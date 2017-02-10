Are You Willing to Buy Your Next Bike Online? - Pinkbike Poll

We’ve written about direct-to-consumer bike companies before. It’s a trend that’s proven impossible to ignore. In Europe, bike brands that’ll take your credit card digits online and deliver a bike to your doorstep have been growing by leaps and bounds for more than a decade now. It’s been a slower transition in the United States, though there are at least 20 brands in the states that bypass the traditional bike shop.is a telling sign of where things are headed. Even the largest “IBD” (independent bicycle dealer) brands are acknowledging that the old model, in which a consumer started and finished the bike-buying process inside their local bike shop, is, well, just that….an