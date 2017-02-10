Are You Willing to Buy Your Next Bike Online? - Pinkbike Poll

In Europe, bike brands that’ll take your credit card digits oline and deliver a bike to your doorstep have been growing by leaps and bounds for more than a decade now. It’s been a slower transition in the United States, but the writing is on the wall...the bike business is slowly, but surely, following in the footsteps of nearly every other market. But at this point, I’m curious—is this a change you find yourself currently embracing or struggling with?
