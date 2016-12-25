Pinkbike.com
USER GENERATED
Anton's Awesome Ride - Happy Holidays
Dec 25, 2016
by
Matt Juhasz
Merry Christmas Pinkbike, from
North Shore Bike Shop
!
Check out
Anton's Awesome Day
from 2014 and
Anton's Company Ride
from 2015.
MENTIONS
:
@north-shore-bike-shop
5 Comments
Score
Time
+ 4
rnayel
(Dec 21, 2016 at 11:05)
It makes me happy that you've decided to make this comic an annual tradition. Merry Christmas Matt and Helena!
[Reply]
+ 2
nikoniko
(16 hours ago)
Merry Christmas! Anton came through like a champ. Awesome story, I love it!
[Reply]
+ 2
shirk-007
(Dec 21, 2016 at 14:16)
Three cheers for Anton. Saving the day.
[Reply]
+ 1
rideRB
(8 mins ago)
That was lovely, made my day! Cheers!
[Reply]
+ 1
dhrider38
(Dec 21, 2016 at 11:06)
Awesome tale! Merry Xmas to you and your family !!
[Reply]
