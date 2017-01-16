Anne-Caroline Chausson Joins Commencal Bikes

Press Release









Anne-Caroline Chausson returns home, she’s riding a Max Commencal bike again and it’s all in the name of fun! It’s actually a great honor and with lots of pride that we will count ACC as part of the family again. It’s much more than the return of a name along with her achievements, it's the return of a wonderful person with a lot of skills and good qualities.











What’s the plan? ACC will take on a role as an ambassador, rider, consultant, and developer. Imagine having the experience of Anne-Caro at the start of a race? Just think how much fun it would be sharing a run with her during a Commencal Days event! The possibilities are endless.











For us, we have the best ambassador possible because she knows our history and the history of our sport. - Commencal





