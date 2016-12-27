PINKBIKE TECH

Ask Pinkbike: Tire Casings, BB Compatibility, and Body Position

Dec 27, 2016
by Pinkbike Staff  
Ask Pinkbike

Here at Pinkbike we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.


Casing Conundrum

Question: Pinkbike user ondrugs asked this question in All Mountain, Enduro and Cross-Country forum: Does anyone else have issues with Nobbly Nic tires and pinch flatting? And yes, I'm running them tubeless! I've had it happen about four times now, where the rim punches right through the side wall, just above the bead. It also doesn't seal up because of the position of the hole just above the bead. I've never had this kind of issue before, so I just wanted to see if it's my bad riding or if anyone else has had the same issue. I might try some Purgatorys again.

bigquotesYou don't say what casing type you're having issues with, but it's probably safe to assume that you're not using the most robust option. When I'm thinking about new rubber, I consider four factors: width (and volume), tread pattern, weight, and casing type. There are many tires that use the same, or at least very similar, tread pattern, but vary massively when it comes to the other talking points, so it's up to the rider to match those factors up with their needs. Simply put, it sounds like your casing of choice, and possible the tire's width, doesn't match your terrain and riding style. This isn't the tire's fault, of course, as that'd be like a downhiller complaining about a rough ride while racing his cross-country rig in the bike park.

My advice: play with air pressures before moving to tires with a sturdier casing. Get yourself a proper tire gauge to be sure that you're not running them too low, and if you find that you need to run more than 30 PSI to keep them from cutting, then get a tire with meatier sidewalls. If you like the Nobby Nic, simply move up in casing strength from whatever it is that you have now. Schwalbe lists the Nic as being available in four different casing options, with the Double Defense being listed as the most robust and the Liteskin being the least, so bump up to the former. Still not enough? Consider something with a Schwalbe's Super Gravity casing instead. - Mike Levy

Schwalbe Nobby Nic 27.5 x 2.35 - 2015



Will an Eagle Drivetrain Work on My Bike?

Question: Pinkbike user @waltonracing asked this question in the Bikes, Parts, and Gear forum: I have a 2016 Yeti 4.5. I want to update to the XX1 Eagle groupset. I have a PF92 bottom bracket now with Race Face Turbine cranks, and according to the SRAM web site it won't fit the PF92. What is everyone doing to make this set up work?

bigquotesSRAM's Eagle drivetrain is compatible with PF92 bottom brackets, along with just about every other style of bottom bracket out there - I'm not sure where you saw that it wouldn't work. SRAM does refer to their PF92 bottom bracket as "GXP Pressfit" - perhaps that's what threw you off? It is true that your Race Face bottom bracket won't work with SRAM cranks due to the spindle designs, but that's typically the case with cranks from different companies.

It's worth mentioning that Race Face bill their narrow-wide chainrings as being 12-speed compatible, and although the aluminum Turbine cranks weigh approximately 100 grams more than the carbon X01 cranks, running them with the rest of the Eagle drivetrain would be an easy way to reduce the cost of upgrading. - Mike Kazimer

Eagle SB4.5
It shouldn't be too much trouble getting SRAM's Eagle drivetrain to work on a Yeti SB4.5.



Body Position

Question: Pinkbike user @foxprodigy asked this question in the Downhill Forum: Hi all. I'm practicing body position by holding it on a bike at home. The problem is, in 30-60 seconds my quad and knee on my back leg start burning ... So, I can't stay on a bike more than two minutes in a static position. What can I do with this, or it is ok?


bigquotesOther comments responding to your question suggested that some strength training may be needed to solve your achy issues, but if you can't hold a track stand in a riding position for a few minutes, I think you have an issue with relaxing and having a comfortable position on the bike, not a strength issue. If your quads and knees are burning, you may be standing or pushing through your toes into the pedals and tensing; the key, on any pedal type, is to be able to relax your leg muscles so the weight of your body drops into your heels - if you can't drop your heels below the height of your pedal axle this could cause problems with balance and keeping your feet on the pedals in rough sections.

Without seeing a picture or video, it's hard to make a full analysis, so you could check this yourself first by comparing your position to that of riders in videos or photographs. Secondly, bikejames.com has some great videos and instruction on body position and the trailtips.ca app offers free advice if you use their app and post your videos on their Instagram page. - Paul Aston


Pro riders on flats are the best to learn from; there is no hiding weaknesses in technique by clipping into the bike. Sam Hill heels down, relaxed, strong, and charging, all at the same time.





Have some unresolved tech questions? Jump in the Pinkbike Forum and we'll look to answer it for next time.
13 Comments

  • + 21
 Will Eagle 1 work on my Schwinn Sledge Hammer?
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Only if it's the model with pegs and front shocks.......
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Can I put a Fox 40 on my mongoose?
[Reply]
  • + 11
 Rock on Sam hill that picture shows a true mtn biker
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Had the same issue with a couple of snakeskin Schwalbe tires, decided to go with SG casings and problem solved. Apart from racing at Plattekill, where I double flatted, I may have had 2 other punctures over 2 seasons on SG tires
[Reply]
  • + 5
 schwalbe tires are garbage.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Tubeless Nobby nic dd on an Easton arc 27, I 've put dents in the rim but didn't flat or cause any damage to the tyre at all, maybe it's more than just the tyres and also something to do with the rims, do hookless rims or stiffer rims suffer more with snake bites?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 The Nobby Nic in 27.5x2.35'' is listed on Schwalbe website as 720grams, a 3C Exo Maxxis Highroller 2 in the same size is 915 grams... The Nobby Nic is a super aggressive XC tire, what did you think was going to happen?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 The snakeskin protection on nobby nics doesn't seem to go all the way down. I've punctured twice on them by having a sharp rock slide along the protected casing then punching through right above the bead.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 "Body position...practicing...at home...holding it...30-60 seconds...cant more than 2 minutes...what can I do with this?"

Damn.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Can't hold position for sixty seconds? Have you thought about maybe taking up golf.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Purgatorys...hell of a tyre.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 My hans dampf with snakeskin sidewalls also "pinched" several times last season. Grippy tire, but not rugged enough.
[Reply]

Post a Comment



