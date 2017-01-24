PINKBIKE TECH

Ask Pinkbike: Bike Upgrades, Air Spring Choices, and Clipless Pedal Advice

Jan 24, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Here at Pinkbike we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.


What to Upgrade?

Question: Pinkbike user ceddie6 asked this question in the all-mountain, enduro, and cross-country forum: I could use a little help here. I received a lovely gift card to Chain Reaction Cycles of $300 CAD for Christmas. What do you think is the best way to spend it on my '16 stock Kona Process 153?

bigquotesWhile the 2016 Process 153 doesn't exactly have the most exciting spec around, Kona did well to sort the heavy-hitting bike out with parts that suit its intentions. This includes a set of wide rims with proper tires on them, a suitable SRAM GX drivetrain, and mid-level suspension that works decently well. But without knowing where and how you ride, it's kinda hard to recommend what to change on your bike... let's do it anyway, though.

If your bike is completely stock, the first thing you should spend that money on is some tire sealant and tubeless rim tape. And speaking of tires, the 153's Maxxis Minion DHF tires shouldn't ever leave you wanting for traction, but that also doesn't mean that they're the best tires for you. If your terrain and trails are less demanding, or if you prefer to put in big days using your own steam, it might make sense to go for something lighter and faster rolling. Or not - it completely depends on what you value, but there's no point in lugging around that big meat if you don't actually need it. $300 is a lot of money, but it is, unfortunately, not quite enough to pay for the one big change that I'd like to make to your 153 (if it were my bike): swapping out the decent but limited RockShox Monarch RT shock for something that's more tuneable. Chain Reaction Cycles doesn't have a massive selection of shocks but, depending on when you look, you can find everything from Cane Creek's DBinline to Fox's X2 for sale. You'll need at least another $250 CAD, but it's an upgrade that you'll appreciate, just so long as you're able to find the correct size for your bike. - Mike Levy

Kona Process 153



Should I Get a Fox 36 TALAS or FLOAT?

Question: Pinkbike user @PhilMe asked this question in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country forum: Currently looking for a new fork on my enduro bike. Was looking for a Fox 36 2017. Should I choose the TALAS or the FLOAT model? I'm mostly riding singletracks with jumps and drops. My goal is not to be the first a the top of the hill. Any comments?

bigquotesFox offers the 36 in a wide array of configurations, which can make it a little tricky to decide what features you really want. When it comes to choosing between the TALAS or FLOAT model, though, my vote is for the FLOAT option. With the FLOAT air spring you have the ability to adjust the fork's compression ratio by adding or subtracting volume spacers. More spacers increases the amount of end stroke ramp up, and fewer spacers creates a more linear feel. It's a handy feature that makes it easy to tune the fork to match your riding style, and one that I find much more useful than being able to reduce the fork's travel with the flick of a lever.

I know there are some riders who swear by their travel-adjust forks, citing the improved climbing ability that results from dropping the front end 30mm lower, but I'm not one of them. I've tried it on multiple occasions over the years, but in every instance I go back to climbing and descending in the full travel mode. Plus, having only one travel setting means there's no chance you'll space out and find yourself dropping into a gnarly trail with your fork in short-travel mode. - Mike Kazimer

Trek Slash review
A turn of the blue dial lowers the Fox 36 TALAS' travel from 160mm to 130mm.




Flats to Clipless Pedals

Question: bikehard11 asks in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country forum: Any advice on getting used to clipless? I have, for the most part, ridden flats, but I decided to try riding on my Mallets again this past weekend. I know the reflex to unclip has to be developed over time, but on technical climbs under pressure, I fell over a couple times. Are there ways of making unclipping more natural? My cleats are farther under my foot to imitate my flats, and I wonder if putting the cleat closer to my toes would allow better leverage for unclipping. Most of my riding buddies are on clips and have no problem unclipping super fast in tight situations, and I would like to be able to do the same.


bigquotesYour rear-mounted cleat position is correct for Crankbrothers Mallet pedals, so don't mess with that. Two pieces of advice I offer to riders who struggle to clip-in and unclip from their pedals that seem most helpful are: First, is not to worry about getting the cleat engaged in the pedal mechanism. Instead, just put your foot on the pedal, start turning the cranks, and allow your cleat to find its own way to lock in. Mallet pedals lend themselves well to this approach. Once you learn that your foot will find its way into the pedal, you won't be concerned about taking a foot out to stabilize the bike or apex a loose corner.

The second bit covers learning to exit - the "excuse me, I am falling over now" part. My suggestion is to unclip from both pedals every time you stop your bike. The more often you commit to the action, the faster your body will memorize the move. That may sound overly simplistic, but it is the quickest method. Concentrating on proper technique while riding won't help - Here's why:

The reason that most first-time and low-time clippers so often flounder and fall when they tackle technical sections is that their minds are concerned about the pedals and the ramifications of being trapped in them, rather than being focused on the trail ahead. You may be staring ahead, but as that technical climb or descent arrives, your attention shifts from what's going on in front of you, to what's happening below the bike. Even if you were riding flat pedals, that shift in attention is a classic rookie move and would probably result in a messy food dab or an awkward roll-over anyway. So, my final tip is to focus ahead and pretend that nothing will go wrong (more easily said than done) and to trust that your feet actually will unclip when that inevitable crash arrives (they always do). - RC

Crankbrothers Mallet E review
Crankbrothers Mallet E pedal. The Mallet semi-platform design is preferred byt gravity riders because the mechanism will release to the right and left, and also because the dual-spring design can be engaged from either the front or the back side of the cleat.



Have some unresolved tech questions? Jump in the Pinkbike Forum and we'll look to answer it for next time.
36 Comments

  • + 16
 Well... i guess the best way to improve a stock bike ist just to ride the damn thing for a while before immediately upgrading, but thats just my two cents.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Depends on the bike. For some reason mine came with 60a tyres so I swapped them for 3Cs immediately. On a pedally bike I can imagine changing the seat as well.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Or just save the cash until you break something and then upgrade it to something better when replacing it.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Spend it on bike park tickets. Or lessons.
[Reply]
  • + 7
 For $300 and a big impact on your comfort, change the contact points like saddle, pedals, grips and/or bar/stem if anything related to those areas is bugging you. If those areas are happy then I'd say look to your tires and brakes. Even if you don't immediately need them, you can never really have too many tires.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 The gift card was for $300 CAD. That should afford a pair of grips Wink
[Reply]
  • + 6
 About switching from flats to clipless: What worked for me (and improved my riding in general) was to commit. Forget about unclipping, concentrate on keeping the cranks rotating and the bike moving forward and you'll clear more stuff than you can imagine. By mentally removing the option of clipping out you put 110% of effort to clear the obstacles in front of you and, most of the time, you make it.

That said, i am currenly re-learning to ride flats to keep things interesting and kill bad habits.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @justwan-naride I switched back to flats for a couple of rides recently. It's amazing how many bad habits I've developed on clipless. Totally tenderized my shins during those rides.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I switch to flats when the snow flies. I grew up with BMX "bear trap" style pedals, and even used them for the first few years of mtb. Those pedals command respect! It is good to be able to go back and forth and mix things up. Not sure why somebody does not make a modern, low-profile "bear trap" pedal. If you wang your pedal on a rock, or brake pins, simply replace the cage and be done with it Smile That being said, I also started clipless with the 747. And even raced BMX with them! I will never give up my Shimano XT's, unless to replace them with a newer model. My 780's are still fresh Smile
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @HerrDoctorSloth: It seems a lot easier to replace a single pin on a regular pedal than the entire trap on those "bear traps"...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Learning how to track stand is a huge help to getting over the mental aspects of worrying if you can unclip in time on technical stuff (uphill of course). The first time I got stuck on a rock and realized I can just chill out and pick my spot to step off gave me a huge boost of confidence. If you can track stand you have time to pick your spot, shift weight, and gracefully step out like you meant to do it.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 I think it depends on how tall you are for the adjustable fork. I'm 6'5 and found that climbing is improved by the height reduction especially in tight loose switchback climbs. I ride and XL Reign 1 Advanced W/ Pike Dual Position and the bike is pretty loooong, so steepening the head angle a bit really helps. Do I always need it. No. Have I forgotten to raise the fork on descents...yes. I also had a 36 TALAS on my last bike and was pretty happy with that as well. Just my 2 cents.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I think it depends partly on your bike and your body type. With longer top tubes and reach on most modern bikes, they're less prone to having the front wheel pop up or wash out on steep climbs. Steep seat tube angles do the same thing. There's less benefit from an adjustable travel fork in those cases.If you have a long torso, that helps keep your weight forward too.

The combo of short top tube, slack seat angle and shorter stem [bikes from a few years ago] makes it harder to keep the front end down, as your weight is farther back on the bike. Dropping the front end makes a big difference in those cases. You can only scoot so far forward on the saddle, and the Violator position just doesn't work for everyone.

The most recent TALAS [v5?] version in the 36 is hydraulic, and has far fewer seals than the previous versions. It's surprisingly smooth.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 RC's final comment 'trust that your feet actually will unclip when that inevitable crash arrives (they always do)' Mmm. In my experience at high speed you come out OK, it's the low speed, caught up in the bike crashes that can often stop your pedals releasing.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Buy a bike with the upgrades already on it, its cheaper and you get way more for the money. Oh and Flat pedals are the best. period!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 I'm sure I've read the Talas system has more seals so isn't as plush as the Float system. Having had both, I prefer the Float.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 How to get used to clipless pedals? Back off the tension while you are getting started, so it's easy to clip in and clip out.

You can make it so that it hardly takes any effort at all to clip out... then once you get the hang of it start increasing the tension again to your desired ultimate tension, which will give you some confidence that you can pull and push on the pedals without clipping out, but you can still twist easily to clip out if needed.

I never fell over at all when I started riding clipless, largely because I had already set my pedals tension so that it would hardly hold my shoe in, as soon as you start to pull out, your foot comes out easily.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I've heard there's also a procedure where you can have tendons rerouted so when your sphincter puckers it automatically causes your heels to turn out
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @metaam: if I would set spring tension in pedal to really soft (considering I use Shimanos as for some reason every beginner is told to do so) get into a rough corner and put inside foot out, then the outer foot would surely clip out and I would get the rear tyre straight into my rectum. That could potentially wake up my old injury from the times at the university when we thought that you have to try anal sex with your male friends in order to be able to make informed opinions on Facebook when fighting for social justice.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I learned by wearing thin skate shoes with clipless pedals, so I could feel where I would need to place my foot. After a week, it was second nature, and once I had SPD shoes, I was ready and had no problems. Multi-release cleats, and light spring tension is also important while learning. Then crank up the tension as you gain experience and confidence. I learned with single-release cleats though, because I didn't want to un-clip during gate starts.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Can we give a shout-out to the PinkBike editor(s)? Honestly, the spelling and grammar in almost every article they put out now is better than anything CNN does. Not being sarcastic here either - it's awesome.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Spend the 300$ in traveling to sick riding locations, buying your riding buddies a beer or taking skill classes I would say makes more sense than to upgrade.. Or go full in and get the better shock
[Reply]
  • + 1
 It's a gift card to CRC. Not an option.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 got a 2009 giant trance, currently running shimano XT 3x9 ... no isg 05 in the frame... would i have problems to swith to 1x9 without changuide ? just putting a short cage derailleur is ok ? (and shorter chain of course)
[Reply]
  • + 1
 You can get frame mount top guides, or if you have a BSA bottom bracket pretty much any guide - it replaces a spacer. Some options should you go for it and suffer dropped chains...

www.tredz.co.uk/.RSP-Chain-Director-Chain-Guide_76633.htm?sku=243457&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=google_shopping&gclid=Cj0KEQiAk5zEBRD9lfno2dek0tsBEiQAWVKyuL3wwEXfWK6cAF2M_Gp7do0wlcrGjoWmG5TOj5T9AXsaAiMX8P8HAQ

www.chainreactioncycles.com/mobile/hope-chain-guide/rp-prod90476?gs=1&gclid=Cj0KEQiAk5zEBRD9lfno2dek0tsBEiQAWVKyuP-04apXqzI53uHVvQXWXv91wvtsFhlA7j5aygEt9vwaAhSD8P8HAQ&gclsrc=aw.ds
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @RedBurn, you need a narrow wide type chain ring, and a clutch short cage rear derailleur will help. I drop a chain about 1 every 6 months (without a guide) so assuming it's not a race situation you should be fine. If you need a guide you can get a top mount guide that attaches to the bike like a Front Derailleur or one that goes behind the BB cup.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 As long as you have clutch mech and narrow wide chainrings you shouldn't need a chainguide. It does depend on suspension design to some degree but I have spent 2 years racing on my yeti asr7 without losing chain once. Even alpine bikeparks and megavalanche.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 You can mount a narrow/wide chanring, and try to find a top chainguide that mount like a derailleur. You'll have to keep at least a top guide if you want to use your 9sp derailleur.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @SCLuke: To my knowledge no one makes a 9 speed clutch mech, I've heard it's possible to get a 10 speed to work but it can be a ballache to set up. Probably better to convert to 10 speed.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @metaam: Zee 9sp works with 9sp sram shifter if you put a 6mm brick between the b... how about buying a 10sp used drivetrain costs almost the same as 9sp - fantastic side effect of 11 and 12sp...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: Yup, that's what I'd do.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @metaam: I have set up a 10spd rear derailleur with 9spd several time. It can be done. But you might be correct going all the way to 10spd might be easier and you get a bigger range as 10speed cassette are 11-36 instead of 9spd 11-34.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Also check out sunrace csm990 11t-40t 9 speed cassettes. It should give you that wide range that makes 10 and 11 speed 1xs bearable. My hardtail is so light I get by with a 11-34 though. Also I'm pretty sure I've seen 9 speed clutch type deraillers out there, but don't own one myself. XO keeps things in check
[Reply]
  • + 1
 or any other pedal they are throwing out there no the Shimano patent has expired - DMR etc. ...
[Reply]
  • - 2
 Pro tip: throw the mallets in the garbage and go get some shimanos.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 So 2014.
[Reply]

