Australian National Downhill Series Round 2 - Thredbo







Thredbo, always a favourite spot for many Australian racers, hosted Round 2 of the Australian National Downhill series this weekend. After Round 1 at Awaba two weekends ago which had a mix of blisteringly hot temperatures and damp racing conditions, the weather in Thredbo was far more comfortable, although there were forecasts of high winds and rain for Sunday.



All eyes were on Troy Brosnan, and his fresh Canyon contract, would his new Sender enable him to take yet another win? In the Elite Women's, Caroline Buchanan was back racing the downhill bike again but she would have some tough competition to beat, as Tegan Molloy, Danni Beecroft and Kellie Weinert were all showing great speed.







Thredbo. Views for days.





Sunny and dry conditions in practice and seeding.





Brosnan down the fire road in practice.





Harry Parsons, Ben Dengate and Zack Hutchison all looking fresh in their new YT racing kit in practice.







Trackside chats. Good to see riders of all ages out on the hill.





Pat Butler, representing Lusty for the series before his big move to Bergamont.





Baxter Maiwald.





Styling it up.





A dusty seeding session.





Troy in the gate while Elite Men wait for seeding.





Brosnan in seeding.





Brent Smith in seeding.







Having a chat in the pits. Kye and Sian A'Hern ready for the weekend. A wrist injury kept Sian away from racing, but she was out practicing.





Bill keeping the new YT Racing bikes running smooth and clean. Brosnan enjoying some downtime in the pits.









Tyson Wise whipping the table in his race run.





A'Hern, Beecroft and Buchanan stopped to check out the True Blue rock chute.





Kellie Weinert.





Danni Beecroft powering it out of the start gate.





Danni Beecroft, on her way to 2nd place in Elite Women's.





It was good to see Caroline Buchanan out on the big bike.





Unfortunately her race run was ruined by a rear flat.





Kellie Weinert.





Tegan Molloy in the gate. Tegan sprinting out of the gate.



I just knew this weekend I just had to ride how I do up here and that paid off this weekend. - Tegan Molloy





It's just another race, get on with it and get it done. - Tegan Molloy



Elite Women's podium. 1st - Tegan Molloy 5:16.08. 2nd - Danielle Beecroft, 5:24.64. 3rd - Kellie Weinert 5:44.24.





Remy Morton.





Joel Willis.





Tim Eaton through Bunnywalk in practice





Brent Smith, on his way to third.





Jackson Frew in seeding. An unlucky front flat further down the hill saw him come down with the slowest seeding time.





Jackson had a much better race run. Coming down at the very start of the Elite Men, he was in the hot seat the whole time until Troy came over the line. Jackson had a much better race run. Coming down at the very start of the Elite Men, he was in the hot seat the whole time until Troy came over the line.



The run that I had was pretty much perfect, the wind was playing a bit of a factor but I just pedaled as hard as I could and stoked to come away with the win. - Troy Brosnan





It's been a good race to be back on the new bike and get a win and some more confidence on it. - Troy Brosnan



Eilte Men's podium. 1st - Troy Brosnan, 4:34.36. 2nd - Jackson Frew, 4:38.47. 3rd - Brent Smith 4:41.77.