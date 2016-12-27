Ask Pinkbike: Tire Casings, BB Compatibility, and Body Position

|You don't say what casing type you're having issues with, but it's probably safe to assume that you're not using the most robust option. When I'm thinking about new rubber, I consider four factors: width (and volume), tread pattern, weight, and casing type. There are many tires that use the same, or at least very similar, tread pattern, but vary massively when it comes to the other talking points, so it's up to the rider to match those factors up with their needs. Simply put, it sounds like your casing of choice, and possible the tire's width, doesn't match your terrain and riding style. This isn't the tire's fault, of course, as that'd be like a downhiller complaining about a rough ride while racing his cross-country rig in the bike park.
My advice: play with air pressures before moving to tires with a sturdier casing. Get yourself a proper tire gauge to be sure that you're not running them too low, and if you find that you need to run more than 30 PSI to keep them from cutting, then get a tire with meatier sidewalls. If you like the Nobby Nic, simply move up in casing strength from whatever it is that you have now. Schwalbe lists the Nic as being available in four different casing options, with the Double Defense being listed as the most robust and the Liteskin being the least, so bump up to the former. Still not enough? Consider something with a Schwalbe's Super Gravity casing instead. - Mike Levy
|SRAM's Eagle drivetrain is compatible with PF92 bottom brackets, along with just about every other style of bottom bracket out there - I'm not sure where you saw that it wouldn't work. SRAM does refer to their PF92 bottom bracket as "GXP Pressfit" - perhaps that's what threw you off? It is true that your Race Face bottom bracket won't work with SRAM cranks due to the spindle designs, but that's typically the case with cranks from different companies.
It's worth mentioning that Race Face bill their narrow-wide chainrings as being 12-speed compatible, and although the aluminum Turbine cranks weigh approximately 100 grams more than the carbon X01 cranks, running them with the rest of the Eagle drivetrain would be an easy way to reduce the cost of upgrading. - Mike Kazimer
|Other comments responding to your question suggested that some strength training may be needed to solve your achy issues, but if you can't hold a track stand in a riding position for a few minutes, I think you have an issue with relaxing and having a comfortable position on the bike, not a strength issue. If your quads and knees are burning, you may be standing or pushing through your toes into the pedals and tensing; the key, on any pedal type, is to be able to relax your leg muscles so the weight of your body drops into your heels - if you can't drop your heels below the height of your pedal axle this could cause problems with balance and keeping your feet on the pedals in rough sections.
Without seeing a picture or video, it's hard to make a full analysis, so you could check this yourself first by comparing your position to that of riders in videos or photographs. Secondly, bikejames.com has some great videos and instruction on body position and the trailtips.ca app offers free advice if you use their app and post your videos on their Instagram page. - Paul Aston
