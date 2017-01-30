2017 Bergamont Factory Team Announced

Always Vollgas!
New name, new riders. This season the Bergamont Factory Team powered by Hayes Performance Systems is supported by two new ambitious youngsters: Reece Wilson and Patrick Butler will be burning down the tracks of the Downhill World Cup together with Ed Masters and Morgane Charre. We want to thank Rupert Chapman for being an essential part of the Bergamont team and wish him all the best for his promising career as a professional racer.
Read on to get to know our Factory Team riders and see what their goals for the coming racing season are.
|My goal for this year is the same as always, to go as fast as ever.
Born: 1989
Nationality: New Zealand
Discipline Downhill
Best result 11th at Lenzerheide WC 2015
2017 Goal: Top 20 overall WC
Bike: Bergamont Straitline Team
|I'm looking forward to step on that World Cup podium again and aiming to get closer to the top.
Born: 1990
Nationality: French
Discipline: Downhill
Best result: World Champion 2012
2017 goal: World Champion 2017
Bike: Bergamont Straitline Team
|I know I've got the speed and the right equipment to be a top 20 if not top 10 rider. I feel that's where I should be this season.
Born: 1996
Nationality: Scotland
Discipline Downhill
Best result 20th Meribel WC 2014
2017 goal: Top 20 WC Overall 2017
Bike: Bergamont Straitline Team
|My goal for this year at the World Cups is to get top tens, maybe even top fives.
Born: 2000
Nationality: Australia
Discipline: Downhill
2017 goal: Top 10 Junior WC Overall
Bike: Bergamont Straitline Team
|I'm really looking forward to my third season of Enduro World Series racing aboard Bergamont Bikes. The racing can't start soon enough.
Born: 1989
Nationality: New Zealand
Discipline: Enduro
Best result: 17th EWS Wicklow, Irland, 2015
2017 goal: Top 10 EWS overall
Bike: Bergamont Encore Team
Born: 1978
Nationality: German
Discipline: Enduro
Best result: German Cross Country Champion, Masters, 2009
2017 goal: German Enduro Champion 2017
Bike: Bergamont Encore Team
|As 2016 season was full of pretty good achievements for me, this year I definitely want to have even more fun on my bike and will try to visit even more contests.
Born: 1989
Nationality: Russia
Discipline Dirt & Slopestyle
Best result 3rd at White Style 2016
GOAL 2017 As many podium spots as possible
Bike: Bergamont Kiez Pro
|This season is the first step in a four-year plan with a single goal: qualification for Tokyo 2020.
Born: 1994
Nationality: German
Discipline: Cross Country
Best result: European Champion 2015 Team Relay Cross Country
2017 goal: Stay on track for Tokyo 2020
Bike: Bergamont Fastline Team / Bergamont Revox Team
Born: 1971
Nationality: German
Discipline: Cross Country, Cyclocross
Best result: German Vice Champion Master's Cyclocross
2017 goal: German Marathon Champion 2017
Bike: Bergamont Fastline Team / Bergamont Prime CX Team
