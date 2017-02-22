Back to the Future: Rotwild RDH P1













Rotwild is the epitome of the niche, German mountain bike company, in many ways. They have always plowed their own furrow. Back in 1996 when they were little more than two automotive engineering students with heads full of ideas, they set their stall out with this bike—the RDH1 concept bike. Sadly, this bike never made it to production for a whole host of reasons, but as a view of what they thought a mountain bike could be, it will surely still resonate with many people today, 20 years later…









Concept might be a more fitting title for this than prototype... Concept might be a more fitting title for this than prototype...





Surely SRAM still have the blueprints to this somewhere in Schweinfurt? Surely SRAM still have the blueprints to this somewhere in Schweinfurt?





If we are to nit-pick, it's not clear whether an internally-geared hub and an external electronic controller would help to reduce the unsprung mass at the rear wheel. If we are to nit-pick, it's not clear whether an internally-geared hub and an external electronic controller would help to reduce the unsprung mass at the rear wheel.





Sachs (now SRAM, since their merger) have been making internally geared hubs for decades—but the technology has never really gained widespread acceptance in mountain biking for one reason or another. Sachs (now SRAM, since their merger) have been making internally geared hubs for decades—but the technology has never really gained widespread acceptance in mountain biking for one reason or another.





They were keen on the idea of disc brakes, at least at the front, although these Sachs brakes never really caught on. This was also a time before standardised brake mounts—so check out the custom mounting solution. They were keen on the idea of disc brakes, at least at the front, although these Sachs brakes never really caught on. This was also a time before standardised brake mounts—so check out the custom mounting solution.





These brake boosters were one of ADP Engineering's original products. For those too young to have ridden with Magura rims brakes, at the time the brakes were too strong for the frames, so they would flex inwards and deform as you braked. To counter this you could mount a brake booster to reinforce your frame. These brake boosters were one of ADP Engineering's original products. For those too young to have ridden with Magura rims brakes, at the time the brakes were too strong for the frames, so they would flex inwards and deform as you braked. To counter this you could mount a brake booster to reinforce your frame.





This carbon fork never got beyond this concept stage, but this was a fully working fork, although these days it is pretty much solid, it hasn't stood the test of time too well. Although it is worth noting that despite massive advances in carbon since this was conceived, fork manufacturers have not found a better material than magnesium for the task and carbon has never really caught on. This carbon fork never got beyond this concept stage, but this was a fully working fork, although these days it is pretty much solid, it hasn't stood the test of time too well. Although it is worth noting that despite massive advances in carbon since this was conceived, fork manufacturers have not found a better material than magnesium for the task and carbon has never really caught on.





Minaturisation of electronics was still in its infancy in 1996—you just need to compare a computer of the time to an iPhone to understand the advances. With a modern full suspension bike this placement would be problematic, but with a URT the rear triangle is static, so this layout would be fine. Minaturisation of electronics was still in its infancy in 1996—you just need to compare a computer of the time to an iPhone to understand the advances. With a modern full suspension bike this placement would be problematic, but with a URT the rear triangle is static, so this layout would be fine.





Another advance since this bike was conceived is the carbon belt drive. These are standard timing belts from a car, which would work ok for a little while, but out in the real world, they simply wouldn't have been durable enough. Another advance since this bike was conceived is the carbon belt drive. These are standard timing belts from a car, which would work ok for a little while, but out in the real world, they simply wouldn't have been durable enough.





They constructed a special chainring to accommodate the belt and mounted it to a standard Raceface crank. They constructed a special chainring to accommodate the belt and mounted it to a standard Raceface crank.





Even today that shifter does look pretty cool, a very clean, minimal design. Even today that shifter does look pretty cool, a very clean, minimal design.





One finger braking? Forget it. You'd need your whole hand with these brakes. One finger braking? Forget it. You'd need your whole hand with these brakes.





One of the few standard components on the bike was Rockshox's Super Deluxe rear shock. One of the few standard components on the bike was Rockshox's Super Deluxe rear shock.



