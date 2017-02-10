USER GENERATED

Are You Willing to Buy Your Next Bike Online? - Pinkbike Poll

Feb 10, 2017
by Vernon Felton  
We’ve written about direct-to-consumer bike companies before. It’s a trend that’s proven impossible to ignore. In Europe, bike brands that’ll take your credit card digits online and deliver a bike to your doorstep have been growing by leaps and bounds for more than a decade now. It’s been a slower transition in the United States, though there are at least 20 brands in the states that bypass the traditional bike shop. The imminent arrival of direct-to-consumer behemoth Canyon is a telling sign of where things are headed. Even the largest “IBD” (independent bicycle dealer) brands are acknowledging that the old model, in which a consumer started and finished the bike-buying process inside their local bike shop, is, well, just that….an old model.
Inside Canyon
Inside Canyon's HQ...the only brick-and-mortar part of this business equation, since their bikes show up on your doorstep and not inside your bike shop.
Trek and Giant have hybrid-online sales models in the states: You can now order one of their bikes online and pick it up at your nearest Trek or Giant dealer.

In short, the bike business is slowly, but surely, following in the footsteps of nearly every other market. But at this point, I’m curious—is this a change you find yourself currently embracing or struggling with?

Let me put it this way: Will you buy your next bike online, from a direct-to-consumer brand?

Are you willing to buy your next bike online, from a direct-to-consumer brand?

In Europe, bike brands that’ll take your credit card digits oline and deliver a bike to your doorstep have been growing by leaps and bounds for more than a decade now. It’s been a slower transition in the United States, but the writing is on the wall...the bike business is slowly, but surely, following in the footsteps of nearly every other market. But at this point, I’m curious—is this a change you find yourself currently embracing or struggling with?





MENTIONS: @vernonfelton
Must Read This Week
Huck Norris Tire Insert - Review
83739 views
Rocky Mountain Slayer 790 MSL - Review
76791 views
Downhill Secret Revealed: Flat Tire Defender Foam Inserts - First Look
71775 views
Mitch Ropelato Shreds the Streets of SLC, Utah - Video
69231 views
2017 Intense Tracer - Review
57040 views
Inside Hope Technology: Following The Manufacturing Process
54264 views
Last Day to Vote! 2016 Photo of the Year: $10,000 Cash Prizing - Rnd 1
52653 views
Intense Officially Announces 2017 Factory Race Team
50945 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 I've bought 2 yts and couldn't be happier, great customer service and cheap as hell. I'm sure Canyon will make a great addition to the direct sales lineup in the U S of A as well!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.027548
Mobile Version of Website