Asia's Best Riders Hit the Bali Bike Park - Video

Bali Bike Park has been hosting so many international pro riders, it's almost ridiculous. The first to come were The Coastal Crew with Kyle Norbraten, Curtis Robinson and Dylan Dunkerton, and Wyn Masters followed soon after.
Nick Pescetto was here for an ION shoot, got hooked on the island vibe, and has relocated to Bali not only during off season, but has created his base here to rip black sand volcano faces, shred the park, and work on his jump line. And party a bit.
Nick and The Coastal Crew have contributed to the momentum that has brought over riders like Cam McCaul, Kurt Sorge, Antoine Bizet, Andrew Shandro, Richie Schley, Geoff Gulewich, Sam Raynolds, P.E.F., Matty Miles, and Polygon even sends the UR team to train here. Companies like Shimano, ION, Adidas, GoPro, Evoc have been turned on by the unique scenery here on Bali and came over to shoot film and photos with their athletes. Bali Bike Park has gotten so much international exposure, shapers are lining up for jobs,
Alex Springenschmidt, founder of Bali Bike Park and Bali resident (Alex is from Austria), realized that with all this international exposure, Asian riders have been overlooked. Alex wanted to give Asian riders the chance of international exposure and decided it was time for a full-on production from Asia for Asia. He initiated the Asian Invasion idea and teamed up with the all time Indonesian legend OC Chandra Ariavijaya.
OC trains and mentors riders throughout Asia, designed and shaped three lines at Bali Bike Park, scouts talents in Indonesia, and still rides the master's world champs.
So OC and Mahesa Pratama, Indonesian circuit ripper, Bali Bike Park manager, and enigmatic shredder who randomly turns up at comps and wins, was the ground control for Asian Invasion.
With the Asian Invasion project Alex wants to showcase Bali Bike Park as a venue with lines good for every rider, all skill levels, experience, and expectation.
With all the pro exposure so far the average rider might have thought of it as a park only for pro riders, but the movie reflects that Bali Bike Park is a fun machine for everyone. Needless to say, an afternoon surf and sunset beers at the beach make the day complete, no matter if park or one of the many enduro tours on the island.
|If all you want is ride ride ride and it's summer, go Whistler, Coast Park, Retallak, Saalbach Hinterglemm, Morzine, Chatel, you name it. If you want holidays with everything in it, ride park, volcano black sand lines, scenic bermy enduro trails, surf, yoga, massage, dive. Then bring the family and come hang out on a tropical island. Bali is the place to be! - Alex
Mentions:www.balibikepark.com
, @balibikeparkwww.thechillhouse.com
, @thechillhouse#yamanasianinvasion #onpolygonbikes
Riders by Country
Indonesia:
Aduy
Calvin Krisna
Mahesa
Michael Alexander
Popo Ario Sejati
Japan:
Takashi Tsukamoto
Yusuke Ioka
Malaysia:
Aaron Chan Mow Hee
Razman
Philippines:
Bans Mendosa
Joey Barba
Singapore:
Adi Wright
Ariff Jufri
Farhan Bakar
Herman Mann
Ian Krempl
Taiwan:
Ian Lee
Titic Huang
