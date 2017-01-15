







The Australian National Downhill series has well and truly kicked off here in Oz. Round 1 saw racers heading to Awaba Mountain Bike park, located in NSW about an hours drive north of Sydney. This would be the first time National racing has been back in Awaba since 2012 and what a way to come back!



With this first round being in the peak of the Australian summer and temps soaring to a top of 41 degrees during practice it was sure to be an interesting weekend of racing. The trail has had a fair bit of work done with some major upgrades to bring it up to what is said to be a world class standard. The track has steep pitch, some classic dust through the gum trees and what seems to be a never ending supply of granite boulders to make sure nothing about the place is smooth. Home to some of Australia’s best, Awaba has previously hosted a number of state races over the past years, but has come into its own for this year's first National Downhill Series.









It was a tough day out on the course for the first day of practice, with scorching temps, unbearable humidity and barely any breeze; riders took it very easy scoping out lines on all the technical sections of the trail.



After the big news of Troy Brosnan’s move to Canyon Bikes, all eyes were on the Aussie champ to see how he’d perform on the new ride. He didn’t disappoint, steering the Sender into the top spot for seeding. Jake Newell put in a solid effort on his Mondraker to seed second with Joel Willis coming in third.



Danni Beecroft, who had been looking fast throughout practice lay down the fastest time in seeding for the women ahead of Tegan Molloy and Kellie Weinert. In the Junior Men Pat Butler threw down a killer seeding time which overall was the third fastest for the day.



Saturday night brought with it a nice bit of rain which cooled the temperatures to something manageable and wet the track just enough to make it fast and grippy.The extra traction showed up right away with junior rider Kye A’hern putting in a sub 4 minute to take the win in under 17’s. Pat Butler backed up his awesome seeding performance to take the win with a 3:34.16 time in the Junior Men’s over Josh Clarke and Harry Parsons. In the Elite Women’s it was Danni Beecroft who was unstoppable taking out the win over Tegan Molloy and Sarah Booth.The times in the Elite men’s field got even faster as the day wore on and in the end Brosnan smashed it on his new Canyon to take the win with a time of 3:30.91 Jake Newell lay down another speedy run to land himself in second followed by Jackson Frew in third.





YT Industries had a good weekend for the first round, with one of their riders Harry Parsons taking out 3rd place in Junior Men's.





Peak's mini bus hire stayed strong in the summer heat.





First day racing the new Canyon Sender, Brosnan looking as comfortable as ever.





Locals out and about on the trails





Shuttle service ran seamlessly all weekend.





SRAM mechanic tweaking Baxter Maiwald's Canyon Sender ready for his next run.





Fun times in the shuttle lines.





Blake Nielsen bike check game on point. His Intense M16 with Zelvy wheels looking good!









Scoping lines





Baxter Maiwald taking advantage of the late afternoon practice times.





Correct tyre pressure was paramount in Awaba's multiple rock gardens.





Jake Newell put in a fantastic effort this weekend.





100% shackers





Day 1 in the heat saw riders taking their time to check out race lines.





Graeme Mudd was unfortunately unable to compete in the DH final on his home track due to being unwell. Get well soon Muddy!





Danielle Beecroft looks to be on her A game this season and happy to be racing bikes.





Danni easily navigating "Half Way Downs" rockdrop.





The Mondraker team were out in force for the first round, posting some solid results.





One of the fast sections of the trail, a wide open berm that started out loose and dusty, transforming into a perfect turn for racing.





Classic Australian start gate - dappled sun light, gumtrees and 40 degree heat





The heat didn't slow Pacey Stockton down.





The heat scarcely let up for day two so again riders battled with the heat as they worked hard to finalise their lines ready for the seeding run in the afternoon.





Many riders found it a challenge to navigate Awaba's notorious rock gardens.





This course can be brutal, if you don't get it right you pay the price





New bike, new kit, same speed: fast.





Oliver Zwar one of the top competitors for this year, he unfortunately did not have the speed this weekend to get onto the podium.









Tegan Molloy looking comfortable getting her lines dialled in the rock garden





Kelly Weirnert unfortunately suffered a crash in her race run taking her out of contention for the top spot.





Sarah Booth always a consistent rider pushing the younger competitors. Another National podium place to add to the collection.





Danni looked fast all weekend and her hard work paid off as she took the Elite Women's Win.









Kye A'hern is definitely one of the under 17 Men's riders to keep an eye on in years to come.





Pat Butler one of the fastest riders all weekend. Expect to see much more of him during the coming National Season.





Remy Morton navigating the upper rock garden in 40 degree heat.





Tom Crimmins looked comfortable on the Awaba track all weekend.





Joel Willis put in a solid effort to claim 5th place in Elite Men's DH.









Troy flying on his new Canyon Sender.





Jake Newell keeping it low over Wombat Log.





Jackson Frew had a great start to his first year in Elite Men's taking out 3rd place.





Troy making number 1 spot look easy as he crosses the finish line





Brosnan stoked after his race win.





Kye A'hern under-17s Men winner, looking pretty pleased on the hot seat.





Danni Beecroft very happy to take the win.





Elite Men's Podium: Troy Brosnan, Jake Newell, Jackson Frew, Brent Smith, Joel Willis.





Elite Women's Podium: Danielle Beecroft, Tegan Molloy, Sarah Booth, Kelly Weirnert.




