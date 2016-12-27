Ask Pinkbike: Tire Casings, BB Compatibility, and Body Position

You don't say what casing type you're having issues with, but it's probably safe to assume that you're not using the most robust option. When I'm thinking about new rubber, I consider four factors: width (and volume), tread pattern, weight, and casing type. There are many tires that use the same, or at least very similar, tread pattern, but vary massively when it comes to the other talking points, so it's up to the rider to match those factors up with their needs. Simply put, it sounds like your casing of choice, and possible the tire's width, doesn't match your terrain and riding style. This isn't the tire's fault, of course, as that'd be like a downhiller complaining about a rough ride while racing his cross-country rig in the bike park.



My advice: play with air pressures before moving to tires with a sturdier casing. Get yourself a proper tire gauge to be sure that you're not running them too low, and if you find that you need to run more than 30 PSI to keep them from cutting, then get a tire with meatier sidewalls. If you like the Nobby Nic, simply move up in casing strength from whatever it is that you have now. Schwalbe lists the Nic as being available in four different casing options, with the Double Defense being listed as the most robust and the Liteskin being the least, so bump up to the former. Still not enough? Consider something with a Schwalbe's Super Gravity casing instead. - Mike Levy