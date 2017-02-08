Andes Pacifico Enduro Ride for Chile Fundraiser: Donate Now



Chile has just experienced the worst wildfires in its history. The Andes Pacifico Enduro has been directly impacted and has had to move location, to keep riders safe. More importantly, though, the organisers wanted to give back to the local communities that have been affected by the sweeping devastation.



"It started two weeks ago in the Colchagua Valley with a wildfire that initially the authorities thought everything was under control, but this was just the beginning of a big nightmare that has not finished yet." said Matias Del Solar, Race Director. "In less than 2 days the situation went out of control and wildfires started appearing everywhere between Santiago and Concepcion causing huge damage and burning thousands of hectares. It has become the biggest wildfire in the history of Chile.



For us, the situation was very complicated as part of the route we had planned was in the critical area. We decided to go for the plan B and divert the route to the North. So the last two weeks has been a big challenge to the crew to find the new route and get all the permits need to access to them. Fortunately we got nearly 99% of the permits needed and it seems to be again a great event."







Still after we nearly had the situation under control organization wise with the new route we had a sad taste about the event after knowing so many people had lost nearly everything with the wildfires. So then this is when a great idea from Yoann (Barelli) changed everything and gives the event a great reason to keep moving ahead with more enthusiasm and energy, and thinking positive and riding for a great cause that is raising money for all those who have suffered in the wildfires. #Werideforchile will be the hashtag to follow on this event this year! - Matias Del Solar, Race Director

The idea is to raise as much money as we can quickly so we can give the money to an NGO that will be in charge to distribute it in diverse actions such as firefighting equipment, food, water. On top of this, Cedric Gracia has just announced that a selection of his race gear will be given away in a raffle to those who participate in the fundraising.



