Ask Pinkbike - BoXXers, Which Santa Cruz, and Preventing Tire Buzz

While some companies do spec the "second tier" BoXXer fork on their high-end bikes, it's not nearly as cut and dry as you make it sound. For example, both the S-Works Demo and the Glory Advanced 0 come with the coil-sprung BoXXer Team instead of the air-sprung World Cup fork, but the priciest downhill bikes from Devinci, Lapierre, and Commencal all come with the World Cup. That's a small sample size, but you get the idea.



Also, the World Cup is not a "far better fork" than the Team model. In fact, they both share the same Charger damper, which is the important bits, and differ only in the spring they use. The coil-sprung fork is more active and supple due to the air fork needing more seals (and hence it has more friction), but the air-sprung fork's spring rate is obviously easier to adjust. In the past, I've seen some sponsored pros using a BoXXer with World Cup decals and air cap, but with a coil spring inside because they want that smoother action. Me? I like the adjustability and progressivity of the air spring. Figuring out a bike's spec is a battle of costs, and the Team fork looks nearly identical to the more expensive World Cup model, so if a company can lower a bike's MSRP a bit by going that route, they might decide to do exactly that to have the bike be priced competitively. - Mike Levy