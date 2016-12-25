Pinkbike.com
Best of 2016 Claudio's Course Previews - Video
Dec 25, 2016
by
Pinkbike Staff
From Lourdes, through Fort William to the Rampage, Claudio has delivered a course preview worth watching and Red Bull have compiled the best of the best in the excellent 2016 highlight reel from the Swiss racer.
23 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 23
preach
(5 hours ago)
Merry Christmas to all of us.
[Reply]
+ 5
bridgermurray
(5 hours ago)
I'm offended.
[Reply]
+ 5
MVbikerMTB
(4 hours ago)
@bridgermurray
: good
[Reply]
+ 6
backyardfreerider
(4 hours ago)
"steve what are you doin?" so classic
[Reply]
+ 4
Vudu74
(4 hours ago)
Some people genuinely know how to live their lives just a little bit better than the rest of us. Thanks for the miles of smiles Claudio!
[Reply]
+ 5
brianxraymond
(4 hours ago)
"Yes, Yes, I'm still on my bike!" - Claudio (and me every time I ride)
[Reply]
+ 4
TheHolographicP
(5 hours ago)
What would we do without him??
[Reply]
+ 4
vroomvroompartystarter
(5 hours ago)
Happy Festivus, dirt bags.
[Reply]
+ 0
sellcrackcocainetofundhobby
(1 hours ago)
Crazy Frenchman entertains each time, go Claudio the biggest shit bag in downhill but we love him or is he just voicing what we all say in our heads when were raggin the f***k out our bikes downhill. Love him
[Reply]
+ 2
Grutten
(1 hours ago)
*swissman
[Reply]
+ 2
sellcrackcocainetofundhobby
(1 hours ago)
@Grutten
: though he was French! My bad
[Reply]
+ 2
Coyotecrash
(4 hours ago)
Click on it Close your eyes Just listen...
[Reply]
+ 2
Cherry79
(4 hours ago)
What's Claudio and his teams future hold for next year without Gstaad?
[Reply]
+ 2
paul-bee
(2 hours ago)
I liked when he went, "GA GA GA GA GA"
[Reply]
+ 1
speed10
(2 hours ago)
Working to hard can give you a heart attack ak ak ak
youtu.be/FSnNhss81GE
[Reply]
+ 1
Gfromars
(24 mins ago)
wwooooh that was an almost crash
[Reply]
+ 1
FriedRys
(3 hours ago)
Best part of the year, Claudio is the ultimate entertainer.
[Reply]
+ 0
Mathhhh
(33 mins ago)
thank you redbull for once again did nothing with your sh..tty media player! from all the user with a slowww ass computer.
[Reply]
+ 1
K4m1k4z3
(4 mins ago)
What are you on about, mate?
Compared to the old player this new one is actually pretty nice and anything that's no more than 10 years old can HW accelerate H.264.
[Reply]
+ 2
danisroka
(4 hours ago)
Claudio for president!
[Reply]
+ 1
downhill-jump1
(3 hours ago)
Most funny video I have watched in a while
[Reply]
+ 1
cndhbrider
Plus
(4 hours ago)
had a good laugh. thx
[Reply]
+ 0
thedriftisreal
(2 hours ago)
CLAUDIO IS ALWAYS LIT
[Reply]
