Ask Pinkbike: Bike Upgrades, Air Spring Choices, and Clipless Pedal Advice

|While the 2016 Process 153 doesn't exactly have the most exciting spec around, Kona did well to sort the heavy-hitting bike out with parts that suit its intentions. This includes a set of wide rims with proper tires on them, a suitable SRAM GX drivetrain, and mid-level suspension that works decently well. But without knowing where and how you ride, it's kinda hard to recommend what to change on your bike... let's do it anyway, though.
If your bike is completely stock, the first thing you should spend that money on is some tire sealant and tubeless rim tape. And speaking of tires, the 153's Maxxis Minion DHF tires shouldn't ever leave you wanting for traction, but that also doesn't mean that they're the best tires for you. If your terrain and trails are less demanding, or if you prefer to put in big days using your own steam, it might make sense to go for something lighter and faster rolling. Or not - it completely depends on what you value, but there's no point in lugging around that big meat if you don't actually need it. $300 is a lot of money, but it is, unfortunately, not quite enough to pay for the one big change that I'd like to make to your 153 (if it were my bike): swapping out the decent but limited RockShox Monarch RT shock for something that's more tuneable. Chain Reaction Cycles doesn't have a massive selection of shocks but, depending on when you look, you can find everything from Cane Creek's DBinline to Fox's X2 for sale. You'll need at least another $250 CAD, but it's an upgrade that you'll appreciate, just so long as you're able to find the correct size for your bike. - Mike Levy
|Fox offers the 36 in a wide array of configurations, which can make it a little tricky to decide what features you really want. When it comes to choosing between the TALAS or FLOAT model, though, my vote is for the FLOAT option. With the FLOAT air spring you have the ability to adjust the fork's compression ratio by adding or subtracting volume spacers. More spacers increases the amount of end stroke ramp up, and fewer spacers creates a more linear feel. It's a handy feature that makes it easy to tune the fork to match your riding style, and one that I find much more useful than being able to reduce the fork's travel with the flick of a lever.
I know there are some riders who swear by their travel-adjust forks, citing the improved climbing ability that results from dropping the front end 30mm lower, but I'm not one of them. I've tried it on multiple occasions over the years, but in every instance I go back to climbing and descending in the full travel mode. Plus, having only one travel setting means there's no chance you'll space out and find yourself dropping into a gnarly trail with your fork in short-travel mode. - Mike Kazimer
|Your rear-mounted cleat position is correct for Crankbrothers Mallet pedals, so don't mess with that. Two pieces of advice I offer to riders who struggle to clip-in and unclip from their pedals that seem most helpful are: First, is not to worry about getting the cleat engaged in the pedal mechanism. Instead, just put your foot on the pedal, start turning the cranks, and allow your cleat to find its own way to lock in. Mallet pedals lend themselves well to this approach. Once you learn that your foot will find its way into the pedal, you won't be concerned about taking a foot out to stabilize the bike or apex a loose corner.
The second bit covers learning to exit - the "excuse me, I am falling over now" part. My suggestion is to unclip from both pedals every time you stop your bike. The more often you commit to the action, the faster your body will memorize the move. That may sound overly simplistic, but it is the quickest method. Concentrating on proper technique while riding won't help - Here's why:
The reason that most first-time and low-time clippers so often flounder and fall when they tackle technical sections is that their minds are concerned about the pedals and the ramifications of being trapped in them, rather than being focused on the trail ahead. You may be staring ahead, but as that technical climb or descent arrives, your attention shifts from what's going on in front of you, to what's happening below the bike. Even if you were riding flat pedals, that shift in attention is a classic rookie move and would probably result in a messy food dab or an awkward roll-over anyway. So, my final tip is to focus ahead and pretend that nothing will go wrong (more easily said than done) and to trust that your feet actually will unclip when that inevitable crash arrives (they always do). - RC
That said, i am currenly re-learning to ride flats to keep things interesting and kill bad habits.
The combo of short top tube, slack seat angle and shorter stem [bikes from a few years ago] makes it harder to keep the front end down, as your weight is farther back on the bike. Dropping the front end makes a big difference in those cases. You can only scoot so far forward on the saddle, and the Violator position just doesn't work for everyone.
The most recent TALAS [v5?] version in the 36 is hydraulic, and has far fewer seals than the previous versions. It's surprisingly smooth.
You can make it so that it hardly takes any effort at all to clip out... then once you get the hang of it start increasing the tension again to your desired ultimate tension, which will give you some confidence that you can pull and push on the pedals without clipping out, but you can still twist easily to clip out if needed.
I never fell over at all when I started riding clipless, largely because I had already set my pedals tension so that it would hardly hold my shoe in, as soon as you start to pull out, your foot comes out easily.
