Ask Pinkbike - BoXXers, Which Santa Cruz, and Preventing Tire Buzz

Here at Pinkbike we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.


BoXXer Team vs World Cup

Question: Pinkbike user @Teagansalter asked this question in the downhill forum: It's come to my attention that, no matter the price of the bike, any company that uses RockShox forks will spec a BoXXer Team despite the World Cup being a far better fork and some of the bikes costing a lot. It doesn't make any sense to me. Can someone explain why they would do this?

bigquotesWhile some companies do spec the "second tier" BoXXer fork on their high-end bikes, it's not nearly as cut and dry as you make it sound. For example, both the S-Works Demo and the Glory Advanced 0 come with the coil-sprung BoXXer Team instead of the air-sprung World Cup fork, but the priciest downhill bikes from Devinci, Lapierre, and Commencal all come with the World Cup. That's a small sample size, but you get the idea.

Also, the World Cup is not a "far better fork" than the Team model. In fact, they both share the same Charger damper, which is the important bits, and differ only in the spring they use. The coil-sprung fork is more active and supple due to the air fork needing more seals (and hence it has more friction), but the air-sprung fork's spring rate is obviously easier to adjust. In the past, I've seen some sponsored pros using a BoXXer with World Cup decals and air cap, but with a coil spring inside because they want that smoother action. Me? I like the adjustability and progressivity of the air spring. Figuring out a bike's spec is a battle of costs, and the Team fork looks nearly identical to the more expensive World Cup model, so if a company can lower a bike's MSRP a bit by going that route, they might decide to do exactly that to have the bike be priced competitively. - Mike Levy

Commencal Supreme V4 Review
The Supreme DH V4 World Cup comes with the air-sprung BoXXer World Cup fork, but some companies spec the coil-sprung Team fork on their high-end bikes.



Santa Cruz Bronson or Nomad?

Question: Pinkbike user @Blake-P asked this question in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country forum: I'm debating between getting either a Santa Cruz Bronson or a Nomad for this upcoming summer. I'm coming from a 2005 Kona Coiler, so I know both will be a massive improvement from what I have. I'll be riding pretty much exclusively Summit County (Breckenridge) with possibly some weekend trips to Moab/Fruita and some stuff down in the Boulder area. A lot of the riding I do is faster singletrack, some small drops and stuff. However, everything I ride down I'll have to pedal back up, whether that be up a trail or just a road (since I have my dog with me some of the time). Would a Nomad or Bronson fit my needs more? I'm looking for a single do-it-all bike.

bigquotesYou're absolutely right that either option will be a massive improvement over your current ride, but in this case I'd cast my vote for the Bronson. The Bronson's more than enough bike to handle the terrain and riding style you described, with the added bonus that it also pedals a little better than its longer travel sibling. The Bronson is more of an all-rounder than the Nomad, and its slightly steeper head angle and shorter wheelbase make if feel more nimble and manageable on mellower trails.

There's also the fact that the Bronson has 12 x 148mm Boost rear spacing. That might not be as much of an issue if it's going to be another twelve years before you buy a new bike, but because it's the most current standard it could help with the resale value in the near future. - Mike Kazimer


Santa Cruz Bronson
The 150mm travel Bronson...
Santa Cruz Nomad
...and the 165mm Nomad.




Buzzing from Riding Downhill

Question: Pinkbike user @Joetcaplin85 asked this question in the Downhill Forum: I've just bought a Nukeproof Pulse Comp 2017 model. I love it, but after jumping a few step downs I've become aware of a problem. I'm running my seat post pretty high, and when the rear suspension compresses the tire buzzes on my seat. Any thoughts on what I should do other than run my seat stupidly high?

bigquotesFirstly, you should remove the shock from the bike and then take the spring off. Re-install the springless shock, then you can cycle the rear suspension through its full travel and check that it is the saddle striking the wheel. Sometimes it can be the seat clamp or even the frame on some bikes.

If you want the seat as low as possible, adjust its position further forwards on the rails and then adjust the seat height. You should also give the suspension an extra push to compress the bottom out bumper on the shock shaft, this checks that it is really bottomed out.

If the saddle is still too high for your liking, there are two saddles designed to get around this issue. The first is the WTB High Tail which Mike Levy reviewed in 2015, the second is the Ergon SMD2 saddle which I reviewed more recently. Both of these saddles are shaped to avoid tire buzz. The WTB has material cut away at the rear to create space, whereas the Ergon saddle has a 'Wheel Gap' shaped to allow the tire to pass between the rails. - Paul Aston



WTB Hight Tail review test
WTB's High Tail saddle is cut away to create extra tire clearance.
Ergon SMD2 Saddle
The base of the Ergon SMD2 saddle is shaped to allow the tire to slot between the rails.





Have some unresolved tech questions? Jump in the Pinkbike Forum and we'll look to answer it for next time.
26 Comments

  • + 11
 Are those two Santa Cruzes put next to each other, a puzzle for experts in "compare images" exercise?
[Reply]
  • + 4
 I tried to guess the correct one, which I failed. SC's all look the same to me! Not a bad thing, they're nice looking bikes.but maybe a bit of variety would be nice?
[Reply]
  • + 4
 naah, you blind waki, the nomad looks totally outdated next to the bronson
[Reply]
  • + 4
 O dear, here we go again.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 @gbeaks33: it's easy to tell the difference, Bronson linkage is attatched to the top tube, when the nomad is to the down tube
[Reply]
  • + 3
 I've always loved the feel of a coil sprung fork for downhill. Ever since the coil sprung version of the fox 40 was released I've wanted to use it and get back on that coil sprung feel. I just wish they offered it with the Kashima coated stanchions. That would be badass. The coil springs will add some weight but hey its still lighter than some other duel crown forks out there.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 @LkWebz: how do you know that Bronson is not a 5010?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: the 5010 full linkage is mounted on the seatstay, while the Bronson the top pivot is located at the joint of the top tube and seat stay.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 Any idea what and when the new nomad will be. Will it simply be an update to boost spacing? Seems like all the new bikes are coming out, Pivot Firebird, new Intense etc...
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Heard the new nomad is meant to have 148 rear and 170mm travel
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Boost front and rear for sure. I wish they would just release it already
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Mid year is what I heard. Around the same time the Hightower LT and new colors for the Hightower come out.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @RichPune: How do you know theres going to be a HT LT?
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Had a v1 Bronson. Traded up for a Nomad and never looked back. You lose a super small piece of climbin g but the descent is sooooooo much better. Hit a drop wrong? All good. Case a double? All good. Wrong line? All good.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Nomad vs Bronson really depends on what trails you ride and what your riding style is....we have both the current nomad and the new 5010....I like them both for different reasons....if I could have only one bike where I currently live , which is whistler I would keep the nomad, were I to move to Co and ride fast Co Singletrack with eye bleeding climbs, I would keep the 5010...or maybe sell both and get a Bronson :0..I haven't tried the Bronson since it was too close to the nomad to bother ...
[Reply]
  • + 4
 I simply like how spring feels so I opted for the Boxxer Team on my M16. personal preference
[Reply]
  • + 3
 I've seen a few bike check videos with World Cup racers running a prototype progressive coil spring in their Boxxer. I'm surprised there hasn't been more attention paid to them here on PB.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 on a retail bike, an air fork makes way more sense, as not only is it easier to set up(change the pressure, add a few tokens), you don't also then have to go to your LBS and have them order you a new spring or multiple springs while trying to find out if you ride better with an medium, firm, or extra firm.

although it'd be a different story if it shipped with all the springs and if bikes with air suspension shipped with all the tokens.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 OMG, stupidest questions i've ever read here. Like 'my car cant stop. Is it brakes, or clutch? I did a lot of flinstone brankin/acceleratin suff, cause the floor have some holes. Can I peel my feet with a scholl gear, or buy some shoes? And, wchich of them do you think are best? I've 100$, plz halp'
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I have a 2013 Boxxer World Cup and it's silky smooth, and as a plus much easier to change spring rate with air vs coil. If you can swing it the World Cup
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @Blake-P buy my Nomad and I'll use the money to get a Hightower 29! HAHAHAHAHA
[Reply]
  • - 1
 I don't even know why companies bother with the BoXXer at all now that the Performance elite 40 is available. It's a far superior fork. Even the lead times should be about the same now that PE line is made in Taiwan.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Go the Nomad Smile I doubt you'd look back.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 have you ever tried the climbs in breck? i will take any advantage i can at that altitude (admittedly I say that and I pedal a 35 pound canfield balance up there). for the trails he describes a bronson sounds ideal. if he rides resorts at all I would say nomad.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I love my Nomad, I wouldn't trade it for the Bronson--and yes I've ridden the new Bronson.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Get the nomad
[Reply]

