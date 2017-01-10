PINKBIKE TECH

Ask Pinkbike: Choosing a Hardtail, Tire Width, and Stumpjumper Shock Options

Jan 10, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Here at Pinkbike we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.


Which Playful Hardtail?

Question: Pinkbike user Bizzam asked this question in the 29er forum: I have a build kit for a 29er sitting in my garage right now, and all I need is the frame. My goal is to have a hardtail that is super playful, but that can also be competitive in long distance races. I rode in a couple of 40-mile events this season, and next year I want to do a few more, maybe even some longer ones. I really like the Kona Honzo ST, but the weight is scaring me away. The Canfield EPO would probably be the perfect bike, but it's not available with Boost and I have a non-Boost carbon wheelset ready to go. I'm trying to keep the price for the frame around $1,000 USD.

bigquotesA playful bike and a long distance race bike are usually thought of as two very different things, but you could do that latter on anything if your priority is the former. And, if you're considering a Honzo, it sounds like that's the case. I've yet to ride the Canfield's EPO, but I did spend way more time on the Honzo CR than I needed to during testing, simply because it's one of the most fun bikes that I've ever ridden. It is the perfect example of a hardtail that likes to party, and I also wouldn't hesitate to do some cross-country races aboard it.

The steel Honzo ST frame is obviously heavier than the carbon CR version, but the geometry is what counts here, especially if you have some light-ish wheels to put on it. It also sounds like your build kit (with the carbon wheels) might be lighter than what came stock on that 25lb 3oz Honzo CR that I reviewed, so the weight might not be all that different. In US pricing, the steel Honzo ST frame is just $550, the lighter weight alloy frame is actually less expensive at $499, and the carbon CR frame goes for $1,599. If it were me, I'd scrounge up the extra for the carbon frame, or maybe try to find a used one. If that was a no-go, I'd save some money and weight by finding the aluminum model. - Mike Levy

Kona Honzo CR Photo by James Lissimore
The Honzo is all about fun, no matter if it's the steel, alloy, or carbon version. Photo James Lissimore



Should I Run a Fatter Tire Up Front?

Question: Pinkbike user @Paxx asked this question in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country forum: Just curious how many of you out there ride a wider front tire than rear? I noticed a lot of people mentioning this in the tire width poll that PB posted. If you do run a wider front, why? Does it lead to better steering traction? What are the benefits of a narrower rear tire? Do you mix and match rim widths as well? Interested to hear everyone's thoughts on this.

bigquotesThink about it this way - which tire would you rather have losing traction and breaking free in a turn? It's much easier to regain control of a drifting rear wheel than it is a sliding front end, and running a slightly wider front tire helps keep you locked into the turns. That front tire is also the first portion of the bike to encounter an obstacle, so it makes sense to have a little bigger cushion for those initial impacts. It also wouldn't hurt to go with a stickier rubber compound up front for extra grip in the steeps - don't forget, the are multiple factors that go into choosing the right tire, and it can take a little experimentation to find the combination of width, tread design, and rubber compound that works best for your riding area.

On a related note, you'll also see riders running a more aggressive tire up front paired with a semi-slick option on the back, something along the lines of a Specialized Slaughter or Schwalbe Rock Razor. The same reasoning applies to this scenario - in the right conditions, the front tire provides enough traction that it's possible to shed some rolling resistance by going with a lower profile rear tire.

As to mixing and matching rim widths, I wouldn't say that that's necessary. Yes, Mavic does make wheelsets that come with a wider front rim than rear, and you will occasionally see racers running a wider front rim matched with a narrower rear, but for the vast majority of riders, there's not going to be a noticeable performance gain out on the trail. - Mike Kazimer

Maxxis Minion DHF 27.5x2.3 review
When conditions warrant, running a wider tire with a more aggressive tread up front...
n a
...paired with a faster rolling semi-slick rear can be an entertaining tire combination.



Alternative Shocks for My Specialized Stumpjumper

Question: ZeGermans asks in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country forum: I'm fortunate enough to own a 2016 Carbon Stumpjumper. Its a great bike, but I'm looking to get some more performance from the rear shock. The existing tune is very soft and linear, which is unsurprising considering the bike is an all-purpose trail bike and is likely designed to give a more comfortable ride than a supportive "racing tune".

I find I have to run close to 19% sag and run the second trail CTD setting to stop the bike using ridiculous amounts of travel on medium hits and at speed. This though is at the sacrifice of small bump performance. Ideally, I'd have a bit more ramp-up/progression so i could run a bit more sag and a larger negative air chamber, with a similar amount of compression and rebound damping. I also find the shock gets very hot on prolonged descents and loses some of the rebound and compression damping. A piggyback would be nice, but I don't know whether one will fit with the available space. Has anyone had a go at putting a different shock into the stumpy? Are there upgrade shocks with the specific mounting, or would I have to have a go with, aftermarket yoke? Has anyone tried to fit a shock with a piggyback?
Bike Yoke shock adapter for Specialized Stumpjumpers.
BikeYoke makes adapters that convert standard shocks to fit late-model Stumpjumpers.

bigquotes Specialized's shock yoke uses a post-mount shock interface that limits your options, but there is no doubt that a piggyback shock will fit your 2016 Stumpjumper. Jared Graves and Troy Brosnan started the 2016 EWS season riding Stumpjumpers with Monarch reservoir dampers. You could try to scare one up by contacting RockShox directly, or you could purchase an alternative yoke that fits conventional shock eyelets from BikeYoke, which would allow you to pick and chose exactly which brand and type of shock suits your riding style best. I'd suggest the second option. - RC

Jared Graves and Troy Brosnan
Jared Graves and Troy Brosnan raced Specialized Stumpjumpers fitted with RockShox Monarch reservoir shocks at the first EWS races of 2016.



Have some unresolved tech questions? Jump in the Pinkbike Forum and we'll look to answer it for next time.
12 Comments

  • + 3
 You can get the Rock Shox Monarch plus for a Stumpy directly from Jenson USA.. (at least you could last year).. I was in the same boat and switching to the RS was a dramatic improvement on the 16 stumpy in my opinion..
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I have the same rim width front and rear, but if you chose to use one rim to be wider, might it make sense to have the wider rim in the back? Doesn't the rear carry more of the riders weight, making it more prone to squirming and burping?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 If the wider rim makes more contact points for a tire than you want it in the front. Losing traction in the rear wheel isnt a big worry, happens. But losing traction in the front is when you should be worried
[Reply]
  • + 2
 One more reason to go bigger on the front is that braking effectively transfers load to the front tire which means it can usually provide more braking force. Same reason brake rotors tend to be larger in the front.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Rockshox Monarch Plus RC3 is the way to go for the Stumpy. Great shock with good justifiability. Forget about getting a Fox or other brands of shocks unless you get a Yoke to fit.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 29er Hardtail - Production Privee Shan GT.... Its got to be not only the best looking 29er hardtail but the geo reads spot on too. Cant wait to try one
[Reply]
  • + 1
 www.jensonusa.com/Rockshox-Monarch-Plus-RC3-DB-Rear-Shock.. Available now on Jenson, pull down shows which one fits which bike..BTW.. its a cheap upgrade because you can sell your existing shock for $200-250
[Reply]
  • + 1
 the Monarch Plus RC3 came on my Banshee Rune and it has surprised me by how good it is - feel like it doesn't get the props it deserves
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Öhlins has the STX22 Air that is a direct fit to the 2016 and 2017 Stumpjumpers.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Hnnnngg! there it is again. 'bike likes to party'. i was hoping this redonkulous phrase was officially discontinued in 2017 but i see it's crept into the new year. sigh sigh...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 You don't get to wish for phrases being finished and left in the past if you still choose to use the phrase ridonculous. Just sayin...
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



