Ask Pinkbike - Which Dropper and Hot-Rodding a Habit

Feb 21, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Here at Pinkbike we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.


Which Dropper?

Question: Pinkbike user cjkj1999 asked this question in the all-mountain, enduro, and cross-country forum: I'm heading out to do a European road trip this summer and I want to get a new dropper post. I've currently got a 125mm-travel Reverb but it's pretty far gone; it has about 2cm of sag, is out of warranty, and also doesn't have enough travel. I'll probably rebuild it and put it on my hardtail, but I was looking at a 170mm Reverb and the 175mm 9point8 Fall Line droppers. Does anyone have any experience with either of these or have any other recommendations? It needs to have at least 150mm of travel, but preferably 170mm or more. Also, because of the kink in my Canyon Strive's seat tube, there can't be more than 262mm of post in the frame and about 260mm out of the frame.

bigquotesBoth the Reverb and the Fall Line can be had with the travel that you're looking for, but you sound like a good candidate for the latter. The Fall Line has proven to be more reliable than the Reverb, but the real reason I'd recommend the 9point8 dropper is because you can use spacers to alter its travel, a system that allows riders to insert the post in their frame as deep as possible and then adjust the travel so it matches what they need at full extension. In other words, the most drop for your particular bike and required seat height. - Mike Levy

9Point8 Fall Line review test
The Fall Line's reliable performance and custom travel options make it good option.



Hot-Rodding a Cannondale Habit

Question: Torilovesweed asks in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country forum: I currently have a 2016 Cannondale Habit SE, and am looking to make it more aggressive. It has a 130-millimeter Lefty fork and 120 millimeters in the rear. The tires I have on it are Continental Trail King 2.4" and that is all I have swapped out. I have been riding bike parks with it and racing enduro, and want to make it more aggressive. Any tips?


bigquotesSorry to say that you are at the end of your options. Cannondale designed the Habit to be a lightweight cross-country trail bike with modified geometry to boost its technical descending and handling at speed. The takeaway here is that the Habit SE's handling and performance has already been stretched as far as it can go towards the aggressive all-mountain realm.

You could gain some technical descending and high speed performance by transplanting its Lefty strut with a 160-millimeter unit from a Cannondale Jekyll, which would slacken the head angle by one degree and give you some extra cushion in the big stuff. But, there is no fix for its rear suspension, as its shock-stroke and wheel travel is engineered to work with its flexible pivotless seat stays. There is always the looming threat that, after repeatedly pounding your lightweight chassis on downhill runs, that it could fail at the least opportune moment and sideline your budding enduro career before it gets started. Sell the Habit and buy a dedicated all-mountain/enduro bike. You will progress faster and live a longer, happier life. - RC

Cannondale Habit Carbon SE review test Photo by Clayton Racicot
Cannondale's Habit SE Carbon ranks highly as a technically capable cross-country trail bike, but it was never intended to spend its life as bike-park shredder.



Have some unresolved tech questions? Jump in the Pinkbike Forum and we'll look to answer it for next time.
