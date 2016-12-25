VIDEOS

Best of 2016 Claudio's Course Previews - Video

Dec 25, 2016
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
From Lourdes, through Fort William to the Rampage, Claudio has delivered a course preview worth watching and Red Bull have compiled the best of the best in the excellent 2016 highlight reel from the Swiss racer.
23 Comments

  • + 23
 Merry Christmas to all of us.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 I'm offended.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 @bridgermurray: good
[Reply]
  • + 6
 "steve what are you doin?" so classic
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Some people genuinely know how to live their lives just a little bit better than the rest of us. Thanks for the miles of smiles Claudio!
[Reply]
  • + 5
 "Yes, Yes, I'm still on my bike!" - Claudio (and me every time I ride)
[Reply]
  • + 4
 What would we do without him??
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Happy Festivus, dirt bags.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Crazy Frenchman entertains each time, go Claudio the biggest shit bag in downhill but we love him or is he just voicing what we all say in our heads when were raggin the f***k out our bikes downhill. Love him
[Reply]
  • + 2
 *swissman
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @Grutten: though he was French! My bad
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Click on it Close your eyes Just listen...
[Reply]
  • + 2
 What's Claudio and his teams future hold for next year without Gstaad?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I liked when he went, "GA GA GA GA GA"
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Working to hard can give you a heart attack ak ak ak youtu.be/FSnNhss81GE
[Reply]
  • + 1
 wwooooh that was an almost crash
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Best part of the year, Claudio is the ultimate entertainer.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 thank you redbull for once again did nothing with your sh..tty media player! from all the user with a slowww ass computer.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 What are you on about, mate?
Compared to the old player this new one is actually pretty nice and anything that's no more than 10 years old can HW accelerate H.264.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Claudio for president!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Most funny video I have watched in a while
[Reply]
  • + 1
 had a good laugh. thx
[Reply]
  • + 0
 CLAUDIO IS ALWAYS LIT
[Reply]

