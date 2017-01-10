Ask Pinkbike: Choosing a Hardtail, Tire Width, and Stumpjumper Shock Options





The steel Honzo ST frame is obviously heavier than the carbon CR version, but the geometry is what counts here, especially if you have some light-ish wheels to put on it. It also sounds like your build kit (with the carbon wheels) might be lighter than what came stock on that 25lb 3oz Honzo CR that I reviewed, so the weight might not be all that different. In US pricing, the steel Honzo ST frame is just $550, the lighter weight alloy frame is actually less expensive at $499, and the carbon CR frame goes for $1,599. If it were me, I'd scrounge up the extra for the carbon frame, or maybe try to find a used one. If that was a no-go, I'd save some money and weight by finding the aluminum model. A playful bike and a long distance race bike are usually thought of as two very different things, but you could do that latter on anything if your priority is the former. And, if you're considering a Honzo, it sounds like that's the case. I've yet to ride the Canfield's EPO, but I did spend way more time on the Honzo CR than I needed to during testing , simply because it's one of the most fun bikes that I've ever ridden. It is the perfect example of a hardtail that likes to party, and I also wouldn't hesitate to do some cross-country races aboard it. - Mike Levy