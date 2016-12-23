Building and Riding the World's Flowiest Bike Park Trail - Video

"I always wanted to do a downhill Supercross-style trail," says Bas van Steenbergen of his mega trail project, Rhythm.
Produced and directed by Harrison Mendel, Rhythm is the ultimate mountain bike jump trail with winding, massive berms that hip and twist down Kelowna, B.C.'s Big White mountain in an epic, high-speed run.
"Rhythm is the result of an incredible amount of work from an all-time crew of builders, shooters and riders," says Thomas Vanderham. "It was cool to be a part of and see the vision of [Bas] and [Harrison]."
What's awesome? The trail used in Rhythm will be open to the public when Big White begins bike park operations in Spring 2017 — just look for its official name, "Joker" trail, on the trail map.
Ryan "R-Dogg" Howard says more on his Instagram. "Rhythm was the flowiest, most technical, and unique lines I have ever ridden. So fun riding and working with this power crüe!"
Bas - "I don't think it'd be that bad"
This kid's not alright
Hahaha! DH will never die
but really though, what the frig?
