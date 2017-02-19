Pinkbike.com
26 Bikes of the Australian National Downhill Series
Feb 19, 2017
by
Ben Stevens
26 Bikes of the Australian National Downhill Series
Photos by Ben Stevens
Baxter Maiwald with his Canyon Sender.
Ben Zwar and his Norco Aurum.
Riley Horsman on his new Intense M16C.
Harry Parsons and his YT Tues.
Patrick Butler with his Santa Cruz V10.
Oliver Zwar with his Norco Aurum.
Thomas Crimmins and his Giant Glory Advanced.
Andrew Crimmins on the Giant Glory Advanced.
Jack Moir with his Intense M16C.
Dean Lucas on the Intense M16C.
Blake Nielsen and yet another Intense M16C.
Harry Bush and his Specialized Demo.
Connor Fearon with his Kona Supreme Operator.
Joel Willis and his Santa Cruz V10.
Jake Newell with his Mondraker Summum.
Remy Morton with his Santa Cruz V10.
Sian A'hern with her Norco Aurum.
Under 17 winner Kye A'hern with his Norco Aurum 7.1.
Kellie Weinert with her Mondraker Summum.
Tegan Molloy with her Kona Supreme Operator.
Under 13 pinner Jonathan Valenta with his 2010 Giant Glory.
Jackson Frew with his GT Fury Team.
Georgia Astle on her Intense M16C.
Jackson White on board a Norco Aurum.
Danielle Beecroft with her Pivot Phoenix.
Shelley Flood on her YT Tues.
12 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 25
Flanimal
(58 mins ago)
Nice bikes. Give the Intense country rep a pay raise.
[Reply]
+ 12
Jeeef
(45 mins ago)
Shelley Flood, when you have a race at 11:00 but need to give someone a anesthetic at 12:00
[Reply]
+ 4
microfiz
(51 mins ago)
All these bikes are nice (a lot of Aurums and M16s), but there's something about that yellow/black Tues that makes it look FAST.
[Reply]
+ 6
Jokesterwild
(34 mins ago)
Harry Bush ha!
[Reply]
+ 1
rc3kartusa
(11 mins ago)
When I read the title I thought there will be just 26' bikes in the article
[Reply]
+ 1
samimerilohi
(50 mins ago)
Now I don't want to play favourites... But the Kona and the Specialized look the best.
[Reply]
+ 1
owlie
(9 mins ago)
out of those, 8 fox 40s. hmm
[Reply]
+ 1
evilempire
(1 mins ago)
Lots of Bling for sure!
Showroom Kona for the win though?
[Reply]
+ 1
high-end-bikes
(11 mins ago)
But Pinkbike...These are all mostly 650B?
[Reply]
+ 1
viatch
(12 mins ago)
for once i see bikes ALL i would rock !
[Reply]
- 1
webbe
(27 mins ago)
Just checked the Kona site - have they dropped the carbon option for this year?
[Reply]
+ 0
krumpdancer101
(48 mins ago)
LETS GO M16'S lol
[Reply]
Post a Comment