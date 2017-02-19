PINKBIKE TECH

26 Bikes of the Australian National Downhill Series

Feb 19, 2017
by Ben Stevens  

26 Bikes of the Australian National Downhill Series

Photos by Ben Stevens



Baxter Maiwald with his Canyon Sender.
  Baxter Maiwald with his Canyon Sender.


Ben Zwar with his Norco Aurum.
  Ben Zwar and his Norco Aurum.


Riley Horsman on his new Intense M16C.
  Riley Horsman on his new Intense M16C.


Harry Parsons with his YT Tues.
  Harry Parsons and his YT Tues.


Patrick Buttler with his Santa Cruz V10.
  Patrick Butler with his Santa Cruz V10.


Oliver Zwar with his Norco Aurum.
  Oliver Zwar with his Norco Aurum.


Thomas Crimmins with his Giant Glory Advance.
  Thomas Crimmins and his Giant Glory Advanced.


Andrew Crimmins on the Giant Glory Advance.
  Andrew Crimmins on the Giant Glory Advanced.


Jack Moir with his Intense M16C.
  Jack Moir with his Intense M16C.


Dean Lucas on the Intense M16C.
  Dean Lucas on the Intense M16C.


Blake Nielsen with his Intense M16C.
  Blake Nielsen and yet another Intense M16C.


Harry Bush on the Specialized Demo.
  Harry Bush and his Specialized Demo.


Connor Fearon with his Kona Supreme Operator.
  Connor Fearon with his Kona Supreme Operator.


Joel Willis with his Santa Cruz V10.
  Joel Willis and his Santa Cruz V10.


Jake Newell with his Mondraker Summum.
  Jake Newell with his Mondraker Summum.


Remy Morton with his Santa Cruz V10.
  Remy Morton with his Santa Cruz V10.


Sian A hern with her Norco Aurum 7.1.
  Sian A'hern with her Norco Aurum.


Under 17 winner Kye A hern with his Norco Aurum 7.1.
  Under 17 winner Kye A'hern with his Norco Aurum 7.1.


Kellie Weinert with her Mondraker Summum.
  Kellie Weinert with her Mondraker Summum.


Tegan Molloy with her Kona Supreme Operator.
  Tegan Molloy with her Kona Supreme Operator.


Under 13 Pinner Jonathan Valenta with his 2010 Giant Glory.
  Under 13 pinner Jonathan Valenta with his 2010 Giant Glory.


Jackson Frew with his GT Fury Team.
  Jackson Frew with his GT Fury Team.


Georgia Astle on her Intense M16C.
  Georgia Astle on her Intense M16C.


Jackson White on board a Norco Aurum.
  Jackson White on board a Norco Aurum.


Danielle Beecroft with her Pivot Phoenix.
  Danielle Beecroft with her Pivot Phoenix.


Shelley Flood on her YT Tues.
  Shelley Flood on her YT Tues.
12 Comments

  • + 25
 Nice bikes. Give the Intense country rep a pay raise.
  • + 12
 Shelley Flood, when you have a race at 11:00 but need to give someone a anesthetic at 12:00
  • + 4
 All these bikes are nice (a lot of Aurums and M16s), but there's something about that yellow/black Tues that makes it look FAST.
  • + 6
 Harry Bush ha!
  • + 1
 When I read the title I thought there will be just 26' bikes in the article
  • + 1
 Now I don't want to play favourites... But the Kona and the Specialized look the best.
  • + 1
 out of those, 8 fox 40s. hmm
  • + 1
 Lots of Bling for sure!

Showroom Kona for the win though?
  • + 1
 But Pinkbike...These are all mostly 650B?
  • + 1
 for once i see bikes ALL i would rock !
  • - 1
 Just checked the Kona site - have they dropped the carbon option for this year?
  • + 0
 LETS GO M16'S lol

