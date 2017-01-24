Andrew Cho Silent Auction and Raffle Fundraiser





Some of you may already be aware that Andrew Cho, GT's Digital Marketing Manager, was recently hospitalized after a blood vessel ruptured in his spinal cord, causing paralysis. Andrew is gaining some functions back but it is a long road ahead for the well-loved industry veteran.





It's anticipated that Andrew will not be to work for at least the next 12 months. There will also be a tremendous amount of medical expenses as Andrew adapts to his new lifestyle. Rehabilitation, home, and vehicle modifications, medical equipment, medications and supplies, and personal assistance are just some of the costs. Although this occurred in Canada where he has access to insurance and Health Care, the costs associated with paralysis are quite significant and often exceed $3 million in a lifetime.



To help with the expensive rehabilitation process, brands and athletes around the globe are providing loads of product to be sold off in a silent auction and raffles. There will be parts provided from Raceface, Fox Head, Fox Shox, Oakley, and GoPro to name just a few (see full list below), as well as unique personal items from riders like Tyler McCaul and Brandon Semenuk.



To further help Andrew, Whistler's The Lift Co coffee shop will be donating all of their proceeds from Friday the 27th to help Cho.



Where?

The auction will take place in Whistler, at the FORLiSE location (just behind the Carlton Lodge), where Brett Tippie will be on-hand to get people excited and there will be beverages. There will also be an online portion to the auction (with the link to come later in the week), for those unable to make it to Whistler but still interested in bidding on some of the items.





When?

The auction will be held between 430pm and 9pm, on Friday, January 27th, 2017.



What?

Products from the following brands/people will be up for grabs and include but are not limited to:









• GoPro

• Not 2 Bad skate deck

• TLD

• My Package

• Five Ten

• Race Face

• FSA

• Oakley

• Fox Head Inc.

• Fox Racing Shox

• Meadow Park Sports Centre

• Gibbons Whistler

• Dirt Jumper from Geoff Gulevich

• Stevie Smith print from Paris Gore

• lululemon

• Sombrio

• Brandon Semenuk signed jersey

• Sensus Grips

• and more

