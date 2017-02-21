Ask Pinkbike - Which Dropper and Hot-Rodding a Habit

Sorry to say that you are at the end of your options. Cannondale designed the Habit to be a lightweight cross-country trail bike with modified geometry to boost its technical descending and handling at speed. The takeaway here is that the Habit SE's handling and performance has already been stretched as far as it can go towards the aggressive all-mountain realm.



You could gain some technical descending and high speed performance by transplanting its Lefty strut with a 160-millimeter unit from a Cannondale Jekyll, which would slacken the head angle by one degree and give you some extra cushion in the big stuff. But, there is no fix for its rear suspension, as its shock-stroke and wheel travel is engineered to work with its flexible pivotless seat stays. There is always the looming threat that, after repeatedly pounding your lightweight chassis on downhill runs, that it could fail at the least opportune moment and sideline your budding enduro career before it gets started. Sell the Habit and buy a dedicated all-mountain/enduro bike. You will progress faster and live a longer, happier life. - RC