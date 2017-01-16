PRESS RELEASES

Anne-Caroline Chausson Joins Commencal Bikes

Jan 16, 2017
by COMMENCAL bicycles  
Press Release

Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON - For Fun!

by COMMENCALbicycles
Views: 223    Faves: 3    Comments: 0


Anne-Caroline Chausson returns home, she’s riding a Max Commencal bike again and it’s all in the name of fun! It’s actually a great honor and with lots of pride that we will count ACC as part of the family again. It’s much more than the return of a name along with her achievements, it's the return of a wonderful person with a lot of skills and good qualities.


Welcome Anne-Caroline Chausson


What’s the plan? ACC will take on a role as an ambassador, rider, consultant, and developer. Imagine having the experience of Anne-Caro at the start of a race? Just think how much fun it would be sharing a run with her during a Commencal Days event! The possibilities are endless.

Welcome Anne-Caroline Chausson
Welcome Anne-Caroline Chausson

Welcome Anne-Caroline Chausson

bigquotesFor us, we have the best ambassador possible because she knows our history and the history of our sport. - Commencal

Welcome Anne-Caroline Chausson

ACC on Commencal

Welcome Anne-Caro!


MENTIONS: @COMMENCALbicycles
Must Read This Week
Injury Causes Rider and GT Marketing Manager Andrew Cho to be Paralyzed
85829 views
Ridden and Rated - 5 Trail Bikes
81686 views
Troy Brosnan Talks About His New Canyon Sender
78740 views
The Canyon Factory Downhill Team is Here
77534 views
Santa Cruz Tallboy/Hightower - Review
77386 views
34 Bikes of the New Zealand National Downhill Series
53167 views
Cam McCaul's Squamish VW Adventure - Documentary
50296 views
Specialized Gravity Announces 2017 Team Roster
50291 views

9 Comments

  • + 4
 ACC is my favorite female rider of all time! My oldest daughters middle name is Caroline Smile
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Winning races is nice and good, but having an experienced super champion as an ambassador and developer of future bike models is way more important IMHO. Why? Because I'll be the average joe riding the bikes of the next years with my average skills, and with ACC and people like her those bikes are gonna be great.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I think my next bike will be a Commencal. I like the ecological stand on producing carbon, and with Yohann and ACC working on the development of new bikes they are only going to get better.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 It seems like most people change bike sponsors as often as they change their socks. Best of luck to ACC!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 ACC is a legend.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Damn that thing looks good with Mavic wheels...
[Reply]
  • - 1
 Awesome job... going from getting free carbon bikes from one of the coolest companies in the world to getting free aluminum bikes from a mail order company.
[Reply]

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028674
Mobile Version of Website