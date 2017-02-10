Best Of Shaperideshoot Part Two - Video

Feb 10, 2017 at 2:37
Feb 10, 2017
by ShapeRideShoot  
 
Shaperideshoot's Best of Action Part 2

by ReyGaetan
Turn up the stoke level to 11 and get ready for the weekend. We guarantee that after watching some of the best action shots we gathered filming with the top freeriders in the world you'll want to shred real hard. This episode features Andreu Lacondeguy, Nico Vink, Kurt Sorge, Graham Agassiz, Gilles Dejong, Vincent Tupin, Kyle Jameson, Antoine Buffart, as well as skiers like Jérémy Heitz and Arianna Tricomi.

If you missed it last week, you can check the Episode #1 here.
www.shaperideshoot.com

MENTIONS: @ReyGaetan / @SCOTT-Sports
1 Comment

  • + 1
 lol at 1:33 I thought he was going to pull 360

Post a Comment



