RACING

Australian National Downhill Series Round 2 - Thredbo

Feb 5, 2017
by Ben Sykes  
Australian National Downhill Series Round 2 - Thredbo





Australian National Downhill Series Round 2: Thredbo
Words and Photos // Ben Sykes



Thredbo, always a favourite spot for many Australian racers, hosted Round 2 of the Australian National Downhill series this weekend. After Round 1 at Awaba two weekends ago which had a mix of blisteringly hot temperatures and damp racing conditions, the weather in Thredbo was far more comfortable, although there were forecasts of high winds and rain for Sunday.

All eyes were on Troy Brosnan, and his fresh Canyon contract, would his new Sender enable him to take yet another win? In the Elite Women's, Caroline Buchanan was back racing the downhill bike again but she would have some tough competition to beat, as Tegan Molloy, Danni Beecroft and Kellie Weinert were all showing great speed.


Australian National Downhill Series Round 2 - Thredbo
Thredbo. Views for days.

Riding across the top of Thredbo DH with the Thredbo valley in the background
Sunny and dry conditions in practice and seeding.

Australian National Downhill Series Round 2 - Thredbo
Brosnan down the fire road in practice.

Australian National Downhill Series Round 2 - Thredbo
Harry Parsons, Ben Dengate and Zack Hutchison all looking fresh in their new YT racing kit in practice.


Australian National Downhill Series Round 2 - Thredbo
Trackside chats.
Australian National Downhill Series Round 2 - Thredbo
Good to see riders of all ages out on the hill.

Australian National Downhill Series Round 2 - Thredbo
Pat Butler, representing Lusty for the series before his big move to Bergamont.

Australian National Downhill Series Round 2 - Thredbo
Baxter Maiwald.

delete
Styling it up.

Dusty seeding session.
A dusty seeding session.

Troy in the gate while Elite Men wait for seeding
Troy in the gate while Elite Men wait for seeding.

Australian National Downhill Series Round 2 - Thredbo
Brosnan in seeding.

Brent Smith in seeding
Brent Smith in seeding.


Australian National Downhill Series Round 2 - Thredbo
Having a chat in the pits.
Australian National Downhill Series Round 2 - Thredbo
Kye and Sian A'Hern ready for the weekend. A wrist injury kept Sian away from racing, but she was out practicing.

Bill keeping the new YT Racing bikes running smooth and clean.
Bill keeping the new YT Racing bikes running smooth and clean.
Brosnan enjoying some downtime in the pits.
Brosnan enjoying some downtime in the pits.

Brosnan s Sender
Brosnan's Sender.

Australian National Downhill Series Round 2 - Thredbo
Tyson Wise whipping the table in his race run.

Australian National Downhill Series Round 2 - Thredbo
A'Hern, Beecroft and Buchanan stopped to check out the True Blue rock chute.

Kellie Weinert
Kellie Weinert.

Danni Beecroft out of the start gate
Danni Beecroft powering it out of the start gate.

Danni Beecroft
Danni Beecroft, on her way to 2nd place in Elite Women's.

Australian National Downhill Series Round 2 - Thredbo
It was good to see Caroline Buchanan out on the big bike.

Caroline Buchanan nursing a rear flat down the hill.
Unfortunately her race run was ruined by a rear flat.

Australian National Downhill Series Round 2 - Thredbo
Kellie Weinert.

Tegan Molloy in the gate
Tegan Molloy in the gate.
Tegan sprinting out of the gate
Tegan sprinting out of the gate.

bigquotesI just knew this weekend I just had to ride how I do up here and that paid off this weekend. - Tegan Molloy

Australian National Downhill Series Round 2 - Thredbo

bigquotesIt's just another race, get on with it and get it done. - Tegan Molloy

Elite Women s podium
Elite Women's podium. 1st - Tegan Molloy 5:16.08. 2nd - Danielle Beecroft, 5:24.64. 3rd - Kellie Weinert 5:44.24.

Australian National Downhill Series Round 2 - Thredbo
Remy Morton.

Australian National Downhill Series Round 2 - Thredbo
Joel Willis.

Tim Eaton through Bunnywalk in practice
Tim Eaton through Bunnywalk in practice

Australian National Downhill Series Round 2 - Thredbo
Brent Smith, on his way to third.

Jackson Frew
Jackson Frew in seeding. An unlucky front flat further down the hill saw him come down with the slowest seeding time.

Australian National Downhill Series Round 2 - Thredbo
Jackson had a much better race run. Coming down at the very start of the Elite Men, he was in the hot seat the whole time until Troy came over the line.

bigquotesThe run that I had was pretty much perfect, the wind was playing a bit of a factor but I just pedaled as hard as I could and stoked to come away with the win. - Troy Brosnan

Australian National Downhill Series Round 2 - Thredbo

bigquotesIt's been a good race to be back on the new bike and get a win and some more confidence on it. - Troy Brosnan

Eilte Men s podium.
Eilte Men's podium. 1st - Troy Brosnan, 4:34.36. 2nd - Jackson Frew, 4:38.47. 3rd - Brent Smith 4:41.77.

bigquotesEveryone loves the track and loves the venue, it's all so close, so it's always a great event. - Timmy Windshuttle, Thredbo MTB


Full Results here.

MENTIONS: @ThredboResort / @DJR9000
Must Read This Week
Randoms - The Bike Place Show 2017
54745 views
Last Day to Vote! 2016 Photo of the Year: $10,000 Cash Prizing - Rnd 1
47626 views
Ancillotti Scarab Evo Prototype
47073 views
Movies For Your Monday
42878 views
Thomas Genon Injured in Training Accident
42465 views
Intense Officially Announces 2017 Factory Race Team
40726 views
Canyon Preparing for US Launch
37668 views
Intense ACV: Foundation Build - Review
36076 views

7 Comments

  • + 4
 nothing like results in the title
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Good the see Caroline Buchannan ride DH....
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Flatted on the airborne
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Goggle strap on the third photo........
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Anyone know where Connor is?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Anyone know what's up the the non-black stanchions on Buchanan's Boxxers?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 its a 2014 world cup
[Reply]

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.062104
Mobile Version of Website