:18.09. In third place came the Chilean Florencia Espiñeira with a time of 16:50.22.

Andes Pacifico Enduro 2017

After completing the first 2 descents, the riders were able to rest and enjoy a good lunch to recharge energy for what was to come.

The famous Parvazo was the next challenge for the riders, who faced this special stage that stands out for being very hard and physical. This track made even the most experienced riders arrive with very tired hands. In this special Pedro Ferreira won with a time of 9:05.55 followed by Yoann Barelli 9:05.62 and on third place the Cannondale rider Marco Osborne 9:06.58.

Results among the women stayed with Tracy who got a solid first place with 10: 59.03 followed by Casey Brown with 11: 12.16 and third place Emily Slaco with 11: 51.69.

After getting back in a pickup up to turn 32 the riders closed the day with the fourth special Cabritas, a very natural circuit that owes its name to it is a place where the goats are taken to graze. The trail was very loose and with a very marked slope where the switchbacks could not miss. A long track that brought happy faces back to camp to check their results for the day.

The fourth special ended with Scotland's Mark Scott leading with a time of 10:16.73 followed by Francois Bailly-Maitre with 10:20.14 and third place the Chilean Pedro Burns with 10:20.76. Tracy remained in the first place with a time of 12:27.72 followed by Casey Brown with 12:55.15 and thirdly 13:57.22.

Full results here.

Andes Pacifico 2017

MENTIONS: @Montenbaik
