Building and Riding the World's Flowiest Bike Park Trail - Video

Dec 23, 2016 at 7:22
Dec 23, 2016
by Red Bull Bike  
 
"I always wanted to do a downhill Supercross-style trail," says Bas van Steenbergen of his mega trail project, Rhythm.

Produced and directed by Harrison Mendel, Rhythm is the ultimate mountain bike jump trail with winding, massive berms that hip and twist down Kelowna, B.C.'s Big White mountain in an epic, high-speed run.

"Rhythm is the result of an incredible amount of work from an all-time crew of builders, shooters and riders," says Thomas Vanderham. "It was cool to be a part of and see the vision of [Bas] and [Harrison]."

What's awesome? The trail used in Rhythm will be open to the public when Big White begins bike park operations in Spring 2017 — just look for its official name, "Joker" trail, on the trail map.

Ryan "R-Dogg" Howard says more on his Instagram. "Rhythm was the flowiest, most technical, and unique lines I have ever ridden. So fun riding and working with this power crüe!"


More on redbull.com/bike.

MENTIONS: @redbullbike
42 Comments

  • + 58
 That is even cooler then movie itself , love it.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 MOY
[Reply]
  • + 14
 Yeah, more of this kind of format please.
[Reply]
  • + 46
 Tom - "It wouldn't be that bad? It's like a 20 foot gap into a death roller"

Bas - "I don't think it'd be that bad"

This kid's not alright
[Reply]
  • + 1
 meanwhile we're all here like "its a bit wet to ride that 5 foot table. No point risking it". "Yeah I totally agree lets give it a miss"
[Reply]
  • + 26
 Brett needs to be sponsored by Pantene
[Reply]
  • + 24
 This makes me want a DH bike so bad....
[Reply]
  • + 18
 [sarcasm] Don't bother. Enduro bikes are JUST as capable!! [/sarcasm]
[Reply]
  • + 10
 @haroman666:
Hahaha! DH will never die
[Reply]
  • + 15
 "The trail used in Rythm will be open to the public".... ROAD TRIP!!!
[Reply]
  • + 23
 I'd love to drive several 100 kms just to stand and look at it realizing I have no chance of clearing anything ha
[Reply]
  • + 5
 The segments in this BTS were so relatable. This is like the chit chat that buddies go through before we hit, say, the medium size rock drop on Expresso (North Shore), and here these top pros are having the same silly convos before they drop into the sickest possible custom cut terrain. So rad, pls make more of this whatever it is
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Also, I'm disappointed that no one took the golden opportunity of saying "yeah, well it's killing me!" after Mitch's "my face hurts" comment. In all seriousness, though, I hope Mitch is ok.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 This was a really great and enjoyable video. Can't imagine what it must be like to be able to ride at that level. Such a feeling of freedom and empowerment it must be. That one berm looks like it takes so much commitment to rail it. The awolnation soundtrack was perfect too.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Yeah, this is probably the best trail I've ever seen. Looks like so much fun. However, I'd probably end up pulling this sort of maneuver in the rollers: www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1PyWfm90ho God bless that guy...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 martis guy had no helmet?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 this is more like it pink bike very good vid and feature epic trail building and skills and great footage of great riders doing what they do best, über proffesionals at work not to mention serious bikd porn especially storch's rampage rocky mountain
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Wow, that is like the love child of Crabapple hits and Dirt Merchant! That trail may make me leave Whistler to check it out! I wonder how much they will tone it down for the public? Don't think that entrance will make the cut. It is like 3 times the size of the fade to black road gap. It would be pro line for sure!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 "I can flip that drop again" , unfortunately that's something I'll never be able to say.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Awesome!!! But way above my pay grade as a mortal man Big Grin
[Reply]
  • + 2
 this is hilarious & completely awesome
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Looks like a Session
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Do you think DOT helmets are in order nowadays?
[Reply]
  • - 6
 I DON'T KNOW WHAT YOU'RE TALKING ABOUT! THE VIDEO IS NOT AVAILABLE IN MY COUNTRY! DEY TOOK OUR JERRRRRBS!!!!

but really though, what the frig?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Did Bas switch to Trek? Or does the new Hyper dh just look that much like a Session?
[Reply]
  • + 8
 It a session with a hyper sticker on it.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 why the f do they even need to do that ? He was so legendary with his TR-500 !
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Well done to all involved.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Did he run his foot over at 6:15 ??
[Reply]
  • + 0
 he was kidding
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I've had my foot run over before. It's not that bad.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @therealtylerdurden: me too, not by a digger though. You wouldn't have a foot left if that thing ran your foot over
[Reply]
  • + 2
 True! I hadn't even realized what exactly you guys were talking about. Derp.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @oli99: not true. I had a digger run right over my foot once and it was fine. "Not that bad" My foot just got pressed into the earth without any damage. Just a little numb for a while was all. Oh yeah and it freaks you out big time watching your foot get run over.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Carson Storch around that berm after the big jump, holy f**k!!!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 That's just insane! Big props to all involved, so sick!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Storch for president.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 6.6 hours from Whistler.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Lovin it....
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Super sick video!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I'm there!!!!
[Reply]
  • - 3
 wish semenuk was there
[Reply]

Post a Comment



