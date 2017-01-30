2017 Bergamont Factory Team Announced

Always Vollgas!

My goal for this year is the same as always, to go as fast as ever.

I'm looking forward to step on that World Cup podium again and aiming to get closer to the top.

I know I've got the speed and the right equipment to be a top 20 if not top 10 rider. I feel that's where I should be this season.

My goal for this year at the World Cups is to get top tens, maybe even top fives.

I'm really looking forward to my third season of Enduro World Series racing aboard Bergamont Bikes. The racing can't start soon enough.

As 2016 season was full of pretty good achievements for me, this year I definitely want to have even more fun on my bike and will try to visit even more contests.

This season is the first step in a four-year plan with a single goal: qualification for Tokyo 2020.

New name, new riders. This season the Bergamont Factory Team powered by Hayes Performance Systems is supported by two new ambitious youngsters: Reece Wilson and Patrick Butler will be burning down the tracks of the Downhill World Cup together with Ed Masters and Morgane Charre. We want to thank Rupert Chapman for being an essential part of the Bergamont team and wish him all the best for his promising career as a professional racer.Read on to get to know our Factory Team riders and see what their goals for the coming racing season are.Born: 1989Nationality: New ZealandDiscipline DownhillBest result 11th at Lenzerheide WC 20152017 Goal: Top 20 overall WCBike: Bergamont Straitline TeamBorn: 1990Nationality: FrenchDiscipline: DownhillBest result: World Champion 20122017 goal: World Champion 2017Bike: Bergamont Straitline TeamBorn: 1996Nationality: ScotlandDiscipline DownhillBest result 20th Meribel WC 20142017 goal: Top 20 WC Overall 2017Bike: Bergamont Straitline TeamBorn: 2000Nationality: AustraliaDiscipline: Downhill2017 goal: Top 10 Junior WC OverallBike: Bergamont Straitline TeamBorn: 1989Nationality: New ZealandDiscipline: EnduroBest result: 17th EWS Wicklow, Irland, 20152017 goal: Top 10 EWS overallBike: Bergamont Encore TeamBorn: 1978Nationality: GermanDiscipline: EnduroBest result: German Cross Country Champion, Masters, 20092017 goal: German Enduro Champion 2017Bike: Bergamont Encore TeamBorn: 1989Nationality: RussiaDiscipline Dirt & SlopestyleBest result 3rd at White Style 2016GOAL 2017 As many podium spots as possibleBike: Bergamont Kiez ProBorn: 1994Nationality: GermanDiscipline: Cross CountryBest result: European Champion 2015 Team Relay Cross Country2017 goal: Stay on track for Tokyo 2020Bike: Bergamont Fastline Team / Bergamont Revox TeamBorn: 1971Nationality: GermanDiscipline: Cross Country, CyclocrossBest result: German Vice Champion Master's Cyclocross2017 goal: German Marathon Champion 2017Bike: Bergamont Fastline Team / Bergamont Prime CX TeamThe team will be on the following rides in 2017:The best downhill bike that BERGAMONT has ever built sets benchmarks in terms of sensitivity, riding performance and reliability. 15 years experience in building gravity bikes and the professional use in World Cup racing all went into developing the new bike.A full-on enduro bike which was developed with the input of world-class riders and a great mix of technologies. The hybrid frame with 170mm of travel can deal with just about anything you through at it and always rides as nimble as a mountain goat.A fast full suspension bike with 100mm of travel for cross-country and marathon riding. The Fastlane is very pedal efficient due to perfectly dialled anti-squat characteristics which has made it the choice of many cross-country racers whom believed themselves sworn to hardtails in the past.Lead the pace with this fast cross country racer. The Revox accelerates like you would not believe and has all its angles precisely dialed to make for the ultimate 29er mountainbike geometry.Bergamont's PRIME CX is an uncompromising race bike for all who don't stop at the end of the road, who overcome what is put in front of them rather than stop in awe before it.