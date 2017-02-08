USER GENERATED

Andes Pacifico Enduro Ride for Chile Fundraiser: Donate Now

Feb 8, 2017
by Montenbaik Enduro  
Neil Dognahue decided to escape Winter in the UK for a place where the sun shines more thsn once a month.

Chile has just experienced the worst wildfires in its history. The Andes Pacifico Enduro has been directly impacted and has had to move location, to keep riders safe. More importantly, though, the organisers wanted to give back to the local communities that have been affected by the sweeping devastation.

"It started two weeks ago in the Colchagua Valley with a wildfire that initially the authorities thought everything was under control, but this was just the beginning of a big nightmare that has not finished yet." said Matias Del Solar, Race Director. "In less than 2 days the situation went out of control and wildfires started appearing everywhere between Santiago and Concepcion causing huge damage and burning thousands of hectares. It has become the biggest wildfire in the history of Chile.

For us, the situation was very complicated as part of the route we had planned was in the critical area. We decided to go for the plan B and divert the route to the North. So the last two weeks has been a big challenge to the crew to find the new route and get all the permits need to access to them. Fortunately we got nearly 99% of the permits needed and it seems to be again a great event."

The race starts high in the Andes under the scorching heat of Summer.

bigquotesStill after we nearly had the situation under control organization wise with the new route we had a sad taste about the event after knowing so many people had lost nearly everything with the wildfires. So then this is when a great idea from Yoann (Barelli) changed everything and gives the event a great reason to keep moving ahead with more enthusiasm and energy, and thinking positive and riding for a great cause that is raising money for all those who have suffered in the wildfires. #Werideforchile will be the hashtag to follow on this event this year! - Matias Del Solar, Race Director

The idea is to raise as much money as we can quickly so we can give the money to an NGO that will be in charge to distribute it in diverse actions such as firefighting equipment, food, water. On top of this, Cedric Gracia has just announced that a selection of his race gear will be given away in a raffle to those who participate in the fundraising.

DONATE NOW

Jerome Clementz drifts into yet another epic Chilean sunset on the eve of his first big race in 2017.

bigquotesEverything has started when last week we received an email from the Andes Pacifico crew letting us know that the race will be relocated to the north of Santiago due to the wild fires. I directly understood that the situation was critical... I did some research on the internet and discovered that it is actually a huge catastrophe!! I sent them an email asking how I could help, so they gave me a link of an association to make a donation. I did. But shortly after that I realized that I could do more than that. So i decided to create my own campaign, on Monday I start a fundraiser, contacted a few friends to give me some advice, Claire Buchar from Chromag helped me with the design of stickers to give to all the Andes Pacifico racers and for the organization staff. And when I told Mat about my plans, he jumped right in ha ha ha? And here we go, a bunch of racer from the entire world reunited in Chile to ride for a good cause? I love it! #werideforchile - Yoann Barelli

As you watch the event unfold this week on Pinkbike, consider taking a moment to give back to the communities and people who have been affected by this disaster, and give them some hope and happiness.

DONATE NOW

MENTIONS: @Montenbaik / @davetrumpore
Must Read This Week
Rocky Mountain Slayer 790 MSL - Review
73260 views
Huck Norris Tire Insert - Review
72120 views
Mitch Ropelato Shreds the Streets of SLC, Utah - Video
66511 views
Last Day to Vote! 2016 Photo of the Year: $10,000 Cash Prizing - Rnd 1
51841 views
Inside Hope Technology: Following The Manufacturing Process
50419 views
Intense Officially Announces 2017 Factory Race Team
49947 views
2017 Intense Tracer - Review
44700 views
Thomas Genon Injured in Training Accident
44553 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.031409
Mobile Version of Website