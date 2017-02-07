Ask Pinkbike - BoXXers, Which Santa Cruz, and Preventing Tire Buzz

|While some companies do spec the "second tier" BoXXer fork on their high-end bikes, it's not nearly as cut and dry as you make it sound. For example, both the S-Works Demo and the Glory Advanced 0 come with the coil-sprung BoXXer Team instead of the air-sprung World Cup fork, but the priciest downhill bikes from Devinci, Lapierre, and Commencal all come with the World Cup. That's a small sample size, but you get the idea.
Also, the World Cup is not a "far better fork" than the Team model. In fact, they both share the same Charger damper, which is the important bits, and differ only in the spring they use. The coil-sprung fork is more active and supple due to the air fork needing more seals (and hence it has more friction), but the air-sprung fork's spring rate is obviously easier to adjust. In the past, I've seen some sponsored pros using a BoXXer with World Cup decals and air cap, but with a coil spring inside because they want that smoother action. Me? I like the adjustability and progressivity of the air spring. Figuring out a bike's spec is a battle of costs, and the Team fork looks nearly identical to the more expensive World Cup model, so if a company can lower a bike's MSRP a bit by going that route, they might decide to do exactly that to have the bike be priced competitively. - Mike Levy
|You're absolutely right that either option will be a massive improvement over your current ride, but in this case I'd cast my vote for the Bronson. The Bronson's more than enough bike to handle the terrain and riding style you described, with the added bonus that it also pedals a little better than its longer travel sibling. The Bronson is more of an all-rounder than the Nomad, and its slightly steeper head angle and shorter wheelbase make if feel more nimble and manageable on mellower trails.
There's also the fact that the Bronson has 12 x 148mm Boost rear spacing. That might not be as much of an issue if it's going to be another twelve years before you buy a new bike, but because it's the most current standard it could help with the resale value in the near future. - Mike Kazimer
|Firstly, you should remove the shock from the bike and then take the spring off. Re-install the springless shock, then you can cycle the rear suspension through its full travel and check that it is the saddle striking the wheel. Sometimes it can be the seat clamp or even the frame on some bikes.
If you want the seat as low as possible, adjust its position further forwards on the rails and then adjust the seat height. You should also give the suspension an extra push to compress the bottom out bumper on the shock shaft, this checks that it is really bottomed out.
If the saddle is still too high for your liking, there are two saddles designed to get around this issue. The first is the WTB High Tail which Mike Levy reviewed in 2015, the second is the Ergon SMD2 saddle which I reviewed more recently. Both of these saddles are shaped to avoid tire buzz. The WTB has material cut away at the rear to create space, whereas the Ergon saddle has a 'Wheel Gap' shaped to allow the tire to pass between the rails. - Paul Aston
