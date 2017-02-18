Asia's Best Riders Hit the Bali Bike Park - Video

If all you want is ride ride ride and it's summer, go Whistler, Coast Park, Retallak, Saalbach Hinterglemm, Morzine, Chatel, you name it. If you want holidays with everything in it, ride park, volcano black sand lines, scenic bermy enduro trails, surf, yoga, massage, dive. Then bring the family and come hang out on a tropical island. Bali is the place to be! - Alex