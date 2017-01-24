Ask Pinkbike: Bike Upgrades, Air Spring Choices, and Clipless Pedal Advice

While the 2016 Process 153 doesn't exactly have the most exciting spec around, Kona did well to sort the heavy-hitting bike out with parts that suit its intentions. This includes a set of wide rims with proper tires on them, a suitable SRAM GX drivetrain, and mid-level suspension that works decently well. But without knowing where and how you ride, it's kinda hard to recommend what to change on your bike... let's do it anyway, though.



If your bike is completely stock, the first thing you should spend that money on is some tire sealant and tubeless rim tape. And speaking of tires, the 153's Maxxis Minion DHF tires shouldn't ever leave you wanting for traction, but that also doesn't mean that they're the best tires for you. If your terrain and trails are less demanding, or if you prefer to put in big days using your own steam, it might make sense to go for something lighter and faster rolling. Or not - it completely depends on what you value, but there's no point in lugging around that big meat if you don't actually need it. $300 is a lot of money, but it is, unfortunately, not quite enough to pay for the one big change that I'd like to make to your 153 (if it were my bike): swapping out the decent but limited RockShox Monarch RT shock for something that's more tuneable. Chain Reaction Cycles doesn't have a massive selection of shocks but, depending on when you look, you can find everything from Cane Creek's DBinline to Fox's X2 for sale. You'll need at least another $250 CAD, but it's an upgrade that you'll appreciate, just so long as you're able to find the correct size for your bike. - Mike Levy