Andes Pacifico Enduro 2017, Day One - Video



The day started at 7.30 with an energetic breakfast that was very well received by the riders who after a frosty night were preparing themself to ride their bikes and start the adventure of a lifetime.



The La Parva Ski Resort once again welcomed all the riders who gathered at the top of the mountain, to almost 3500m where the special stage “Valle Amarillo” would open the race. The stage 1 had some changes with respect to the previous years which took to the riders directly with the infamous AntiGrip.



The rest of the stage was followed the classic yellow valley trail, practically the same as previous editions where the riders went down with good pace and fluidity. At the end of the course, the riders got to a sections of 30 switchbacks that brought out the best of all riders even after more than 8 minutes of stage. Who took the first place in this stage was the Chilean national Champ from 2013 Pedro Ferreira with a time of 8: 09.30 followed by the compatriot Miliciades Jaque who arrived only 8 hundredths of a second later with a time of 8: 09.38 very closely by Yoann Barelli.











The women surprised a solid first place Casey Brown who with a time of 10: 01.21 managed to take more than 6 seconds to the 2016 champion Tracy Moseley who came in second with 10: 08.36.



The second stage was the classic German Refuge, a track that never disappoints and is very good. This track is characterized by different zones very rhythmic and fast where you can even go playing and jumping.



This second stage was led by the French 2016 champion Francois Bailly-Maitre with 13:19.50 that put more than 7 seconds to Miliciades Jaque with 13:27.08. Third came the French Jerome Clementz with a time of 13: 33.50. The women categroy was ruled by Tracy Moseley with a time of 15:31.17 that managed to take a major advantage to Casey Brown who had a time of 16:18.09. In third place came the Chilean Florencia Espiñeira with a time of 16:50.22.



