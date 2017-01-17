Andrew Neethling Announces his Retirement from Racing

Jan 17, 2017 at 4:27
Jan 17, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

Earlier today Andrew Neethling announced his retirement through his Facebook, thanking everyone for the past fourteen years of racing, and hinting as to what's next for him following his decision to retire from racing.

Andrew Neethling had a strong day and is looking to shake off some bad luck that has followed him around all season.

bigquotesDidn't know at the time that this would be the last time dropping into the finish area of a World Cup season ... It's been an amazing 14 years racing around the globe. All good things they say must come to an end. This was no easy decision let me tell you that! I have decided to hang up my racing boots... well sort of... I will take a step back from racing and transition into a new role in the industry and with a brand I have been a fan of for a while now. I will very much still be riding and at events and shoots... Very excited to release the news and upcoming projects soon. On the side, I am very much trying to grow the sport and get more people into riding via bike parks and building projects which has become a passion.

There were ups and downs, podiums and victories which were not even in my dreams as a kid, broken bones, life lessons, sacrifices, laughs and friendships which I will cherish forever. There is a list of thanks so long it won't fit here but let's try. First off my Mom and Dad who supported me when I made the choice to go racing! Without them this would never have been possible. My brother, Jonty Neethling for a kick in the ass when I needed it, riding partner and then wrenching.

My close friends! All my previous teams and sponsors: Global Racing - Martin Whiteley giving me my first ride and support, Honda/ Turner, Mongoose, Trek, Giant, Polygon UR. All my former teammates. Everyone that supported me, gave me a lift, let me sleep on their couch or housed me. You all know who you are! Sven Martin and Ridehousemartin for housing me and giving me the chance to live out my dream.. in the early years. Let's not forget the fans and industry people that supported me along the way. Here is to chasing a dream! - Andrew Neethling

#noregrets #change #transition
MENTIONS: @urteam / @trek / @GiantBicycle / @Polygonbikes
Must Read This Week
Injury Causes Rider and GT Marketing Manager Andrew Cho to be Paralyzed
88161 views
Troy Brosnan Talks About His New Canyon Sender
86270 views
The Canyon Factory Downhill Team is Here
78061 views
YT Jeffsy CF Comp 1 - Review
56374 views
34 Bikes of the New Zealand National Downhill Series
55889 views
Cam McCaul's Squamish VW Adventure - Documentary
52576 views
Specialized Gravity Announces 2017 Team Roster
50888 views
Trek Factory Racing Announces MTB Roster for 2017
46534 views






2 Comments

  • + 1
 First Harry, now Andrew... this blows
[Reply]
  • - 1
 Bye Felicia
[Reply]

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.023713
Mobile Version of Website