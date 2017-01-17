Andrew Neethling Announces his Retirement from Racing

Didn't know at the time that this would be the last time dropping into the finish area of a World Cup season ... It's been an amazing 14 years racing around the globe. All good things they say must come to an end. This was no easy decision let me tell you that! I have decided to hang up my racing boots... well sort of... I will take a step back from racing and transition into a new role in the industry and with a brand I have been a fan of for a while now. I will very much still be riding and at events and shoots... Very excited to release the news and upcoming projects soon. On the side, I am very much trying to grow the sport and get more people into riding via bike parks and building projects which has become a passion.



There were ups and downs, podiums and victories which were not even in my dreams as a kid, broken bones, life lessons, sacrifices, laughs and friendships which I will cherish forever. There is a list of thanks so long it won't fit here but let's try. First off my Mom and Dad who supported me when I made the choice to go racing! Without them this would never have been possible. My brother, Jonty Neethling for a kick in the ass when I needed it, riding partner and then wrenching.



My close friends! All my previous teams and sponsors: Global Racing - Martin Whiteley giving me my first ride and support, Honda/ Turner, Mongoose, Trek, Giant, Polygon UR. All my former teammates. Everyone that supported me, gave me a lift, let me sleep on their couch or housed me. You all know who you are! Sven Martin and Ridehousemartin for housing me and giving me the chance to live out my dream.. in the early years. Let's not forget the fans and industry people that supported me along the way. Here is to chasing a dream! - Andrew Neethling